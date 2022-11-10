MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University men’s basketball team started the season clicking on the offensive end, reaching the century mark in the opener behind 38 points from senior guard Max Bjorklund in a 100-93 win over McKendree on Saturday. After a first half that saw NMU ahead 54-44 and 24 points from Bjorklund, the Bearcats hung tight, closing the game to as little as two points in the second half. The Wildcats stood their ground, hitting free throws and halting runs with drives to the basket late for the 100-93 win. The 38 points from Max Bjorklund is the second-best mark in his career, as he continues right where he left off to end last season. He also paced the ‘Cats with seven rebounds in the contest.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO