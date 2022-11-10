Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
5 years ago, a woman with Autism suspiciously disappeared while cat-sitting for her parents. What happened to Jenna?Fatim HemrajAtlanta, GA
CBP’s Beagle Brigade sniffs out Giant African Snail in airline passenger’s luggageLauren JessopAtlanta, GA
Advice For Atlantans Who Want To Start AirbnbJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming FairgroundsMichelle HallCumming, GA
Celtics star Jaylen Brown fires back at Joe Tsai’s ‘alarming’ statement on Kyrie Irving’s suspension
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown raised some concerns over Joe Tsai’s recent statement on Kyrie Irving’s suspension from the Brooklyn Nets. Amid criticisms about the harsh punishment on Irving and the rather unfair terms of his reinstatement, the Nets owner remained firm on the suspension and even pointed out that the All-Star playmaker still has a lot of work to do before he can return to the team. Tsai also emphasized “what people miss” regarding their decision to keep Kyrie out of the team, noting that “he only apologized after he was suspended.”
Kevin Durant’s 3-word reaction to Warriors star Stephen Curry’s 40-point outburst vs. Cavs
Stephen Curry has done it again. The Golden State Warriors came into their matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers as heavy underdogs. The Dubs have mightily struggled this season, so many expected them to bow to the white-hot Cavs. However, Curry refused to let that happen, taking control of the game up until the final minute.
Ja Morant reacts to Sixers’ Joel Embiid obliterating Jazz for 59 points
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant couldn’t believe his eyes after witnessing Joel Embiid score more than half of the Philadelphia 76ers’ total points against the Utah Jazz on Sunday. Embiid exploded for 59 points in the 105-98 win, going 19-of-28 from the field and 20-of-24 from the free...
James Harden’s instant reaction to Joel Embiid dropping 59 on Jazz
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was a one-man wrecking crew Sunday against the Utah Jazz. Embiid did not just dominate the Jazz — he destroyed them. Embiid posted one of the craziest stat lines in the history of the NBA to lead the Sixers to a 105-98 win at home over the Jazz, doing it […] The post James Harden’s instant reaction to Joel Embiid dropping 59 on Jazz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cavs star Donovan Mitchell’s reactions to Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson balling out are priceless
The Utah Jazz still remain to be one of the biggest surprises of the season as they continue to build on their unexpectedly strong start to 2022-23. The strong play of Jordan Clarkson has been integral to this team’s success, and for his part, former Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell could not help but react to Clarkson’s dominant start to the season.
Ryan Day provides optimistic injury updates on Miyan Williams, TreVeyon Henderson
The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes improved to 10-0 this season with a 56-17 victory over struggling Indiana, but head coach Ryan Day’s suffered a blow when top running back Miyan Williams suffered an injury to his right leg. Williams had to be carted off the field in the...
Damian Lillard drops truth bomb on Blazers hot start to the season
The Portland Trail Blazers have gotten off to a strong 9-4 start this season, managed to have become one of the top teams in the Western Conference this season and Damian Lillard is thrilled about it. According to NBA.com’s Blazers reporter Casey Holdahl, Lillard is most impressed by the camaraderie...
The 1 Knicks player that is garnering trade interest across the NBA
The New York Knicks have had a decent start to the 2022-23 season, as their win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night pushed their record back to .500 at 6-6 through 12 games. And even though the season is young, teams have already begun to identify Immanuel Quickley as a potential trade target as their current campaign progresses.
‘It keeps happening’: Stephen Curry, Warriors’ unfair ‘advantage’ called out by Cavs coach
The post ‘It keeps happening’: Stephen Curry, Warriors’ unfair ‘advantage’ called out by Cavs coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Clippers bring momentum into matchup with Luka Doncic, Mavs
The Los Angeles Clippers will play the second leg of a Texas back-to-back on Tuesday night, visiting NBA leading scorer
Kevin Durant claps back at Patrick Beverley taking credit for Lakers’ win over Nets
The Brooklyn Nets’ recent hot streak came to an end on Sunday in a 116-103 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. In hilarious fashion, Patrick Beverley partly took credit for the victory, saying he set the tone by guarding Kevin Durant which resulted in LA responding. Well, it didn’t take long for the Nets star […] The post Kevin Durant claps back at Patrick Beverley taking credit for Lakers’ win over Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 pleasant surprise for Wizards early in 2022-23 NBA season
As of this writing, the Washington Wizards are among the top five teams in the Eastern Conference. They currently carry an 8-6 record and are just half a game behind the Atlanta Hawks for first place in the Southeast Division. We all know that Bradley Beal is the leader of this team, but because of his absence, guys like Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis have had to step up. Apart from them, however, there has also been one pleasant surprise for the Washington Wizards early in the 2022-23 NBA season.
NFL Odds: Vikings vs. Bills prediction, odds and pick – 11/13/2022
The Minnesota Vikings will travel to take on the Buffalo Bills in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Vikings-Bills prediction and pick, laid out below. Minnesota has surprised most in and out of the league, […] The post NFL Odds: Vikings vs. Bills prediction, odds and pick – 11/13/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Draymond Green gets honest on major Jordan Poole adjustment Warriors must ‘figure out’
Make no mistake. Jordan Poole definitely isn’t the driving force behind the Golden State Warriors’ ongoing bench struggles. But as Steve Kerr keeps searching for rotational answers behind his team’s “foundational six,” Draymond Green honed in on a nuanced dynamic he believes has contributed to poor early-season play from Golden State’s reserves. Here’s how the […] The post Draymond Green gets honest on major Jordan Poole adjustment Warriors must ‘figure out’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 best free agency destinations for Dansby Swanson
Dansby Swanson has enjoyed a pair of breakout seasons over the past two years. The former Vanderbilt star always featured a high-ceiling, but he struggled to find his footing offensively through the first portion of his career. Swanson was always regarded as a solid defender, but his 2021 and 2022 offensive outbursts will lead to […] The post 3 best free agency destinations for Dansby Swanson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
VIDEO: Jaguars stun Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes with onside kick on opening kickoff
The Jacksonville Jaguars know they’re up against a near-impossible task when taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10, so they decided to get tricky right out the gate. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson shockingly opted for a surprise onside kick on the opening kickoff in Week 10, completely catching the Chiefs off guard. […] The post VIDEO: Jaguars stun Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes with onside kick on opening kickoff appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘LeBron James is still playing’: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gets brutally honest about being the face of the NBA
There are few bigger superstars in the NBA today than Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar is well aware of this fact, and he has embraced his status as one of the most popular athletes in the world today. Be that as it may, Giannis still doesn’t believe that he...
NBPA could take action if Kyrie Irving, Nets fail to reach agreement on return
Kyrie Irving has missed the Brooklyn Nets’ last six games after the team issued the guard a five-game minimum suspension for his repeated refusal to apologize for posts linking to an antisemitic film. The five-game timeframe passed this weekend, but Irving remained suspended for Brooklyn’s matchup with the Los...
Astros lock down bullpen star on 3-year, $34.5 million extension
The World Series champion Houston Astros haven’t hesitated to jump right into MLB free agency, as they have agreed to a deal with one of their most important relief pitchers, Rafael Montero. Jeff Passan of ESPN reports that Montero and the Astros have agreed to a three-year, $34.5 million contract.
Nets star Kevin Durant’s hilarious reaction to Celtics’ Jayson Tatum picking up the lousiest technical foul in history
More than a few NBA fans out there have accused game officials of being too trigger-happy when it comes to calling technical fouls. Well, there’s probably no better proof of this notion than what happened to Jayson Tatum on Monday night. Even Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant — who was watching from the comfort of […] The post Nets star Kevin Durant’s hilarious reaction to Celtics’ Jayson Tatum picking up the lousiest technical foul in history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
