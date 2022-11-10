Read full article on original website
Supreme Court allows Jan. 6 committee to subpoena Kelli Ward’s phone records
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Monday declined to block the release of Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward’s phone records to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. The justices rejected an emergency request filed by Ward, meaning that phone records associated with...
Giuliani will not face federal charges in N.Y.
Federal prosecutors in New York say they will not be filing criminal charges against former President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani. Giuliani has faced questions for nearly two years about his work in Ukraine in the run-up to the 2020 U.S. presidential election. NBC News’ Tom Winter reports. Nov. 14, 2022.
Missouri Governor Parson has to appoint new attorney general, and treasurer again
Now that two current Missouri politicians have been elected to new offices, Gov. Mike Parson has a big decision to make.
Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer becomes Oregon's first Hispanic member of Congress
Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer has made history as Oregon’s first Hispanic member of Congress, according to NBC News projections. The former suburban mayor won her race against Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner to represent the state’s 5th Congressional District. With 95% of the votes counted, Chavez-DeRemer won 51.1% of the votes...
Hobbs defeats Lake for Arizona governor
NBC News' projects that Arizona's Secretary of State Katie Hobbs will prevail in the race for the state's governor over Republican candidate Kari Lake. Nov. 15, 2022.
Nonprofit uses A.I. to help save veterans' lives
An organization in North Carolina, Stop Soldier Suicide, is turning to artificial intelligence to find early warning signs that could help save the lives of thousands. NBC News’ Aaron Gilchrist has the story of what could be a game changer when preventing suicide among veterans. Nov. 14, 2022.
Steve Kornacki: Republicans lost in states that will be ‘critical in 2024’
Democrats will keep control of the Senate after Arizona was called for Democrat Mark Kelly and Nevada was called for Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto over the weekend. Control of the House remains unknown, but the path for Democrats is "exceedingly narrow."Nov. 14, 2022.
Ad Watch: All eyes on Georgia ... again
Last week, NBC News projected Georgia’s Senate race would head to a Dec. 6 runoff election, and already new TV ads are out defining each candidate in the race. Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock released a new TV ad over the weekend telling voters what’s at stake in the upcoming runoff.
Walker's campaign tells Republicans to stop 'deceptive fundraising' in Georgia runoff
Republican politicians and associated committees are sending out desperate fundraising emails begging the GOP faithful to help save America by getting behind Herschel Walker in his Dec. 6 runoff against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia. But what’s not immediately clear to recipients is how little of that money is...
Hispanic voters gave Latino Democrats needed edge to turn New Mexico blue
In New Mexico's most competitive House races, the first Latina elected to the historically Democratic 3rd Congressional District defended her seat while a former Latino city councilman unseated the Republican incumbent in the 2nd Congressional District, effectively turning the state into a blue stronghold once again. Early voting turnout data...
Woman Caught Hanging Dolls In Nooses Near Black New Jersey Politician's Campaign Signs
Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, Patch.com. New Jersey may be one of the most racially-diverse states in the Union, but that doesn't mean that racism is dead here. Proof of that came fairly recently after a Middle Township woman was caught hanging stuffed animals from nooses near a black political candidate's sign.
Virginia man sentenced after massive conspiracy ring stole $500,000 in pandemic unemployment benefits
Altogether, the group managed to steal at least $499,000 in falsely paid claims. Multiple members involved were incarcerated prisoners.
caribbeantoday.com
Caribbean American Legislator Monique Chandler-Waterman Gives Thanks for First Full-Term Election
NEW YORK, New York – After her landslide victory in midterm elections in the United States, Caribbean American legislator Monique Chandler-Waterman has thanked voters in New York’s 58th State Assembly District in Brooklyn for her electing her for her first two-year-term. “Thank you for electing me to my...
Democrat Katie Hobbs defeats MAGA favorite Kari Lake in high-stakes race for governor in Arizona
Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has defeated Republican Kari Lake in Arizona's race for governor, NBC News projected Monday. Hobbs' victory is key for Democrats in a presidential battleground state and a rebuke to a prominent election denier — although the closeness of the contest left the result up in the air for nearly a week.
4 Texas women charged with stealing $22K worth of cosmetics from Kohl’s stores
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged four women who drove up from Texas and stole more than $22,000 from several Kohl's cosmetics counters.
Colorado elects its first Latina member of Congress, Yadira Caraveo
Democratic state Rep. Yadira Caraveo made history as Colorado’s first Latina elected to Congress, according to NBC News projections. With 97% of the votes counted, Caraveo had won 48.4% of the votes and Republican state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer had won 47.7%, according to the NBC News Decision Desk. Caraveo...
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: Lamont wins governor’s race with a 12-point victory
(WTNH) – Ned 2, Bob 0. Connecticut’s governor’s race proved to be not much of a race at all. Criticize polls all you want, but the pollsters nailed it this time around. As Governor Ned Lamont marched away with a 12-point victory over his Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski, what’s shocking is that in 2018 when these two ran for an open seat, it was just a 3-point margin.
Montana voters reject ‘born alive’ abortion referendum
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana voters have rejected a legislative referendum that raised the prospect of criminal charges for health care providers unless they take “all medically appropriate and reasonable actions to preserve the life” of an infant born alive, including after an attempted abortion. Health care...
CT state House race goes into recount
Recount Monday for Connecticut State House race in which Southington Democrat Chris Poulos leads Republican Tony Morrison by just six votes.
SOS feature on phone saved woman from kidnapper
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported stopping a kidnapping with the help of a feature on a cellphone, the emergency SOS function, which connects directly to 911.
