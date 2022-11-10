ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Elizabeth Brown leaving Columbus City Council to lead YWCA Columbus

By Eric Lagatta, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00bdk2_0j6Mhxef00

Columbus City Council President Pro Tempore Elizabeth C. Brown soon will step down from her elected position to lead YWCA Columbus as the nonprofit organization's next president and CEO.

Brown will take over the leadership role on Jan. 2 amid the impending departure of outgoing president and CEO Christie Angel, YWCA announced Thursday. Brown's hiring comes after YWCA Columbus hired BroadView Talent Partners, a national executive search firm, to begin a search in spring for the nonprofit agency's next president and CEO.

Previous coverage: YWCA Columbus president Christie Angel to step down after 5 years with nonprofit

“Liz’s diverse experience is impressive, and she is already such an engaged member of our community, advocating for women at all levels,” Janelle N. Coleman, board chair of YWCA Columbus, said in a written statement.

Brown, who lives with her husband and their three children in the University District, was born in Berwick and raised in Granville. She is a graduate of Columbia University, where she received a bachelor's degree in English.

In addition to serving on Columbus City Council for seven years, Brown is also the executive director of the Ohio Women's Public Policy Network , a statewide project focused on the economic security of women.

Brown was first elected to Columbus City Council in 2015 and now serves as president pro tempore, meaning she presides over the elected body in Council President Shannon G. Hardin's absence. City council will choose Brown's successor.

When Columbus City Council voted last December to redraw city council districts to add two members and create a total nine districts with only one member elected from each in the 2023 election, the one option they chose out of three for District 7 would potentially force Hardin, Brown and member Shayla Favor to run against each other in a race only one could win. That's because all three council members currently reside in that district, which encompasses Downtown, Franklinton, the Near East Side, the Short North and other areas south of Ohio State University.

The move to the new districting system — approved by voters in 2018 to achieve more geographic diversity — still allows the entire city to vote for candidates from each district as they do now.

Council members did not acknowledge this in their public conversation before the vote last year and Brown did not really comment on it afterwards when asked by The Dispatch beyond acknowledging she was aware.

In an interview with The Dispatch after the YWCA announcement, Brown said she plans to remain on City Council until the end of the year before formally resigning.

In her time on City Council, Brown said she has sought to advocate for policies that fight racism, serve those who are homeless and champion women. Although she said it was not an easy decision to leave the role, she said she looks forward to carrying on that work as YWCA Columbus' next leader.

"It's always hard to leave something you love, but it's also a no-brainer for me to take on this opportunity because the work I care so deeply about in my public policy work at City Council is the same work we do at the YWCA, and we get to be on the front line," Brown told The Dispatch. "While I'm leaving that part of it behind, I'm still sitting at the table trying to piece through some of our community's greatest challenges."

Hardin and other council members released a joint statement Thursday congratulating Brown and indicating that City Council would follow the process laid out in the city charter when it chooses her successor.

"Brown is a tireless advocate for Columbus families and understands that it takes many partners to serve the public effectively," according to Hardin's written statement. "While she will be missed on Council, we are excited to see what she achieves at the YWCA. Additionally, I also want to thank Christie Angel for her leadership and partnership at the YWCA for the past five years."

Angel has long ties to the organization as a former governing board member and board chair of the YWCA Columbus, where she had also spent many years as a volunteer. Angel, who has served as YWCA Columbus' CEO and president since 2017, announced in February her intent to depart from the leadership position by the end of 2022.

Angel told The Dispatch on Thursday that her decision to leave was in part motivated by a desire to see a new leader bring fresh ideas to the 136-year-old organization.

"I've always known when it's time for me to step aside and leave, so I just knew it was going to be time," Angel said.

During Angel's tenure, YWCA Columbus has raised $15 million to serve more than 8,200 people in Greater Columbus experiencing homelessness. Since 2017, YWCA Columbus Family Center has provided emergency shelter to nearly 400 families per year, and the Women's Residency program has helped more than 100 women with disabilities a year maintain supportive housing.

Elsewhere, Angel is also part of the Coalition to End Tobacco Targeting , which advocates for legislation that would ban flavored e-cigarettes and menthol products that have historically targeted the Black community.

“Christie has done tremendous work as YWCA Columbus’ leader,” Coleman said in the statement. “We are confident she’s leaving YWCA Columbus in a strong place that will only continue to flourish under Elizabeth’s leadership. The board will be forever grateful for the leadership Christie displayed during pivotal moments over the last five years."

Angel said she plans to remain with YWCA Columbus for at least part of the start of 2023 as Brown orients herself to the position. Of her successor, Angel said Brown not only has a love for the organization but a deep understanding of its mission.

"She's been a tireless advocate for the issues that we work on everyday, and she's a strong community advocate," Angel said. "She's just the right leader at the right time, and I couldn't' be more pleased."

elagatta@dispatch.com

@EricLagatta

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Elizabeth Brown leaving Columbus City Council to lead YWCA Columbus

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Luay Rahil

The richest man in Columbus, Ohio

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Multiple Dollar General stores fail second inspections, accused of still overcharging customers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Dollar General stores in central Ohio have been called out once again after failing follow-up inspections for allegedly overcharging customers. Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano’s office announced Monday afternoon that five Dollar General stores failed a second inspection. The office claims that scanned prices for particular products were more expensive than […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus schools to change all bus routes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City Schools announced it will be changing all bus routes for students across the city. According to the district, nearly every student who currently takes the bus to their school in Columbus, including city schools and charter/non-public schools, will likely have a new driver, pick-up and/or drop-off times, or a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

$250 million overflow tunnel project in Columbus making progress

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A $250 million project to install an overflow tunnel in the city of Columbus is moving forward. The construction process for the Lower Olentangy Tunnel Project began in 2021. City officials said the goal is to improve water quality and reduce the potential for human contact with waterborne pollutants by reducing overflows from the sewer system into the Olentangy River and diverting them to the city's water treatment plant on Jackson Pike.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Grove City Dollar General Found Overcharging in Recent Audit

OHIO – Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano reminded consumers to remain vigilant when shopping after five area Dollar General stores failed a second inspection one week after failing an initial inspection of price scanners. Weights and Measures inspectors visited the stores seven days after an initial inspection found scanned...
GROVE CITY, OH
Lima News

Ohio judge holds up lawsuit targeting state ban on local gun-control ordinances

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story reported that Judge Stephen McIntosh’s decision on Thursday stayed his preliminary injunction freezing Ohio’s ban on local gun laws. There is disagreement among the parties in the case about whether that is true. COLUMBUS—A Franklin County judge on Thursday halted proceedings...
OHIO STATE
columbusunderground.com

Historic Apartments Near Grandview Demolished

The Windsor Arms, a three-story apartment complex built in 1926, is in the process of being demolished. Located at 1485 W. Third Ave. and owned by a company associated with the Wagenbrenner family (Wagbros Company 124 LTD), the two-building complex had structural issues that couldn’t be resolved, according to Jeff Wagenbrenner, the Principal/Owner of Wagenbrenner Real Estate.
COLUMBUS, OH
smartcitiesdive.com

New gun-control laws forge ahead in Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio, is pushing ahead with legislation that would restrict the use of guns in the city by limiting magazine size — large capacity magazines that accept 30 rounds of ammunition. The legislation would also restrict people from selling guns to people who have been prohibited from accessing them and penalizes the unsafe storage of all firearms when the owner should reasonably know a minor could gain possession of it.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Judge’s new ruling doesn’t stop Columbus from banning guns

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The green light is still glowing, according to City Attorney Zach Klein, as he continues to advise Columbus City Council to proceed with banning certain types of assault rifles, limit ammunition purchases and mandate gun safety locks despite a judge’s ruling Thursday. Franklin County Common...
COLUMBUS, OH
healthpodcastnetwork.com

115. A Cut Above the Rest: “Everyday Hero” and Barber Al Edmondson

115. A Cut Above the Rest: “Everyday Hero” and Barber Al Edmondson. Dan Skinner first learned about Al Edmondson and his barbershop, A Cut Above the Rest, after reading a Columbus Dispatch article about the Everyday Hero award bestowed on Edmondson. As a community hub, the barbershop not only provides haircuts, but it also offers health screenings and other resources to neighbors and customers in the Near East Side. Plus, our first installment of “Things You Need to Know,” produced in collaboration with the Center for Community Solutions. Show notes: prognosisohio.com. Hosted and produced by Dan Skinner. Copywriting and production support by Angela Lin. “Things You Need To Know” written by Patti Carlyle and Dan Skinner. Music by Kyle Rosenberger. Prognosis Ohio is a member of the WCBE Podcast Experience and the Health Podcast Network. Prognosis Ohio is a production of Prognosis Ohio, LLC.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Real Columbus Wedding: Marques Hillman Richeson and Charles Hillman

Nov. 13, 2021 | For Columbus-Cleveland power couple Marques Hillman Richeson and Charles Hillman, humble beginnings resulted in happily ever after. Charles, president and CEO of the Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority, happened across the Facebook profile of Marques, a partner at Jones Day who practices in both Columbus and Cleveland. Charles realized they had a number of mutual friends, so he sent a friend request—and the rest, as they say, is history.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police investigating ‘suspicious death’ in Hilltop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating what the department is calling a suspicious death after a woman’s body was found Sunday in the Hilltop section of the city. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Sullivant Avenue at approximately 5:08 p.m., answering a call about a woman found unresponsive inside a parked truck. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Next-generation body cameras deploying on Columbus officers, cruisers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The City of Columbus is in the midst of an $18-million rollout of next-generation body cameras for Division of Police officers. The new cameras feature multiple ways they can be activated and a “lookback” feature to pre-record two minutes before the cameras are started.
COLUMBUS, OH
Washington Examiner

Columbus proposes gun restrictions in wake of court ruling

(The Center Square) – The city of Columbus wasted little time to take advantage of a recent court ruling that allows Ohio cities to pass gun restrictions, but a state gun-rights group said the ruling does not give the city authority to regulate firearms. The proposed new regulations come...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman bit, punched Columbus police officer, records say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus woman is facing charges after police say she bit and punched an officer. About 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a complaint of a woman who was banging her head on a vehicle and threatening to fight neighbors who were attempting to help her. When officers arrived, the woman, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus man sentenced for role in string of Short North robberies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man was sentenced to 28 to 30.5 years in prison Thursday for his roles in a string of robberies in the Short North. Franklin County Judge Michael Holbrook sentenced Basho Arbo, 20, on six separate counts of aggravated robbery stemming from a string of robberies in the Short North last summer.
COLUMBUS, OH
1808Delaware

ODOT Construction Report For Week Beginning November 13

This weekly report from ODOT District 6 highlights road construction projects which are beginning or underway in the multi-county area it serves. What follows are posted projects taking place within Delaware and Franklin Counties. Please stay safe and pay attention to these closures and work taking place during the week beginning on November 13.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy