A Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Player Who Was Banned Goes To Activision’s Headquarters To Lodge An Appeal
No one enjoys being permanently banned from their favorite games, but bans seldom occur without cause, even if anti-cheat or moderation systems are overzealous. A disgruntled Reddit user by the name of PlumContent went to Activision’s Austin office in an attempt to meet with a representative because they had been banned from playing both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Ghosts. Behavior that is entirely out of control.
Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Roadmap Revealed
Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 roadmap.
Modern Warfare 2 Shipment Release Date: When is it?
Here's a breakdown of the Modern Warfare 2 Shipment release date.
How Long Will Warzone Caldera be Offline for?
Wondering how long Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera will be offline? Don't worry, we got you covered. Big changes are coming for Call of Duty fans and one of the most intriguing changes is the relaunch of Warzone as Warzone Caldera. Warzone Caldera will be a separate experience from Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and gives players the ability to continue using content from titles released before Modern Warfare 2.
How Does the Interrogation Feature Work in Warzone 2 and DMZ?
With Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 primed to headline Activision's "new era" of the franchise, it appears Infinity Ward is adding a fun feature seen in other popular shooters — Interrogation. Here's a breakdown of how the Interrogation system works in Warzone 2 and DMZ. How Does the Interrogation...
How to Get Loadouts in Warzone 2
Custom Loadouts are indeed back in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. Since its debut in the original Warzone experience, the concept of gathering your own preset loadout is arguably what made the game stand out within the battle royale genre. You drop in, make do with what RNG blesses you with, and then trade in your hard-earned resources for the meta-defined tools you feel will help you snowball the rest of the way to a win. While this concept is technically back in Warzone 2, it does appear Infinity Ward has added a major twist.
Call of Duty Leaker States Nuke Killstreak Will Return in Warzone 2
Credible Call of Duty leaker GhostofHope has recently stated that the nuke killstreak will be available in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. While the nuke has been a part of Call of Duty since the original Modern Warfare 2 in 2009, no such kill streak has been available in the original Warzone. Getting 25 or 30 kills without dying, depending on the game, would give players a special killstreak that would kill every player in the game and end the match early.
Best SMG to Level for Warzone 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is overloaded with SMGs to choose from and with most carrying over to Warzone 2, deciding on which to focus on can be hard. Luckily, we've done our research and have come up with the best SMG for you to level up. These last...
Do You Need Xbox Live to Play Warzone 2?
Wondering whether you'll need Xbox Live to join your friends in Call of Duty: Warzone 2? Don't worry we got the info you're looking for. Activision's insanely popular Call of Duty battle royale mode is gearing up for its latest entry, Warzone 2. The sequel is set to give fans plenty of new experiences such as the DMZ extraction mode, revamped Gulag, and much more. Players can also expect cross-progression between Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.
League of Legends Black Friday 2022: Will There be Sales?
With Black Friday right around the corner, many League of Legends players are wondering if Riot Games will put out any sales. Many people use Black Friday as a chance to get the best deals on their favorite items and for fans of Riot Games' hit MOBA League of Legends, players are looking to get great deals on skins.
Apex Legends Player Shows Off Dangerous Rampart and Catalyst Combination
A clip on Twitter shows off the dangerous combination of Rampart and Catalyst in Apex Legends. Apex Legends is known for its cast of colorful characters, each with its own unique abilities. While these characters shine brightly on their own, they shine even brighter when paired together. In the case of Rampart and the newly released legend Catalyst, one Twitter user found a dangerous combination between the two.
Winterblessed Swain Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get
Winterblessed Swain skin was announced as a new League of Legends cosmetic coming as part of a winter-themed drop. League of Legends skins are the premium cosmetic items available in the store via microtransactions. Winterblessed is a new skin line coming soon to League of Legends as one of the final premier drops of the year. Swain, along with Diana, Warwick, Shaco, Zoe and Zilean, will receive new skins in the Winterblessed line.
Battlefield Mobile Open Beta: How to Participate
Players looking to join the Battlefield Mobile open beta will be able to do so only if they are from select countries.
Warzone 2 Download Size for PlayStation and Xbox
The upcoming Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0's file size may have been leaked, and it's looking to be a hefty download for players on both PlayStation and Xbox. Now that preloading has officially arrive for the highly anticipated launch of Warzone 2, it's perhaps no surprise that many players are wondering how much space the game will take. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Warzone 2 download size for PlayStation and Xbox.
Apex Legends Streamer Still Surprised the R-301 Hasn't Been Nerfed
Apex Legends streamer Brandon ‘aceu’ Winn explained to his audience about the power of the R-301. And this wouldn't be the first time a streamer has lamented about the weapon. Despite all the Apex Legends weapon meta changes over the years, there has been one constant. The R-301 is one of the best weapons in the game. It has great recoil, range, and damage and can be utilized in almost every scenario.
