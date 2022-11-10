Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
beckershospitalreview.com
Google collaborates with Mayo, Highmark, others on 'healthcare data engine accelerators'
Google Cloud has partnered with health systems including Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health, Pittsburgh-based Highmark Health, Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health and Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic on data-powered projects to improve health equity, patient flow and value-based care. "These accelerators, developed collaboratively with healthcare organizations, will solve a range of industry...
beckershospitalreview.com
Private equity's power in healthcare continues to grow, raising concerns: KHN report
Private equity groups have invested about $1 trillion into nearly 8,000 healthcare transactions in the past decade, and some experts are pushing for more scrutiny of its increasing influence on the industry amid concern it may be causing higher medical bills and diminished quality of care, a Nov. 14 Kaiser Health News report said.
beckershospitalreview.com
Cedars-Sinai reports $41M loss amid higher expenses, investment costs
Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai, which operates more than 300 locations including five hospitals in the greater Los Angeles area, said it recorded a net loss of $41 million in the third quarter amid ongoing increased expenses — mainly from labor and supply costs — as well as investment losses.
beckershospitalreview.com
Oracle Cerner, Labcorp partner to manage hospital labs in 10 states
Oracle Cerner has partnered with life sciences company Labcorp to manage hospital-based laboratories in 10 states. Under the partnership, Cerner's laboratory information system will help Labcorp centralize operations and streamline processes within the hospital-based labs at a leading health system, according to a Nov. 14 press release from Oracle Cerner. The aim is to enhance patient care and improve lab efficiency.
beckershospitalreview.com
General Catalyst adds UC Davis Health to list of health system partners
UC Davis Health has joined the growing list of healthcare systems to partner with venture capital firm General Catalyst to focus on digital medicine transformation strategy. As part of the partnership, the Sacramento, Calif.-based health system will use General Catalyst's ecosystem of companies to drive artificial intelligence and digital health innovations in healthcare delivery, research, education and public service, as well as the medical center's ongoing transformational efforts in operations, care and outcomes, according to a Nov. 14 press release from UC Davis.
beckershospitalreview.com
Google Cloud, Epic partner; Hackensack first health system to migrate EHR
Google Cloud and Epic have reached an agreement to enable health systems to migrate their EHRs to the cloud, while Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health will be the first organization to do so. The partnership between the tech giant and leading EHR vendor will help facilitate health systems' digital transformation,...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 providers seeking RCM talent
Here are 10 hospitals or health systems that recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Allegheny Health Network, based in Pittsburgh, seeks a revenue cycle supervisor. 2. Fairview Health Services, based in Minneapolis,...
beckershospitalreview.com
Lehigh Valley reports $23M net loss in 2022 as expenses rise, investments decline
Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Health Network, which operates 13 hospitals and numerous other clinical care sites in Eastern Pennsylvania, reported a net loss of $23.6 million for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, amid higher labor costs and losses on investments. That figure compared with a net gain of $402 million in 2021.
beckershospitalreview.com
CVS, Intermountain invest in $90M funding round for virtual care clinic
CVS Health Ventures and Intermountain Ventures, the venture capital arm of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare, have joined a $90 million series E funding round for virtual care provider Maven Clinic. Maven Clinic, which provides 24/7 virtual care for families and women, will use the new funding to invest in...
beckershospitalreview.com
Like 'an old Western movie bar fight,' supply issues are relentless, devicemakers say
Medical device manufacturers are struggling to keep up with demand as inflation-driven costs for raw materials shrink their profits, The Wall Street Journal reported Nov. 13. The issue is widespread, according to the Journal, with specialized plastics, metals and resins all in short supply. Stryker, a company that makes surgical equipment and joint-replacement parts, has slowed its production and hiked its prices as it searches for less expensive electronic components. Some semiconductors are hard to come by, meaning Abbott Laboratories can't meet demand for its blood-sugar monitoring devices in some markets.
Bentley Systems Launches iTwin Experience, iTwin Capture, and iTwin IoT to Extend iTwin Platform
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- At the 2022 Year in Infrastructure Conference, Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced new capabilities of its iTwin Platform, significantly extending the scope and interoperability of infrastructure data that engineering firms and owner-operators can use to create and leverage digital twins in design, construction, and operations workflows. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005145/en/ iTwin Experience. Image courtesy of Bentley Systems.
beckershospitalreview.com
Moderna's omicron booster is 15 times better than original shot, company says
Days after BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 surpassed BA.5 — the long-standing dominant COVID-19 subvariant — Moderna said its bivalent booster showed "robust neutralizing activity" against BQ.1.1 and had a 15.1-fold increase against BA.4 and BA.5. In a study of more than 500 adults, Moderna's BA.4/BA.5-targeted vaccine proved a "superior"...
beckershospitalreview.com
It's an age of incivility: How business leaders can help
It's a trend that many people have noticed recently — front-line employees across industries, including healthcare, are facing increased rants, insults and rudeness. This raises the question: What can business leaders do to improve the situation?. Christine Porath, PhD, a professor of management at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.,...
beckershospitalreview.com
Google Cloud to create algorithms that 'make sense' of unstructured oncology data
Google Cloud has partnered with COTA, a data and analytics company, to create algorithms that will extract and make sense of unstructured data from electronic health records. The companies will use machine learning and natural language processing to decipher text fields such as clinician notes, transforming them into structured fields that can be used for oncology research and cancer patient treatment, according to a Nov. 14 press release from COTA.
beckershospitalreview.com
Health system cash reserves plummet
Cash reserves, an important indicator of financial stability, are dropping for hospitals and health systems across the U.S. Both large and small health systems are affected by rising labor and supply costs while reimbursement remains low. St. Louis-based Ascension reported days cash on hand dropped from 336 at the end of the 2021 fiscal year to 259 as of June 30, 2022, the end of the fiscal year. The system also reported accounts receivable increased three days from 47.3 in 2021 to 50.3 in 2022 because commercial payers were slow, especially in large dollar claims.
beckershospitalreview.com
Deloitte: Inflation could make consumers, healthcare system sicker
From 2001 to 2021, the cost of healthcare increased faster (3.3 percent) than the cost of all goods and services (2.2 percent). With U.S. inflation hitting its highest point in 40 years, consumers are making difficult choices about household expenses, including whether or not they can afford medical care, according to a survey conducted by Deloitte.
beckershospitalreview.com
Traumatic injury raises risk for medical debt, bankruptcy for insured patients
Commercially insured adults who sustain traumatic injuries are at increased risk of medical debt and bankruptcy, a study published in JAMA Health Forum found. The study, published Nov. 11, linked Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan claims to credit reports to determine financial outcomes for patients who were treated for a traumatic injury between 2019 and 2021.
beckershospitalreview.com
Michigan health systems face budgets full of red ink
Several Michigan health systems have risen from the worst of the pandemic with negative operating margins and millions in losses, the Detroit Free Press reported Nov. 14. These health systems include Detroit-based Henry Ford Health, Southfield-based Beaumont Health hospitals now within Grand Rapids-based Corewell Health, St. Louis-based Ascension's Michigan hospitals, and Livonia-based Trinity Health.
beckershospitalreview.com
MD Anderson, Exscientia collaborate on AI-powered drug development
Houston-based University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center is collaborating with artificial intelligence company Exscientia to develop new oncology treatments. The research collaboration will leverage Exscientia's precision medicine platform to identify novel anticancer small molecule compounds. Promising candidates will be developed and potentially advanced into clinical trials at MD Anderson. Exscientia uses deep learning multiomics to test drug candidates in patient tissue models.
beckershospitalreview.com
New Renown CEO to staff: Short stints not his style
Brian Ehrling, MD, the new president and CEO of Reno, Nev.-based Renown Health, said he is excited to keep business local — both the health system's and his own. On Nov. 14, his first day in his new role, Dr. Ehrling shared his history and leadership style in a letter to the system's roughly 7,000 employees.
