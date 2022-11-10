ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Suspect arrested for killing of man in Louisville's Buechel neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the killing of a man in the Buechel neighborhood. According to court documents, 26-year-old Joe Richard Lewis III was arrested just after 11:30 a.m. on Monday, in connection with the Sept. 25 shooting of Davon Bendermon.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Whitley County man charged in deadly Old Louisville crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A southern Kentucky man is charged with murder after police said he crashed a stolen truck into several vehicles in Old Louisville. Officers arrested Alvaro Manriqez from Whitley County on Friday after the crash on West Hill Street at Second Street. According to arrest records, police...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Bicyclist in critical condition following National Turnpike crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police confirms a bicyclist has been seriously injured after a crash in Fairdale. The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of National Turnpike and Farmers Lane. According to the department’s preliminary investigation, both the vehicle and bicyclist were traveling southbound on National...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Local wrangler needed to catch bull missing in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After more than a three-week search, a missing bull has been located, but it will take a local wrangler to catch him. Last month, a semi carrying cattle was stalled in traffic and was hit by a UPS truck. The crash caused 11 cattle to escape, with some of them roaming in Cherokee Park. Seven of them were found while three of the four were captured by West Virginia wranglers in the area of Baxter Avenue in the Highlands.
LOUISVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

Bedford Ky Man Jumps in River to Avoid Police

November 10, 2022, Madison Police arrested William R. Clark 28, Bedford, Kentucky, for resisting law enforcement L-6 felony, escape L-6 felony, and for an active warrant out of Jefferson County, Indiana, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated L-6 felony. Madison Police Officer Kyle Lane encountered Clark on Vaughn Drive @...
MADISON, IN
WHAS11

LMPD: Teen in hospital after shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 16-year-old girl is in the hospital after a shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood. Sunday morning, just before 10:00 a.m., Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) was notified on a report of a shooting victim who was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital by 'private means.'. Officers...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville's inspector general, LMPD agree to transfer files used for investigations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The office tasked with overseeing Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) says it's close to receiving the information needed to move their investigations forward. Since the summer, Louisville's Inspector General, Edward Harness, has been looking into a handful of complaints of police misconduct to see if they hold any merit. The very public July shooting at the Dirt Bowl in Shawnee Park is just one case Harness is looking into.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Police arrest woman following deadly Hardin County crash

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — A Kentucky woman is in custody following a fatal crash in Hardin County over the weekend. According to the Hardin County Sheriff's office, Angela Chapman was arrested for driving under the influence which resulted in a crash in the West Point area, around US 31, Sunday evening.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

16-year-old girl shot in Chickasaw neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 16-year-old girl was shot Sunday morning in the Chickasaw neighborhood, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. It happened around 10 a.m. when LMPD was notified of a shooting where the victim was taken to Norton Children's Hospital by private means. An investigation by police...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

2 people sent to hospital after rollover crash near Cardinal Stadium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after two people were injured in a rollover crash near Cardinal Stadium on Monday afternoon. Officers were called to a crash at the intersection of South Third Street and Central Avenue around 12:45 p.m. on Monday, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

2 toddlers killed, pregnant mother seriously injured in Hardin County crash; suspect arrested

WEST POINT, Ky. — A Radcliff woman is in jail following a crash that killed two small children and sent their pregnant mother to the hospital on Sunday. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office believes 42-year-old Angela Chapman was under the influence of drugs at around 4:30 p.m. when she crossed over the center line of Dixie Highway and hit another vehicle with a Louisville family inside.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville local news

 https://www.whas11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy