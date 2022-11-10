ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Jerry Stackhouse, tired of facing Kendric Davis, had epic exchange after Vanderbilt-Memphis game

By Aria Gerson, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bYuno_0j6MhvtD00

Memphis basketball guard Kendric Davis has beaten Vanderbilt basketball three times. The first two were when he was at SMU, as the Mustangs beat the Commodores in January 2020 at Memorial Gymnasium and last season in Dallas.

After transferring to Memphis in the offseason, Davis beat Vanderbilt once again, 76-67.

Davis told reporters Thursday that he spoke to Stackhouse after the game and the Vanderbilt basketball coach was glad to never again face Davis, who is out of eligibility after this season.

"I actually was talking to Stackhouse after the game," Davis told reporters. "Played them (in 2020) at their gym. We won and then I played them last year with Scotty (Pippen Jr.) and we won. And we was able to get it done again this year. 'I'm glad I don't gotta see your (expletive) no more.' "

Davis scored 16 points on 4-for-11 shooting in Monday's game at Memorial Gym.

LINEUP STRATEGYVanderbilt basketball: Why Jerry Stackhouse limited starters' minutes in loss to Memphis

ANALYSISWith Dan Jackson saga, Vanderbilt football undermined its own message

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL SIGNING DAYWhat Shea Ralph said about Vanderbilt women's basketball's 2023 signing class

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

2023 four-star point guard Ty-Laur Johnson commits to Memphis

Ty-Laur Johnson, the No. 81 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has committed to the Memphis Tigers, he tells 247Sports. The six-foot, 165-pound point guard committed to Penny Hardaway over other programs including Seton Hall and NC State. "I feel like I can become a pro over there," he said...
MEMPHIS, TN
On3.com

Memphis rises in class ranking after Ty-Laur Johnson commitment

On Saturday, On3 Consensus four-star recruit Ty-Laur Johnson announced his commitment to Memphis. The 6-foot-0 class of 2023 point guard chose the Tigers over Seton Hall and NC State. He joins four-star guard Mikey Williams (No. 35), four-star forward JJ Taylor (No. 60), three-star guard Carl Cherenfant (No. 133), three-star guard Ryan Forrest, and three-star big man David Tubek (No. 267).
MEMPHIS, TN
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans grades vs. Denver Broncos: How Russell Wilson was smothered

The Tennessee Titans stuck to the script on defense and found a few big plays on offense to take down quarterback Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. The Titans defeated the Broncos 14-10 on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Despite missing nearly half of their defensive starters, the Titans (6-3) held Wilson and the Broncos offense to just one big play, keeping Wilson under near-constant pressure. Instead of the usual dose of Derrick Henry carries, the offense responded with a well-crafted two-minute drill before halftime and a big gain on a flea-flicker trick play to score enough to stay ahead.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

No. 5 Tennessee mashes Mizzou, 66-24

Tennessee continues its 2022 season today against Mizzou, and GoVols247 is live at Neyland Stadium to provide updates of all the action before, during and after the game. The fifth-ranked Vols (8-1, 4-1 SEC) and Tigers (4-5, 2-4) are scheduled to kickoff at approximately noon Eastern in a game that will be broadcast by CBS.
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Indiana defeats Lady Vols, 79-67

No. 12 Indiana (3-0) defeated No. 11 Tennessee (1-2), 79-67, Monday at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Hoosiers led, 22-14, at the end of the first quarter. Three players recorded 10-plus points for Tennessee. Rickea Jackson led the Lady Vols with 17 points. She recorded seven rebounds and three assists. Tamari Key...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
numberfire.com

Keon Johnson (hip) questionable Tuesday night for Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers guard Keon Johnson is considered questionable to play Tuesday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Johnson is dealing with a left hip pointer, which has kept him sidelined the last three contests. Now, the team has once again listed him questionable for Tuesday's showdown. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
PORTLAND, OR
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy