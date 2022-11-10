ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics star Jaylen Brown fires back at Joe Tsai’s ‘alarming’ statement on Kyrie Irving’s suspension

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown raised some concerns over Joe Tsai’s recent statement on Kyrie Irving’s suspension from the Brooklyn Nets. Amid criticisms about the harsh punishment on Irving and the rather unfair terms of his reinstatement, the Nets owner remained firm on the suspension and even pointed out that the All-Star playmaker still has a lot of work to do before he can return to the team. Tsai also emphasized “what people miss” regarding their decision to keep Kyrie out of the team, noting that “he only apologized after he was suspended.”
James Harden’s instant reaction to Joel Embiid dropping 59 on Jazz

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was a one-man wrecking crew Sunday against the Utah Jazz. Embiid did not just dominate the Jazz — he destroyed them. Embiid posted one of the craziest stat lines in the history of the NBA to lead the Sixers to a 105-98 win at home over the Jazz, doing it […] The post James Harden’s instant reaction to Joel Embiid dropping 59 on Jazz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cavs star Donovan Mitchell’s reactions to Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson balling out are priceless

The Utah Jazz still remain to be one of the biggest surprises of the season as they continue to build on their unexpectedly strong start to 2022-23. The strong play of Jordan Clarkson has been integral to this team’s success, and for his part, former Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell could not help but react to Clarkson’s dominant start to the season.
Kevin Durant claps back at Patrick Beverley taking credit for Lakers’ win over Nets

The Brooklyn Nets’ recent hot streak came to an end on Sunday in a 116-103 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. In hilarious fashion, Patrick Beverley partly took credit for the victory, saying he set the tone by guarding Kevin Durant which resulted in LA responding. Well, it didn’t take long for the Nets star […] The post Kevin Durant claps back at Patrick Beverley taking credit for Lakers’ win over Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 pleasant surprise for Wizards early in 2022-23 NBA season

As of this writing, the Washington Wizards are among the top five teams in the Eastern Conference. They currently carry an 8-6 record and are just half a game behind the Atlanta Hawks for first place in the Southeast Division. We all know that Bradley Beal is the leader of this team, but because of his absence, guys like Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis have had to step up. Apart from them, however, there has also been one pleasant surprise for the Washington Wizards early in the 2022-23 NBA season.
NFL Odds: Vikings vs. Bills prediction, odds and pick – 11/13/2022

The Minnesota Vikings will travel to take on the Buffalo Bills in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Vikings-Bills prediction and pick, laid out below. Minnesota has surprised most in and out of the league, […] The post NFL Odds: Vikings vs. Bills prediction, odds and pick – 11/13/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Draymond Green gets honest on major Jordan Poole adjustment Warriors must ‘figure out’

Make no mistake. Jordan Poole definitely isn’t the driving force behind the Golden State Warriors’ ongoing bench struggles. But as Steve Kerr keeps searching for rotational answers behind his team’s “foundational six,” Draymond Green honed in on a nuanced dynamic he believes has contributed to poor early-season play from Golden State’s reserves. Here’s how the […] The post Draymond Green gets honest on major Jordan Poole adjustment Warriors must ‘figure out’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 best free agency destinations for Dansby Swanson

Dansby Swanson has enjoyed a pair of breakout seasons over the past two years. The former Vanderbilt star always featured a high-ceiling, but he struggled to find his footing offensively through the first portion of his career. Swanson was always regarded as a solid defender, but his 2021 and 2022 offensive outbursts will lead to […] The post 3 best free agency destinations for Dansby Swanson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
VIDEO: Jaguars stun Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes with onside kick on opening kickoff

The Jacksonville Jaguars know they’re up against a near-impossible task when taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10, so they decided to get tricky right out the gate. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson shockingly opted for a surprise onside kick on the opening kickoff in Week 10, completely catching the Chiefs off guard. […] The post VIDEO: Jaguars stun Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes with onside kick on opening kickoff appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets star Kevin Durant’s hilarious reaction to Celtics’ Jayson Tatum picking up the lousiest technical foul in history

More than a few NBA fans out there have accused game officials of being too trigger-happy when it comes to calling technical fouls. Well, there’s probably no better proof of this notion than what happened to Jayson Tatum on Monday night. Even Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant — who was watching from the comfort of […] The post Nets star Kevin Durant’s hilarious reaction to Celtics’ Jayson Tatum picking up the lousiest technical foul in history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
