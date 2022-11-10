Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Louisville actress giving away millionsAsh JurbergLouisville, KY
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
One missing of 11 escaped cows in Louisville located in the Highlands neighborhoodAmarie M.Louisville, KY
First Bourbon Barrel Art Exhibit in Louisville Debuts at the Frazier Kentucky History Museum in 2023Amarie M.Louisville, KY
Grandmaster Jay Sentenced to 7 Years in PrisonTruflix NetworkLouisville, KY
Related
LMPD: Teen struck by vehicle on Westport Road in critical condition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) is investigating after a vehicle struck a teenager in east Louisville Monday evening. LMPD said officers responded to a call of a person hit at Westport Road and Goose Creek Road around 9 p.m. When officers arrived, police said they found the...
LMPD: Man arrested, charged in September homicide on Buechel Bank Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man has been arrested in connection with a September homicide on Buechel Bank Road. Richard Lewis III, 26, has been charged with murder. According to Louisville Metro Police, the victim was found shot in the early morning hours of Sept. 25 in the 2000 block of Buechel Bank Road.
wdrb.com
Suspect arrested for killing of man in Louisville's Buechel neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the killing of a man in the Buechel neighborhood. According to court documents, 26-year-old Joe Richard Lewis III was arrested just after 11:30 a.m. on Monday, in connection with the Sept. 25 shooting of Davon Bendermon.
Whitley County man charged in deadly Old Louisville crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A southern Kentucky man is charged with murder after police said he crashed a stolen truck into several vehicles in Old Louisville. Officers arrested Alvaro Manriqez from Whitley County on Friday after the crash on West Hill Street at Second Street. According to arrest records, police...
Bicyclist in critical condition following National Turnpike crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police confirms a bicyclist has been seriously injured after a crash in Fairdale. The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of National Turnpike and Farmers Lane. According to the department’s preliminary investigation, both the vehicle and bicyclist were traveling southbound on National...
Local wrangler needed to catch bull missing in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After more than a three-week search, a missing bull has been located, but it will take a local wrangler to catch him. Last month, a semi carrying cattle was stalled in traffic and was hit by a UPS truck. The crash caused 11 cattle to escape, with some of them roaming in Cherokee Park. Seven of them were found while three of the four were captured by West Virginia wranglers in the area of Baxter Avenue in the Highlands.
Wave 3
Woman arrested after staying in a Bullitt County hotel room for days with a deceased man
Ask WAVE: Who is responsible for removing graffiti from public property?. Make Ends Meet: Handling a 401(k) in a bear market. This brings the total number of guns found this school year to 14, compared to eight this time last school year. Medicare | Things I Need To Learn In...
953wiki.com
Bedford Ky Man Jumps in River to Avoid Police
November 10, 2022, Madison Police arrested William R. Clark 28, Bedford, Kentucky, for resisting law enforcement L-6 felony, escape L-6 felony, and for an active warrant out of Jefferson County, Indiana, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated L-6 felony. Madison Police Officer Kyle Lane encountered Clark on Vaughn Drive @...
LMPD: Teen in hospital after shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 16-year-old girl is in the hospital after a shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood. Sunday morning, just before 10:00 a.m., Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) was notified on a report of a shooting victim who was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital by 'private means.'. Officers...
Louisville's inspector general, LMPD agree to transfer files used for investigations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The office tasked with overseeing Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) says it's close to receiving the information needed to move their investigations forward. Since the summer, Louisville's Inspector General, Edward Harness, has been looking into a handful of complaints of police misconduct to see if they hold any merit. The very public July shooting at the Dirt Bowl in Shawnee Park is just one case Harness is looking into.
Wave 3
Highlands community reacts to Sunday morning shooting on Baxter Avenue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fight at a popular Highlands bar spills into the street and ends with someone shot and injured. The owner of Wick’s Pizza woke up Sunday morning to bullet holes in his front windows. LMPD tells WAVE News that the incident started with two groups...
Police pursuit ends with multi-vehicle crash in Clark County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people have been taken to the hospital following a pursuit that ended in Clark County. Indiana State Police told WHAS11 News, officers had been chasing a wanted woman and had attempted to stop her before the eventual crash. Police said Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel...
'Just held her hand': Women comfort pregnant mother after Hardin County crash
WEST POINT, Ky. — A late afternoon crash in West Point, Kentucky took the lives of two children and left their pregnant mother in the hospital. Kanzady Pennoyer saw the blue minivan weave in and out of traffic on US-31 Sunday. Then, she described debris flying from what she thought was a tornado.
Police arrest woman following deadly Hardin County crash
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — A Kentucky woman is in custody following a fatal crash in Hardin County over the weekend. According to the Hardin County Sheriff's office, Angela Chapman was arrested for driving under the influence which resulted in a crash in the West Point area, around US 31, Sunday evening.
UPS details new multi-million dollar project in Jefferson, Bullitt Counties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's largest employer announced plans Monday to expand its presence in Kentuckiana. At an announcement, set in front of UPS's currently under-construction airplane hangar at Louisville Muhammad Ali Metropolitan Airport, the company said it plans to invest $330 million in Jefferson and Bullitt Counties. UPS plans...
WLKY.com
16-year-old girl shot in Chickasaw neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 16-year-old girl was shot Sunday morning in the Chickasaw neighborhood, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. It happened around 10 a.m. when LMPD was notified of a shooting where the victim was taken to Norton Children's Hospital by private means. An investigation by police...
Wave 3
2 people sent to hospital after rollover crash near Cardinal Stadium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after two people were injured in a rollover crash near Cardinal Stadium on Monday afternoon. Officers were called to a crash at the intersection of South Third Street and Central Avenue around 12:45 p.m. on Monday, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
WLKY.com
Woman found living with man's decomposing body in Bullitt County hotel, police say
BROOKS, Ky. — A woman has been arrested in connection with a dead body found in a Bullitt County hotel, according to the Hillview Police Department. Nicole McFall, 45, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 9, on charges of abusing a corpse, failure to report a dead body and tampering with physical evidence.
Wave 3
‘It really is hurtful:’ UofL students shaken up after classmate shot near campus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fraternity house party near UofL’s campus turned into a crime scene early Saturday morning. A Louisville Metro Police spokesperson said a little after midnight, gunshots interrupted a Phi Kappa Tau fraternity house party on South Third Street. The incident started when a fight broke...
WLKY.com
2 toddlers killed, pregnant mother seriously injured in Hardin County crash; suspect arrested
WEST POINT, Ky. — A Radcliff woman is in jail following a crash that killed two small children and sent their pregnant mother to the hospital on Sunday. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office believes 42-year-old Angela Chapman was under the influence of drugs at around 4:30 p.m. when she crossed over the center line of Dixie Highway and hit another vehicle with a Louisville family inside.
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 1