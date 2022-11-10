ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

These Bucks County Wedding Venues Are Perfect Spots of Your Special Day in a Woodsy Setting

BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=049I1p_0j6Mhe8600
These Bucks County venues are amazing spots for a memorable ceremony.Image via iStock.

Several Bucks County venues recently made the list for some of the best wedding spots for those looking for a natural touch to their special day. Kayla Cotter wrote about the venues in Philadelphia Magazine.

Ash Mill Farm Bed and Breakfast, located in Doylestown, is a 10-acre sheep farm that can host 50 to 250 guests at a time. In a woodsy and cost part of Bucks County, this unique spot is bound to be the talk of the family for years.

Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve, located in New Hope, is the perfect place for love birds who also love flowers. On the road into the main town of New Hope, guests will be able to enjoy the scent and beauty of wildflowers while witnessing one of the most important days of a couple’s life.

The HollyHedge Estate, also located in New Hope, will have newlyweds enjoy their ceremony flanked by trees and nature. Much like the previous venue, guest will enjoy a historic property while watching their loved ones come together in nature.

Read more about the unique wedding venues at Philadelphia Magazine.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Bucks Antique Store To Appear In 'Pawn Stars Do America'

An antique store in Bucks County will appear on the History Channel, according to its owners. Pickers Junction on Main Street in Sellersville is set to appear in the first season of "Pawn Stars Do America," a travel history show spin-off of hit cable reality series "Pawn Stars," the owners announced in a Facebook post.
SELLERSVILLE, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

From General Recreation: The Smart Play Centre

General Recreation in Newtown Square, a playground designer, and equipment supplier, introduces Smart Play Centre: Three separately themed playhouses for 2-to-5-year-olds. The one, two, or three playhouses link with a series of elevated crawl tunnels to foster dynamic learning and playing experience.
NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA
billypenn.com

Give away all your stuff: Where to donate things you no longer need in Philly

Finding a good home for things you don’t use anymore is a solid move any time of year, and especially so in the season of giving. Several organizations in the Philadelphia area accept donated items, with some giving them directly to people in need and others running thrift shops to raise money for a cause. Each has different preferences, including what types of items they’ll take and what methods they use to receive.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Melissa Frost

These 2 Pennsylvania Restaurants Offers Award-Winning Wine Along With Locally Sourced Food [Food & Drink]

When Wine Spectator released their restaurant award winners earlier this year, several Pennsylvania establishments made the list. Wine Spectator's Restaurant Awards recognize restaurants whose wine lists offer interesting selections, are appropriate to their cuisine and appeal to a wide range of wine lovers. Here are two of the restaurants, which, in addition to being awarded for their wines also focus on locally sourced food.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cohaitungchi.com

10 Romantic Things to do Near Philadelphia, PA

Looking for some Romantic things to do near Philadelphia, PA? We’ve got you covered. Known as the city of brotherly and sisterly love, Philadelphia does not fail to deliver on romantic, love-cultivating excursions for friends and couples, too. Philly has something for everyone, from bars and restaurants to activities for every interest, even outside the downtime city limits.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sauconsource.com

Bethlehem’s Sayre Mansion to Be Featured on ‘Ghost Hunters’

A South Bethlehem landmark will soon be in the limelight thanks to a popular TV series whose stars explore paranormal activity at well-known locations throughout the U.S. The city’s Sayre Mansion–which was built in 1858 by industrialist Robert Sayre–will be explored by the team from “Ghost Hunters” on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 9 p.m. on the Travel Channel, the owners of the mansion announced on its Facebook page over the weekend.
BETHLEHEM, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy