Windward CC freshman enrollment jumps by 20%
This fall, Windward Community College increased freshman enrollment by 20% over 2021, welcoming 398 freshmen to the Kāneʻohe campus. Moreover, there was a 71% spike in male freshmen and 40% jump in Native Hawaiian freshmen students. There was also a 63% rise in students coming directly from Hawaiʻi public high schools.
UH team promotes decolonizing data collection in the Hawaiian community
University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa researchers co-authored the second edition of the Do No Harm Guide, a community-friendly and practical resource on how to report data ethically, particularly with historically oppressed populations. Do No Harm Guide: Additional Perspectives on Data Equity, was published by the Urban Institute and hears directly from members of groups and communities traditionally underrepresented in data research and communication.
UH-mazing holiday recipes: Joshua Kealanahele’s shortbread cookies
The holiday season is here, and UH News is asking members of the UH ʻohana to share their favorite recipes. The hope is these recipes and the short stories that accompany them will give everyone some recipe ideas for the holidays. Windward Community College student Joshua Kealanahele submitted his...
