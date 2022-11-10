University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa researchers co-authored the second edition of the Do No Harm Guide, a community-friendly and practical resource on how to report data ethically, particularly with historically oppressed populations. Do No Harm Guide: Additional Perspectives on Data Equity, was published by the Urban Institute and hears directly from members of groups and communities traditionally underrepresented in data research and communication.

