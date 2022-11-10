As of this writing, the Washington Wizards are among the top five teams in the Eastern Conference. They currently carry an 8-6 record and are just half a game behind the Atlanta Hawks for first place in the Southeast Division. We all know that Bradley Beal is the leader of this team, but because of his absence, guys like Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis have had to step up. Apart from them, however, there has also been one pleasant surprise for the Washington Wizards early in the 2022-23 NBA season.

