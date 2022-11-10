There’s no doubt that artificial intelligence is one of the most fascinating and rapidly-growing fields in technology today. But there are still many things about AI that remain unknown to the average person. In this blog post, we will explore 10 interesting facts about artificial intelligence that you may not know. Keep reading to learn more!

Fact 1. Artificial intelligence knows how to answer questions

The most powerful artificial intelligence-based text generator available today, OpenAI’s GPT-2, can write entire paragraphs and is error-free, but it has difficulty establishing causal relationships. At the same time, the system correctly answers questions if they relate to general knowledge. For example, it correctly identified that Bill Gates is the founder of Microsoft when given the question, “Who is the founder of Microsoft?” Of course, if you ask a question like “ how to spy on my husbands cell phone without touching it ,” the AI will not be able to provide a helpful answer. But it may well be able to make a decent joke.

Fact 2. AI reveals computer and smartphone passwords in seconds with ThermoSecure

Computer security experts have developed a system capable of guessing computer and smartphone user passwords in seconds, using only the heat emitted by the devices. The system, called ThermoSecure, uses a thermal camera to record the heat signature of a device as it is used to enter a password. The data is then fed into an artificial intelligence algorithm, which can guess the password with up to 97% accuracy. Thermal attacks can occur after users enter their password on a computer keyboard, smartphone screen or ATM keypad, making this a serious security concern.

Fact 3: AI is able to adapt

In May 2018, Google’s DeepMind artificial intelligence lab revealed that its AlphaGo Zero system had beaten the world’s best Go player, Ke Jie, in a three-game match. What was even more impressive was that AlphaGo Zero taught itself how to play the game from scratch in just three days, using only the rules of Go. The system was also able to adapt and improve its playing style after each game it played against Ke Jie. This ability to learn and adapt quickly is one of the key advantages of artificial intelligence over humans.

Fact 4. AI will change healthcare

Healthcare is one of the many industries that is being transformed by artificial intelligence. AI is being used to develop new treatments for diseases, improve patient care and diagnoses, and reduce healthcare costs. In the future, AI will play an even bigger role in healthcare, as it will be used to personalize medicine, create individualized treatment plans, and even detect disease outbreaks before they happen.

Fact 5. AI will improve the human brain

Some of the most exciting research in artificial intelligence is focused on how AI can be used to improve the human brain. For example, scientists are working on developing implants that can help stroke victims recover lost motor function. Other researchers are using AI to develop new methods of early detection for Alzheimer’s disease. And still others are working on ways to use AI to improve human memory and intelligence.

Fact 6. AI can learn everything a human can learn

In 2016, a computer system called AlphaGo beat the world’s best Go player, Lee Sedol, in a five-game match. This was a major milestone for artificial intelligence, as Go is considered to be one of the most complex games in the world. What’s even more impressive is that AlphaGo didn’t just win by playing better than Sedol; it also beat him by using moves that no human had ever thought of before. This showed that artificial intelligence is not only capable of learning everything that humans can learn, but also of surpassing us in creativity and innovation.

Fact 7. AI has a woman’s face

One of the most famous artificial intelligence systems in the world, IBM Watson, has a woman’s face. This is because Watson was originally designed to compete on the game show Jeopardy!, and the show’s producers thought that a female face would be more pleasing to viewers. However, since then, Watson has been used for a variety of other tasks, including helping doctors diagnose patients and recommending treatment options.

Fact 8. AI will replace humans in all fields of activity and lead to total unemployment

This is a controversial claim that is often made about artificial intelligence. Some people believe that AI will eventually become so advanced that it will be able to do everything better than humans, leading to mass unemployment. However, others believe that AI will create new jobs that are not possible for humans to do, such as managing massive data sets or providing personalized customer service. Only time will tell which of these claims is true.

Fact 9. The first digital computer was created by Alan Turing

In 1936, Alan Turing published a paper entitled “On Computable Numbers, with an Application to the Entscheidungsproblem”. In this paper, he introduced the concept of the Turing machine, a hypothetical device that could be used to perform any calculation that could be done by hand. Turing’s paper laid the foundation for the development of digital computers and artificial intelligence.

Fact 10. The term “artificial intelligence” was coined in 1956

The term “artificial intelligence” was first used at a conference on cybernetics in 1956. The conference was attended by some of the most prominent scientists of the time, including Alan Turing, John McCarthy, and Marvin Minsky. At the conference, McCarthy proposed the creation of a new academic field devoted to studying artificial intelligence. And so, the field of artificial intelligence was born.

Conclusion

Artificial intelligence is a fascinating and growing field of study with many potential applications. These 10 facts provide just a glimpse into the world of AI. As research in this area continues to advance, we can only imagine what other exciting discoveries will be made about artificial intelligence in the future.