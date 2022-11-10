Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Pittsylvania County: Authorities searching for missing teen last seen in Gretna area
The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 17-year-old juvenile. Jamila Gadson was last seen with a white male, in his early 20s, near Rockford School Road in Gretna on Thursday. It is believed she met him on social media. The family is not from the...
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash on Route 29S in Pittsylvania County cleared
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A tractor-trailer crash on Route 29S in Pittsylvania County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say it happened near Dry Bridge Road, and as of 5:56 a.m., the south right lane and right shoulder are...
WSET
Daughter charged after stabbing her mother at a Henry Co. home: Deputies
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Bassett woman is charged in a stabbing that happened Wednesday night in Fieldale. 24-year-old Jassmyn Shelton is facing one count of aggravated malicious wounding in reference to the incident, according to deputies. The Henry County Sheriff's said at approximately 10:31 p.m., the Martinsville-Henry...
WXII 12
Greensboro man shot and killed, victim identified according to police
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating the death of a man killed in a shooting on Pearson Street and Ross Avenue. Officers responded to a call just after 8:30 p.m. on Friday in reference of a shooting. Officers said they found a man shot when they arrived on scene....
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash causes 2-mile backup on I-81 South in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A tractor-trailer crash has caused a 2-mile backup on I-81 South in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities said that the accident happened at mile marker 138. As of 8:15 p.m., the southbound left lane is closed. Stick with 10 News as this breaking news...
WSLS
Roanoke house fire ruled accidental, officials say
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE - 3:24 p.m. The Roanoke County Fire Marshals Office has reported the cause of the fire to be accidental, due to an electrical issue. Officials say estimated damages are about $40,000. ORIGINAL STORY. Roanoke County Fire and Rescue are investigating the cause of a...
Gunfire hits NC home amid family dispute, police say
Shots were fired on Hamilton Street, according to the High Point Police Department.
WXII 12
Drive-by shooting injures teenager, one suspect in custody, officers say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A drive-by shooting injures one juvenile Wednesday afternoon. Winston-Salem officers were notified of a shooting on Cole Road. A 16-year-old girl was found shot in the foot near the residence. EMS transported her to a local hospital for treatment. An investigation revealed that a sedan was...
Skeletal remains found in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An investigation is underway after skeletal remains were found in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Police say that a person was walking on the 800 block of Buxton Street when they located skeletal remains. The identity of the person found is not known at this time nor is their […]
Over 20 guns seized from felon who threatened to hurt himself, others in Burlington, says Alamance County Sheriff’s Office
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — ‘Numerous’ firearms were seized from a felon that was allegedly threatening to hurt himself and others, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says that on Monday deputies responded to a home on Burch Bridge Road in Burlington about a person shooting a gun and making threats against […]
1 arrested after unmarked police car stolen in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. — One person has been arrested after a police car was stolen in High Point Saturday. Police said an unmarked, black 2019 Dodge Durango equipped with undercover lights and a siren package was stolen at an outside vendor for repairs on South Main Street around 5 a.m.
WSET
Traffic Alert: Changes coming for Martinsville drivers
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Changes are coming for Martinsville drivers. According to a spokesperson for the city, the intersection of Brown and Cleveland Street will be converted to a Four-Way Stop on November 21. They will bag the existing lights for two months, and if there are no issues,...
WSET
Vehicle fire in Bedford County: Firefighters
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There was a report of a vehicle fire Thursday in Bedford County. The Bedford Fire Department was dispatched to the intersection of East Lynchburg Salem Turnpike and Krantz Corner. Units arrived on the scene at 4:05 p.m. to find an SUV with heavy fire...
wfirnews.com
No injuries reported after Roanoke County house fire
(Roanoke County, VA—November 12, 2022) Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at 6:08 a.m. on Saturday, November 12, 2022 to the 1400 block of Skyview Road, in the Ft. Lewis area, for the report of a residential structure fire. Upon arrival, units from Station 9 (Ft.Lewis) found a one story home with fire and smoke showing from the basement door and the front door. The home was not occupied at the time of the fire and was undergoing renovations. The fire was knocked down in about 20 minutes. The home did sustain a partial floor collapse. There were no injuries. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene to investigate a cause and provide a damage estimate.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Co. crash cleared along I-81N
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A Roanoke Co. crash along I-81N is causing four miles of delays Sunday. The crash was at mile marker 134.6, according to VDOT. The left shoulder and lane are both closed.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem: 2 people hurt in shooting, crash
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people were injured after a shooting led to a crash Thursday in Winston-Salem, according to police. Winston-Salem police received multiple calls regarding a shooting and wreck near South Hawthorne Road. Investigators said the victim was driving on Ebert Street just before 9:30 p.m. when a person in a separate car began shooting at them. The victim was shot and then crashed into another car while trying to get away from the gunfire. The suspect fled the area in their vehicle, according to police.
WSLS
Crews search for missing person in the James River
GLASGOW, Va. – Rescue crews are searching for a missing person after the discovery of an unmanned boat in the James River, according to Bedford County Special Operations Command. The Big Island Volunteer Fire Company said in a Facebook post that around 12:17 p.m. on Saturday, crews were alerted...
WXII 12
'I thought something was exploding': Winston-Salem neighbor describes shooting, car crash in Ardmore
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem neighbor described a shooting that involved a car crash that happened near his home in Ardmore. Winston-Salem police said they began getting calls about the shooting and a car crash Thursday at 9:24 p.m. Based on their initial investigation, police said a suspect inside...
WSLS
Crash on US-220S in Franklin County cleared
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers can expect delays on US-220 in Franklin County due to a vehicle crash, according to VDOT. The crash happened near Pleasant Hill Road off on US-220 south authorities said. As of 6:33 p.m., the south...
WSLS
Vehicle crashes cleared on I-81S in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:30 p.m.:. Both of these crashes have been cleared, according to VDOT. One of the two vehicle crashes on I-81 in Pulaski County has been cleared, according to VDOT. The crash that happened at mile marker 93.5 on I-81N has been cleared, authorities said....
