ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby, NC

Police say masked robbers hit Shelby store

By Diane Turbyfill, The Shelby Star
The Star
The Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UYiKT_0j6MhrMJ00

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two people who executed an armed robbery last week in Shelby.

Surveillance footage from Cleveland Food Mart on West Warren Street shows two people wearing ski masks at the store at 8:25 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4.

One person acted as a lookout while the other brandished a gun and demanded money from the woman behind the register.

The suspect then ran outside and pointed the gun at a woman who had just arrived at the store. He commanded her to get back in her car, then the two suspects fled south on foot with about $1,200 in cash.

No one was hurt, and no shots were fired.

Investigators later found some clothing that they believe belonged to one or both of the suspects, and they intend to send them to the lab for DNA testing.

While cameras captured some pretty high-quality images of the suspects, they were pretty much covered from head to toe, Treadway said.

The robbery appears to be an isolated incident, and Treadway says his department wants to catch the suspects before they potentially strike again.

Investigators ask that anyone with information call Detective Stearns at 704-484-7153.

Comments / 9

mark hunt
4d ago

Let’s all open carry to take care of these terrorists

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Man accused of pointing weapon at Shelby officers shot by police, investigators say

SHELBY, N.C. — A man accused of pointing a weapon at Shelby officers is recovering in the hospital after he was shot by police, investigators said. The Shelby Police Department confirmed it happened at the Days Inn on Dixon Boulevard in Shelby early Saturday afternoon. Channel 9 crews could see crime scene tape, Shelby police officers and members of the SBI investigating a crime scene.
SHELBY, NC
WCNC

Major retail theft ring busted in heavily armed takedown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A ring of thieves accused of stealing millions of dollars worth of merchandise from stores in the Charlotte area was recently busted in a heavily armed takedown, but the community could end up paying the price for their crimes. The thieves were shoplifting over-the-counter drugs from...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Carolina

15-year-old shot in Spartanburg during argument between two men

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that injured a 15-year-old on Saturday evening. Officers said they responded to Norris Ridge Apartments at around 5:00 p.m. on November 12, 2022. When officers arrived, they found the 15-year-old sitting in the back seat...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WBTV

Four teenagers arrested after allegedly killing man in Rock Hill

A 15-year-old and 20-year-old were both injured after dozens of shots rang out in Salisbury this weekend. WBTV's David Hodges breaks down a timeline of Charlotte-Area Transit System investigations that have resulted in change for the community. CMS graduate among 3 killed in U.Va shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. One...
ROCK HILL, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Person killed after being hit by car in NoDa, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — A person was killed after they were hit by a car Monday in north Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood, paramedics confirmed. It happened around 6:30 a.m. on Matheson Avenue, east of North Tryon Street. MEDIC said they were called to the scene for reports of a pedestrian struck. They confirmed Mingji Jin, 62, died at the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

One Dead, One Injured After Lancaster Crash

LANCASTER, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol says that one person has since passed away from a crash on October 31st. Troopers say that on October 31st, just before 7:30 a.m., a 2002 Nissan SUV was driving north on Catoe Road near Wilderness Lane when they ran off the road and hit a ditch.
LANCASTER, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Man Extradited to Iredell County to Face Charges in 1992 Cold Case

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A man is in behind bars and facing charges in a connection to a cold case homicide and robbery that happened in 1992, deputies say. Iredell County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, Sheldon Summers was extradited from New York to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Department. Officials say, Summers is one of the men that allegedly shot and killed Willie Allison and Michael Scott III during a robbery at a home on Washington Street in Statesville. A third man, Kirk Gray was also shot but he survived.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

1 dead, 2 injured in overnight crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died and two were injured in an overnight crash Sunday in Duncan. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:58 a.m. on Highway 101 near Berry Shoals Road. Troopers said a 2014 Nissan SUV with three occupants was traveling south when it lost control and […]
DUNCAN, SC
The Star

The Star

3K+
Followers
691
Post
413K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Shelby, NC from Shelby Star.

 http://shelbystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy