Hot 104.7

Did You Know This Reality Star Is From Minnesota?

If you're a fan of reality television, you will love this little tidbit! I just learned that one of the biggest reality stars out there right now is from Minnesota. Somehow, in all my years watching him on screen, I never knew. This may seem random but there are a...
MINNESOTA STATE
Hot 104.7

Have You Been to the Best Rural Town in Minnesota?

Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota. Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.
MINNESOTA STATE
Hot 104.7

Minnesota Sees Early Surge in Influenza Hospitalizations

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minnesota is seeing an early surge in influenza cases. On top of the well-publicized spike in cases of RSV among children this fall, the Minnesota Department of Health today reported a rapid rise in outbreaks of influenza-like illness in Minnesota schools. The count went from 15 last week to nearly 100 this week.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Hot 104.7

Minnesota Lottery Issues Caused Powerball Delay

Roseville, MN (KROC-AM News) - The delay in the release of the results of Monday night's Powerball was caused by issues in Minnesota. A statement issued Tuesday afternoon by the Minnesota Lottery blamed the delay on Minnesota's sales verification system. "After unprecedented lottery interest, Minnesota’s sales verification system caused a...
MINNESOTA STATE
Hot 104.7

Video of Truck Crashing on Louisiana Interstate Goes Viral as Viewers Debate Who is at Fault

Video of a truck crashing into a guardrail on a Louisiana highway earlier this year has resurfaced along with a debate on who was in the wrong. The video went viral earlier this year after it was posted in the IdiotsInCars subreddit by Reddit user Halfriican. The clip opens up as a pickup truck in the left lane of the highway rolls up quickly on a black car before abruptly shifting over to the right lane in front of the vehicle being driven by the person recording.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Hot 104.7

Fur??? Feathers??? Found Baked into a Delivery Pizza in Minnesota

The main question is with this situation is... what would you do if you found this after you bit into a pizza you had ordered? First... probably throw up. Well, that's just me, but the second would be to alert the place where the pizza came from. And third, probably never order from there again, and maybe not from anywhere. But that last part is me. I probably wouldn't be able to eat any sort of pizza again without having that sensation and image burned into my brain. YUCK!!
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
Hot 104.7

South Dakota Elects Its First Out Gay Man to State Legislature

South Dakota is one of four states in the US with no out LGBTQ members of the state legislature. At least it was, until this week. On November 8, 2022, Kameron Nelson was elected to the state house of representatives to represent House District 10. He is the first out LGBTQ man to be elected to South Dakota’s legislature.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

14 Things South Dakotans Hate About South Dakota

If you're a west-river resident you may turn your nose up at east-river life. And east-river folks may look down their noses at their western brothers and sisters. But, in the end, we are all South Dakotans. Bound by our unique place in the world. We are the mountains (kinda)...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Hot 104.7

Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

