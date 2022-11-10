Read full article on original website
New Brent Spence Bridge Plans Give Cincinnati Nearly 10 More Acres of Land
The newly freed up space, approximately 9.5 acres, will be between 3rd Street and 6th Street in Downtown.
Fox 19
Middletown mixed-used development on former mall site falters
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Plans for a major development project in Butler County appear to be falling apart. Middletown City Council will decide Tuesday whether to back out of the purchase of the Towne Mall Property. The property was intended to become a sports and entertainment venue with an ice...
spectrumnews1.com
New bridge project aims to reconnect Black neighborhoods
CINCINNATI — There have been many instances throughout U.S. history where railroads and highways have divided neighborhoods and displaced residents. That's what happened in Cincinnati nearly 60 years with the creation of the Brent Spence Bridge. But with a new bridge project in the works, city leaders said they vow to help correct that wrong.
WLWT 5
'It's a huge deal': Brent Spence bridge project to create nearly 10 acres in downtown Cincinnati
COVINGTON, Ky. — Nearly 10 acres of property are being added to downtown Cincinnati after engineers devised a plan to reconfigure ramps for the new Brent Spence bridge project. “It's a huge deal for Cincinnati. It's a huge deal for our region,” said Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber President Brendon...
WKRC
Million Dollar Listing: 'Private oasis' on 48 acres in NKY
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A custom-built home surrounded by 48 acres of nature recently went on the market in Northern Kentucky. The home, located at 2820 Beaver Road in Union, is listed at $2.85 million. Lee Robinson and Britt Langman, both with Robinson Sotheby’s International Realty, are marketing the home.
WKRC
City leaders, ODOT want to use 10 acres of land to connect downtown and neighborhoods
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati city leaders and ODOT say they can create nearly ten new acres of usable city land and make it safer for folks walking between Queensgate and downtown. Skyview 12 shows the area between I-75 and the Duke Convention Center and Central Avenue. The change comes after...
Longtime local meteorologist is retiring
Michael Lewis has reached many people and left a lasting legacy at the National Weather Service Northern Indiana office.
WLWT 5
Reports of a robbery with injuries on Ridge Avenue in Oakley
CINCINNATI — Reports of a robbery with injuries on Ridge Avenue in Oakley. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
spectrumnews1.com
In effort to modernize fleet, Metro using more than $13M in grant money to buy electric buses and update facilities
CINCINNATI — Hamilton County’s bus operator plans to add up to 11 new electric vehicles (EVs) to its fleet as a growing number of transit agencies and government organizations look for cost effective green solutions to meet their evolving transportation needs. What You Need To Know. Metro is...
eaglecountryonline.com
OrthoCincy Welcomes Three New Doctors with Tri-State Ties
See bios for all three doctors. Shankar Narayanan, Benjamin Valley and Scott Jolson. Photos provided. (Edgewood, Ky.) - OrthoCincy Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine is proud to announce the arrival of three new doctors to the OrthoCincy Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine team of physicians. Shankar Narayanan, MD is a St. Xavier...
wvxu.org
EPA grant will pay Cincinnati residents to measure pollution
Neighborhoods along Beekman Street in Cincinnati — and a number of other communities — have experienced decades of air pollution from nearby highways and industry. But a new grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded to local nonprofit Groundwork Ohio River Valley will pay residents in those places to measure that pollution in an effort to find solutions.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with entrapment on I-75 near exit 4 in Camp Washington.
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with entrapment on I-75 near exit 4 in Camp Washington. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
WLWT 5
Police: Person reportedly injured by gunfire in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — A person was reportedly injured by gunfire Monday afternoon in downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The reported shooting happened at about 1:20 p.m. in downtown near a barbershop on McMicken Avenue. The caller reportedly told police...
linknky.com
1010 Russell Street – A Historic Home in Covington
Covington is home to some incredibly ornate historic homes and the one we’re looking at today doesn’t disappoint. The Ashbrook home at 1010 Russell Street, # 16, Covington, is worth seeing. If you like this place enough to buy it, you’re in luck because it’s currently on the market.
dayton.com
Rike’s Department Store: The history of a Dayton legend that traces back to 1853
Rike’s Department Store was a downtown Dayton staple for decades. Here are some things to know about its history. The Rike-Kumler company was established in downtown Dayton in 1853. David L. Rike and his associates started modestly near Third Street on Main. The business began when the firm of...
dayton.com
Dayton snowfall breaks 128-year-old record
Dayton’s first snowfall of the season was a record-setting one. The day’s 1.8 inches shattered the old record of 1 inch set way back in 1894, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Dayton’s earliest measurable snow occurred Oct. 18, according to NWS. It’s average first measurable...
WKRC
Crews battle fire at vacant house in NKY
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - A fire was reported in Boone County early Monday. The call came in just before 5 a.m. reporting a fire on Dixie Highway near Richwood Road. Crews were able to get the fire out fairly quickly. The house was abandoned. There's no word on a...
WLWT 5
Crash cleared along north I-71/75 in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane along northbound I-71/75 at 12th Street has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane along the interstate in Covington, Friday evening. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines...
ohparent.com
9 Holiday Round Up Events in Cincinnati this Weekend!
We’ve got your holiday round up for the first cold weekend in Southwest Ohio! Stay warm inside with cooking classes, trains galore, family fun days or throw on your coat for Summit Park’s Ice Skating rink opening!. This Cincinnati holiday classic is back. Your family will love driving...
