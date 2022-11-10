UPDATED: Here Are the Unofficial 2022 Election Results in Bucks County

Image via iStock.

Pennsylvania is at the center of what the media is calling one of the most critical midterm elections in generations.

Below is how Bucks County, with 482,009 registered voters, has voted in the races that have taken on such outsized importance this election cycle.

U.S. Senator

Democrat John Fetterman – 161,573 (52.11%)

Republican Mehmet Oz – 139,722 (45.06%)

Libertarian Erik Gerhardt – 4,573 (1.47%)

Green Party Richard L. Weiss – 2,115 (0.68%)

Keystone Party Daniel Wassmer – 1,634 (0.53%)

Write-in – 472 (0.15%)

U.S. Representative (First Congressional District)

Democrat Ashley Ehasz – 137,628 (44.59%)

Republican Brian Fitzpatrick – 169,543 (54.90%)

Governor and Lieutenant Governor

Democrat Josh Shapiro and Austin Davis – 182,347 (58.84%)

Republican Douglas V. Mastriano and Carrie Lewis DelRosso – 121,640 (39.25%)

Libertarian Matt Hackenburg and Tim McMaster – 2,891 (0.93%)

Green Party Christina DiGiulio and Michael Bagdes-Canning – 1,662 (0.54%)

Keystone Party Joe Soloski and Nicole Shultz – 1,069 (0.35%)

Write-in – 271 (0.09%)

Senator in the General Assembly 6th District

Democrat Ann Marie Mitchell – 56,313 (45.08%)

Republican Frank Farry – 66,601 (53.32%)

Libertarian Brandon Bentrim – 1,921 (1.54%)

Senator in the General Assembly 10th District

Democrat Steve Santarsiero – 76,348 (58.35%)

Republican Matt McCullough – 54,345 (41.54%)

Senator in the General Assembly 16th District

Democrat Mark Pinsley – 23,103 (44.02%)

Republican Jarrett Coleman – 29,320 (55.87%)

Representative in the General Assembly 18th District

Democrat Laurie Smith – 11,308 (47.49%)

Republican Kathleen C. Tomlinson – 12,453 (52.30%)

Representative in the General Assembly 29th District

Democrat Tim Brennan – 20,722 (55.64%)

Republican Diane Smith – 15,304 (41.09%)

Independent Robert Ronky – 1,197 (3.21%)

Representative in the General Assembly 31st District

Democrat Perry Warren – 23,848 (60.47%)

Republican Bernie Sauer – 15,544 (39.41%)

Representative in the General Assembly 140th District

Democrat John T. Galloway – 17,799 (93.94%)

Representative in the General Assembly 142nd District

Democrat Mark Moffa – 15,095 (49.90%)

Republican Joseph F. Hogan – 15,093 (49.89%)

Representative in the General Assembly 143rd District

Democrat Gwen Stoltz – 15,983 (46.58%)

Republican Shelby Labs – 18,284 (53.29%)

Representative in the General Assembly 144th District

Democrat Brian Munroe – 15,892 (50.59%)

Republican Todd Polinchock – 15,486 (49.32%)

Representative in the General Assembly 145th District

Democrat Jim Miller – 11,964 (40.04%)

Republican Craig Staats – 17,373 (58.14%)

Libertarian Lula VanLiew – 532 (1.78%)

Representative in the General Assembly 178th District

Democrat Ilya Breyman – 15,116 (43.10%)

Republican Kristin Marcell – 19,891 (56.72%)