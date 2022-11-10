ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Yardbarker

Carmelo Anthony could have unexpected new gig?

Carmelo Anthony’s career may soon be jumping the shark. Liu Meng-chu, head coach of the Tainan TSG GhostHawks, told reporters over the weekend that his team is having talks with the ten-time NBA All-Star Anthony’s representatives (per CNA English News). The GhostHawks are a professional team based in Taiwan (competing in the T1 League).
Yardbarker

Jaylen Brown Says Kyrie Irving Not Returning During The Nets' Road Trip Is Alarming For Multiple Reasons

It has been a rough couple of weeks for Kyrie Irving as he has found himself in hot water ever since he shared a link on Twitter to a film that has been described as antisemitic. As if it wasn't bad enough that he shared the link, Irving refused to apologize for it and, with the situation spiraling out of control, the Nets decided to suspend the star guard.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant On Being Defended By Russell Westbrook: "He's Just Going To Hack Me The Whole Time..."

Until 2016, the Oklahoma City Thunder was home to two of the most electrifying superstars in the NBA - Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook. The dynamic duo gave fans many memorable moments during their OKC days, but they could never lead the team to an NBA title. It led to KD leaving OKC for the Warriors in 2016, and since then, whenever the two players have faced off against each other, it has made headlines.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Yardbarker

JT Daniels' journey hits another obstacle after benching

This past Saturday, Daniels was benched in West Virginia's 23-20 win against Oklahoma. He struggled mightily before coach Neal Brown turned to backup Garrett Greene. Daniels was 7-of-12 for 65 yards and an interception before being benched for good late in the first half. It took a series of unfortunate...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Yardbarker

Lane Kiffin threw shade at Alabama during halftime interview

Lane Kiffin really can’t help himself sometimes. Kiffin is known for being a big talker and guy who runs his mouth sometimes. He’s gotten a lot better about censoring himself as he’s gotten older, but the 47-year-old still lets things slip out sometimes. During an interview with...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Yardbarker

Syracuse offers scholarship to Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan

Kiyan is a sophomore at Christ the King Regional High School in Middle Village, N.Y. The 6-foot-3 guard is part of the 2025 recruiting class. 247 Sports lists Anthony as a four-star recruit. In addition to Syracuse, Kiyan already has scholarship offers from Manhattan, Bryant, George Mason and Memphis. Carmelo...
SYRACUSE, NY
Yardbarker

Kanye West Attended LeBron James' "The Decision", Fell Asleep And Left Before James Made His Announcement

The year 2010 was crucial for NBA history, as it was the last season where we would see Kobe Bryant leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a championship, but that wasn't the biggest story of that year. LeBron James had a difficult decision to make during the summer, trying to see if he would run it back with the Cleveland Cavaliers or join a different team to try to win that elusive NBA championship.
Yardbarker

Giannis Antetokounmpo Warns The NBA About Victor Wembanyama

It's not a secret that Victor Wembanyama is probably the most hyped prospect since LeBron James, even surpassing Zion Williamson. Some say that he could be picked higher if he was in the same draft as James. The Frenchman is touted as a franchise-altering player who could make a lot of damage to the competition once he makes it to the NBA.
Yardbarker

The Lakers Might Have Found Their Secret Weapon

The Los Angeles Lakers left their fans smiling for a change on Sunday night, taking down the Brooklyn Nets with an impressive and inspiring 116-103 victory. This halted a five-game losing streak and actually showed some depth and power from multiple people. Anthony Davis was looking like his old self...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

The Astros May Upgrade At A Key Position

Free agency is finally upon us and soon, some of the biggest names on the market will be signing some large contracts, either with their old teams or with another ballclub. One free agent who is not expected to stay with his old team is Willson Contreras. The Chicago Cubs...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Suns’ Jae Crowder Linked to 76ers Rival Once Again

Many would’ve assumed that the Jae Crowder situation over in Phoenix would be settled by now. That’s not quite the case. Several weeks into the 2022-2023 NBA season, Crowder remains untraded. Considering he’s unwilling to play for the Suns, the veteran forward has been off the floor for the Suns’ first 12 games of the year, and it seems that won’t change anytime soon.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Report: Commanders DE Chase Young to return Sunday

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young is set to make his season debut Sunday against the Houston Texans, ESPN reported Tuesday. The news comes one year and one day after Young tore his right ACL and MCL in a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Young, 23, began the season...
WASHINGTON, DC

