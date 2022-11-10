Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
Why Chinese Stocks Alibaba, Kanzhun, and Full Truck Alliance Were Surging Today
China announced more measures to support its troubled property market. U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in person Monday. E-commerce giant Alibaba reported that 2022 Singles' Day sales were flat compared to last year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool
2 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist in the Third Quarter
You don't have to wait for Berkshire Hathaway's 13F filing to know what the Oracle of Omaha has been buying. Buffett has put more than $63 billion to work in one of these two stocks over the past four years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
The Best Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now
Shopify's growth could accelerate thanks to a smart move. Nvidia can turn its fortunes around because of the data center market's growth and a recovery in graphics cards sales. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Avoid This Week
There are near-term concerns for Coinbase, Despegar.com, and Bowlero. The crypto market is falling apart at the seams, and Coinbase isn't a flight to safety when the market has lead wings. Despegar.com and Bowlero report earnings this week and have fallen short of Wall Street profit targets in the last...
Motley Fool
Why Miniso Group Stock Skyrocketed Today
The company beat estimates on the top and bottom lines. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in November
Despite slowing growth, Amazon remains one of the best companies in the world and is well positioned for long-term performance. Activision Blizzard trades at an attractive discount to the price Microsoft is on track to pay to acquire it. Berkshire Hathaway's diversified portfolio and cash reserves are a winning combination...
Motley Fool
2 Top Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Right Now
Ally is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Ally Financial. Travis Hoium has positions in MGM Resorts International. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Matthew Frankel...
Motley Fool
Want $100 in Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $10,200 in These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks
The recurring profitability and time-tested nature of dividend stocks makes them smart buys during a bear market. Splitting $10,200 three ways between these supercharged dividend stocks, which range in yield from 10% to 15.4%, can generate $100 in monthly income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
2 Phenomenal Growth Stocks With "No Downside" to Buy Now, According to Wall Street
Cloudflare's management recently issued strong medium-term financial guidance. Datadog's capacity for innovation should keep the company in growth mode for years to come. Currently, all price targets set by Wall Street analysts imply no downside for Cloudflare and Datadog shareholders. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
1 Impressive Metric Shows How Well DigitalOcean Is Doing -- Is the Stock a Buy?
DigitalOcean's organic revenue growth accelerated to 33% in Q3 2022. Cloud platform leaders Amazon and Microsoft both reported decelerating growth in comparable quarters. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
The Meta Layoffs Aren't Good for Employees, but They Might Be Good for the Company
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this podcast, Motley Fool senior analyst Jason...
Motley Fool
Why Altus Power Stock Is Tumbling Today
The company also took longer than expected to close an acquisition, causing it to see to deliver results at the low end of its guidance range this year. Despite those near-term headwinds, the clean power company has lots of growth ahead. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool
2 Monster Stocks to Buy for 2023 That Are Practically Minting Money
AMD and Apple have taken promising strides in their respective industries, which could pay off in 2023. AMD's stock has enjoyed a rally from investors in the last month thanks to a new data center chip. Meanwhile, Apple's latest earnings release has proved the resilience of its business. You’re reading...
Motley Fool
Zoom Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2023?
But its revenue growth is decelerating, its profits are slipping, and its stock still isn’t cheap enough to attract value-seeking investors. 2023 could be a challenging year for the video conferencing platform. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool
Is Now the Time to Buy AT&T Stock?
AT&T had some rough patches this year, including a cut to its free-cash-flow forecast. The company's one constant is its penchant for capturing customer growth. AT&T is seeing rising revenue, but free cash flow may still be a challenge in the fourth quarter. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool
3 Dirt-Cheap Stocks That Could Skyrocket When the Market Rallies
Crocs, Camping World, and Lovesac are all trading at forward earnings multiples in the single digits. Crocs and Lovesac are posting double-digit sales growth, and demand remains robust. Camping World is going through a lull, but its 8.6% yield will give patient investors a reward for believing in the leading...
Motley Fool
1 Solid Index Fund That Dividend Investors Can Buy With Confidence in a Bear Market
Stocks that consistently grow their dividends over time tend to be less volatile than the broader market. Index funds allow dividend investors to sidestep the complexity of studying individual stocks. The Vanguard Dividend Appreciate ETF has outperformed the S&P 500 throughout the bear market this year. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool
Is Bumble Stock Worth Investing In?
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this podcast, Motley Fool senior analyst Jim...
Motley Fool
2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Even During a Stock Market Plunge
When investors get irrational it is often time to get contrarian and start buying. PepsiCo has a strong portfolio that spans multiple categories and supports a growing dividend. Walmart is a massive retailer with which few can compete and it's on the verge of becoming a Dividend King. You’re reading...
Motley Fool
3 Dow Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
Caterpillar's performance isn't reflective of the consumer economy. Dow Inc. is a leading chemical company that offers a high-yield dividend. 3M's stock will divide investors, but it will get them talking. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Comments / 0