(WTNH) – Ned 2, Bob 0. Connecticut’s governor’s race proved to be not much of a race at all. Criticize polls all you want, but the pollsters nailed it this time around. As Governor Ned Lamont marched away with a 12-point victory over his Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski, what’s shocking is that in 2018 when these two ran for an open seat, it was just a 3-point margin.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO