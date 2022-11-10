Police say masked robbers hit Shelby store

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two people who executed an armed robbery last week in Shelby.

Surveillance footage from Cleveland Food Mart on West Warren Street shows two people wearing ski masks at the store at 8:25 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4.

One person acted as a lookout while the other brandished a gun and demanded money from the woman behind the register.

The suspect then ran outside and pointed the gun at a woman who had just arrived at the store. He commanded her to get back in her car, then the two suspects fled south on foot with about $1,200 in cash.

No one was hurt, and no shots were fired.

Investigators later found some clothing that they believe belonged to one or both of the suspects, and they intend to send them to the lab for DNA testing.

While cameras captured some pretty high-quality images of the suspects, they were pretty much covered from head to toe, Treadway said.

The robbery appears to be an isolated incident, and Treadway says his department wants to catch the suspects before they potentially strike again.

Investigators ask that anyone with information call Detective Stearns at 704-484-7153.