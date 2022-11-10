Read full article on original website
Gwinn Area Community Schools closed Tuesday after alleged threat
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Gwinn Area Community Schools will be closed for all students and staff Tuesday due to an alleged threat. Officials said the Forsyth Township Police Department is investigating. TV6 reached out to Michigan State Police and Marquette County Central Dispatch, but we weren’t able to gain any...
Yooper Designz hosts annual ‘Deer Day Make and Take!’ event
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - One Gladstone business is holding an event Tuesday for those looking for something to do while their loved ones are out hunting. Yooper Designz is hosting its annual ‘Deer Day Make and Take!’ event. It will have hot cider, snacks and a sign you can paint and stencil. The event is returning for the first time since COVID-19 began.
Section of US-41 reopens after crash in Delta County
MASONVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A crash closed a section of US-41 in Delta County Monday afternoon, but the MSP says the highway has reopened. As of 4:30 p.m., the Michigan State Police says US-41 near S.15 Rd in Masonville Twp. of Delta County is open again after a two-car crash with minor injuries.
Retired chef shows you how to make easy pickles
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... it’s beginning to (feel) a lot like Christmas, and it looks like the snow is here to stay: a perfect time to get involved in a book club. That’s what the hosts of UMT say, anyway. You can join the...
Superiorland Ski Club holds annual ski swap
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) -Every year Superiorland Ski Club holds a ski swap as a fundraiser. On Saturday, Superiorland hosted the swap in the Marquette Township Hall. People brought used skiing equipment to be sold again to new owners. Superiorland Ski Club President, Jeni Kilpela, says the swap is not...
F.I.R.S.T holds middle school robotics competition in Kingsford
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. educators said they are always finding ways to get kids interested in robotics. Saturday was day two of the F.I.R.S.T Robotics Competition at Kingsford schools. Robotics Director Amanda Gibbons explained what the event is about. “We have middle school students from all over the U.P....
Smarty’s Saloon to hold annual ‘Friends Helping Friends’ Thanksgiving Dinner
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Smarty’s Saloon is holding its third annual ‘Friends Helping Friends’ Thanksgiving Dinner this year. The event will take place at the Ishpeming Elks Lodge from 11:30 am until 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24. The dinner is free and open to the public....
New private practice counseling office opens in Ishpeming
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Downtown Ishpeming has a new private counseling practice, and it’s now open to take adult patients. Paul Olson, LMSW, CAADC has opened his practice in the Gossard Building in downtown Ishpeming. He has been a licensed master’s level social worker for over 14 years and is now providing services for adults (21 years old and older) with mild to moderate mental health or substance abuse disorders.
Marquette History Center holds 22nd annual Holiday Art Sale
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The Marquette history center held its 22nd annual Holiday Art Sale on Saturday. The sale features local artists and helps fund the Marquette History Center. Marquette History Center Executive Director, Chris Osier, says the holiday sale is a great way to support Marquette’s art and culture.
Dozens attend annual ‘Ladies Night’ in Manistique
MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Manistique celebrated its annual Ladies’ Night Thursday. Dozens of Manistique residents shopped in the 21 participating small businesses downtown. The event is a U.P.-wide tradition for those who are not hunting to shop for the holiday season. “This is a night for...
Marquette theater group brings community together for murder mystery event
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Masonic Arts, Theatre, and Innovation Company held a murder mystery event Sunday evening. The interactive dinner was themed around the musicals “Little Shop of Horrors” and “Rocky Horror Picture Show”. The appetizers and desserts provided gave attendees an immersive experience while they attempted to uncover the murderer.
Fire damages Iron Mountain home
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iron Mountain home has heavy damage after a fire broke out Friday night. The Iron Mountain Fire Department says it responded at 9:14 p.m. Friday to the report of a possible structure fire at 607 Kent Street. No one was home at the time...
NMU Football head coach Kyle Nystrom resigns
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Kyle Nystrom has resigned as Northern Michigan University’s head football coach, effective immediately, according to NMU Athletic Director Rick Comley. Comley said the team was notified early Monday afternoon of the decision. Nystrom’s squad completed the 2022 season last Saturday (Nov. 12) with a 33-11 victory at Lake Erie College to put the team’s record at 4-7 overall and 1-5 in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
‘It’s fantastic’: Brits and Brews event held at Marquette brewery
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - People gathered at Ore Dock Brewing Company and listened to classic rock music while also raising money for local charities. Artists like Chris Valenti and The Knockabouts played mid-60s rock music on Saturday. Ore Dock Brewing Company also provided a specialty British ale for people to purchase at the event. The organizer of the event Dave Stensaas said it is exciting to see all the hard planning come together.
Bjorklund Powers NMU to Century Mark in Season-Opening Victory
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University men’s basketball team started the season clicking on the offensive end, reaching the century mark in the opener behind 38 points from senior guard Max Bjorklund in a 100-93 win over McKendree on Saturday. After a first half that saw NMU ahead 54-44 and 24 points from Bjorklund, the Bearcats hung tight, closing the game to as little as two points in the second half. The Wildcats stood their ground, hitting free throws and halting runs with drives to the basket late for the 100-93 win. The 38 points from Max Bjorklund is the second-best mark in his career, as he continues right where he left off to end last season. He also paced the ‘Cats with seven rebounds in the contest.
Wildcats Stimy Flyers Down the Stretch in 73-60 Win
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Trailing 51-50 with 11 minutes left in the game, the NMU Wildcats men’s basketball team stepped it up on each side of the floor, going on a 23-9 run to close the contest, beating GLVC-contender Lewis 73-60 on Saturday in Houghton to improve to 2-0 on the season.
Huskies’ basketball tame Bearcats 77-67
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech bounced back with a 77-67 win over McKendree University Sunday afternoon, supported by freshman Dan Gherezgher, who scored 27 points in the GLVC/GLIAC Crossover Tournament game at SDC Gymnasium. Gherezgher shot 9-for-12 from the floor and made all six free throw attempts to lead the Huskies to a 1-1 non-conference record.
2 teens seriously injured after crash with logging truck in Upper Peninsula
NEGAUNEE, MI – Two teenagers were seriously injured when the vehicle they were in was hit by a logging truck in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. WLUC-TV reports the crash occurred on US-41 and Teal Lake Avenue in Negaunee around 5:30 a.m. on Friday. According to the Negaunee Police Department,...
Flyers sneak past Huskie men’s basketball 71-67
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - - Michigan Tech men’s basketball fell 71-67 to Lewis University Saturday afternoon in the GLIAC/GLVC Crossover Tournament at SDC Gymnasium. The Flyers vaulted to a 30-16 first-half lead and held off the Huskies late to win the first game of the regular season for both teams.
Delta County Trades and Labor builds ramps, makes homes more accessible
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Delta County family has a new ramp allowing them safer access to their home. Delta County Trades and Labor union built the ramp with funding from local organizations. Those include the Wells and Gladstone Lions Clubs, the Community Action Agency, the U.P. Construction Council, U.P. Building Trades and the U.P. Regional Labor Federation.
