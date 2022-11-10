These Bucks County Wedding Venues Are Perfect Spots of Your Special Day in a Woodsy Setting

These Bucks County venues are amazing spots for a memorable ceremony. Image via iStock.

Several Bucks County venues recently made the list for some of the best wedding spots for those looking for a natural touch to their special day. Kayla Cotter wrote about the venues in Philadelphia Magazine.

Ash Mill Farm Bed and Breakfast, located in Doylestown, is a 10-acre sheep farm that can host 50 to 250 guests at a time. In a woodsy and cost part of Bucks County, this unique spot is bound to be the talk of the family for years.

Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve, located in New Hope, is the perfect place for love birds who also love flowers. On the road into the main town of New Hope, guests will be able to enjoy the scent and beauty of wildflowers while witnessing one of the most important days of a couple’s life.

The HollyHedge Estate, also located in New Hope, will have newlyweds enjoy their ceremony flanked by trees and nature. Much like the previous venue, guest will enjoy a historic property while watching their loved ones come together in nature.