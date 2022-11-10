Read full article on original website
How to Break the Crack on the Floor Outside the Shrine in God of War Ragnarök
Stumped on how to break the cracked floor outside the shrine in God of War Ragnarok? Don't worry, we've got the solution for you.
How to Get Loadouts in Warzone 2
Custom Loadouts are indeed back in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. Since its debut in the original Warzone experience, the concept of gathering your own preset loadout is arguably what made the game stand out within the battle royale genre. You drop in, make do with what RNG blesses you with, and then trade in your hard-earned resources for the meta-defined tools you feel will help you snowball the rest of the way to a win. While this concept is technically back in Warzone 2, it does appear Infinity Ward has added a major twist.
How to Get the Victus XMR in Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2 Season 1
Wondering how to unlock the brand-new Victus XMR sniper rifle in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 01? We've got you covered. As announced in the newly released Season 1 roadmap, two new weapons will be incorporated into the mix starting Nov. 16. Here's a breakdown of how to unlock the Victus XMR sniper rifle in Season 1 of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.
Where to Find Odin's Raven in the Canyons in God of War Ragnarök
As part of The Eyes of Odin quest in God of War Ragnarök, players will need to find and destroy the raven in the Canyons.
How Does the Interrogation Feature Work in Warzone 2 and DMZ?
With Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 primed to headline Activision's "new era" of the franchise, it appears Infinity Ward is adding a fun feature seen in other popular shooters — Interrogation. Here's a breakdown of how the Interrogation system works in Warzone 2 and DMZ. How Does the Interrogation...
How to Get Early Access in Warzone 2
Now that Infinity Ward has officially held its second promotional gameplay event for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, it's perhaps no surprise that many are wondering when they'll finally be able to play the new battle royale for the first time. Here's a breakdown of how to get early access...
How Long Will Warzone Caldera be Offline for?
Wondering how long Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera will be offline? Don't worry, we got you covered. Big changes are coming for Call of Duty fans and one of the most intriguing changes is the relaunch of Warzone as Warzone Caldera. Warzone Caldera will be a separate experience from Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and gives players the ability to continue using content from titles released before Modern Warfare 2.
League of Legends Season 12 Ranked Split 3 End Date
League of Legends Season 12 will be ending on Nov. 14, giving players just a few more days to rank up before the preseason and Season 13 arrive. While it no doubt changed the way that many people play the game, Season 12 will be ending just in time for the preseason where Riot Games will test out their new ideas for the upcoming season 13 launch early next year.
God of War Ragnarök Voice Actors Revealed
God of War Ragnarök has a top-tier voice acting cast, adding to the game's immersive narrative. With a well-known cast of voice actors, players can embark on their adventures in this Norse-inspired game. Find out who plays Odin and Thor.
Can You Sell Artifacts in God of War Ragnarök?
God of War Ragnarök is filled with collectibles such as Artifacts that flesh out its world, but players are wondering if they can sell these items once they are found.
How to Attack Enemies From Above in God of War Ragnarök
Attacking enemies from above is a special attack that can be performed in God of War Ragnarök.
Do You Play as Atreus in God of War Ragnarök?
Atreus has a new and improved set of skills in God of War Ragnarök.
Matchmaking Problems in Apex Legends to be Fixed
Apex Legends has recently been experiencing problems with its matchmaking, placing low ranking players against players in Diamond and higher. While the Apex Legends community has been experiencing a fair amount of content to play through, a large and vocal part of the community has been asking Respawn Entertainment, the developers behind Apex Legends, to address the problems that have been plaguing matchmaking.
Winterblessed Warwick Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get
The new Winterbless skin line for League of Legends has hit the PTB, giving fans a glimpse at the masterful winter-themed cosmetics. As usual, Riot Games goes all out with their latest skins, most likely because the revenue is worth the effort. The latest drop involves six champions and seven...
God of War Ragnarök Accessibility Settings: Full List
Here's a breakdown of all of the accessibility features in God of War Ragnarök.
Pokémon GO Team GO Rocket Takeover Event Explained
The Pokémon GO event for November 2022 Team Rocket Takeover is explained.
League of Legends Victorious 2022 Skin: Who is it?
Sejuani is the lucky champion who will be receiving a victorious skin when Riot Games ends League of Legends Season 12. At the end of every season, Riot Games chooses a singular champion to receive a new skin commemorating the past ranked season. For Season 11, Blitzcrank was the lucky champion to receive the commemorative skin and before Blitzcrank, it was Lucian.
God of War Ragnarök High Frame Rate Mode Detailed
Information regarding the high frame rate mode feature in the Playstation 5 version of God of War Ragnarök.
When Can I Download Warzone 2: Pre-load Times
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is almost here and we've got the lowdown on when you can start pre-loading it. A new DMZ mode, 2v2 Gulag, A.I combatants, and much more are awaiting players that drop into Warzone 2.0. The latest battle royale mode is set to release on Nov. 16 and will also usher in Season 1 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Gamers who own Modern Warfare 2 can expect new maps, operators, and unique weapons to be added to the multiplayer experience.
