Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Calls For an Investigation in the 2022 ElectionTom HandyTexas State
An 8-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Father Takes CustodyStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
James Click out as Astros GM in Unprecedented Move – Assistant GMs Re-sign MonteroThe Veracity Report
Losing GM Click Shouldn’t Mean The Astros Resurrecting His Tainted PredecessorIBWAAHouston, TX
Houston University Students React to "Loan Forgiveness" Being Struck Down by Federal CourtBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Related
Yardbarker
Carmelo Anthony could have unexpected new gig?
Carmelo Anthony’s career may soon be jumping the shark. Liu Meng-chu, head coach of the Tainan TSG GhostHawks, told reporters over the weekend that his team is having talks with the ten-time NBA All-Star Anthony’s representatives (per CNA English News). The GhostHawks are a professional team based in Taiwan (competing in the T1 League).
Yardbarker
Jaylen Brown Says Kyrie Irving Not Returning During The Nets' Road Trip Is Alarming For Multiple Reasons
It has been a rough couple of weeks for Kyrie Irving as he has found himself in hot water ever since he shared a link on Twitter to a film that has been described as antisemitic. As if it wasn't bad enough that he shared the link, Irving refused to apologize for it and, with the situation spiraling out of control, the Nets decided to suspend the star guard.
Yardbarker
Former NBA Forward Thurl Bailey Drops Major Truth Bomb On The Utah Jazz's 10-3 Start
A quick look at the Western Conference standings will tell you all you need to know about the NBA's biggest storyline so far. After trading away their two franchise cornerstones in Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell this past summer, nobody was expecting them to win more than 25 games all season.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant On Being Defended By Russell Westbrook: "He's Just Going To Hack Me The Whole Time..."
Until 2016, the Oklahoma City Thunder was home to two of the most electrifying superstars in the NBA - Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook. The dynamic duo gave fans many memorable moments during their OKC days, but they could never lead the team to an NBA title. It led to KD leaving OKC for the Warriors in 2016, and since then, whenever the two players have faced off against each other, it has made headlines.
Yardbarker
Draymond Green weighs in on Warriors potentially trading for Kevin Durant
The Golden State Warriors have gotten off to an exceptionally slow start this season. Despite coming into the year intent on defending their NBA championship, Golden State has struggled on both ends of the floor. Coincidentally enough, Kevin Durant’s Brooklyn Nets find themselves in a similar boat. That has...
Yardbarker
JT Daniels' journey hits another obstacle after benching
This past Saturday, Daniels was benched in West Virginia's 23-20 win against Oklahoma. He struggled mightily before coach Neal Brown turned to backup Garrett Greene. Daniels was 7-of-12 for 65 yards and an interception before being benched for good late in the first half. It took a series of unfortunate...
Yardbarker
Lane Kiffin threw shade at Alabama during halftime interview
Lane Kiffin really can’t help himself sometimes. Kiffin is known for being a big talker and guy who runs his mouth sometimes. He’s gotten a lot better about censoring himself as he’s gotten older, but the 47-year-old still lets things slip out sometimes. During an interview with...
Yardbarker
Interim Auburn HC Cadillac Williams has message for college football world after his first win
Cadillac Williams had a message for the college football world after winning his first game as Auburn’s interim head coach. The Tigers defeated Texas A&M 13-10 in front of an electric crowd at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday night. The fans packed the house and everyone stuck around to celebrate the first win under Williams.
Yardbarker
Former Lakers Sharpshooter Gives Crucial Advice To Star Big Man Anthony Davis: "He Needs To Go With The Kobe Mentality."
At 2-10 on the season, the Los Angeles Lakers could use all the help they can get right now. And with LeBron James battling injuries, it falls on Anthony Davis to be the leader of this team and carry them to a favorable position in the West. So far, that...
Yardbarker
Syracuse offers scholarship to Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan
Kiyan is a sophomore at Christ the King Regional High School in Middle Village, N.Y. The 6-foot-3 guard is part of the 2025 recruiting class. 247 Sports lists Anthony as a four-star recruit. In addition to Syracuse, Kiyan already has scholarship offers from Manhattan, Bryant, George Mason and Memphis. Carmelo...
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Reveals His True Feelings On Kawhi Leonard: "He's An All-Time Great...”
Kevin Durant is one of the greatest players the NBA has ever seen and he is arguably the greatest scorer in the league in the last decade or so. There are few playing today who have a resume that compares with KD but someone who could potentially have had his name mentioned alongside Durant is Kawhi Leonard.
Yardbarker
Kanye West Attended LeBron James' "The Decision", Fell Asleep And Left Before James Made His Announcement
The year 2010 was crucial for NBA history, as it was the last season where we would see Kobe Bryant leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a championship, but that wasn't the biggest story of that year. LeBron James had a difficult decision to make during the summer, trying to see if he would run it back with the Cleveland Cavaliers or join a different team to try to win that elusive NBA championship.
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Reveals The Lakers Have Known Their Roster Wasn't Championship Level Since The Offseason
The Los Angeles Lakers have started 2-10 this season, and there's no doubt that they are a poor team overall. Though their defense has improved since last season under coach Darvin Ham, their offense has gotten worse. After last season, it was clear that the Los Angeles Lakers needed to...
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo Warns The NBA About Victor Wembanyama
It's not a secret that Victor Wembanyama is probably the most hyped prospect since LeBron James, even surpassing Zion Williamson. Some say that he could be picked higher if he was in the same draft as James. The Frenchman is touted as a franchise-altering player who could make a lot of damage to the competition once he makes it to the NBA.
Yardbarker
Devin Booker Goes Off On Refs After Insane Free Throw Disparity In Loss To Heat
The Phoenix Suns seemed to have started the season at a very low point when they went down 22 points to the Dallas Mavericks on opening night. However, the team fought back and pulled off an incredible win as the perfect statement opening to a season that has been really good for the Suns.
Yardbarker
The Lakers Might Have Found Their Secret Weapon
The Los Angeles Lakers left their fans smiling for a change on Sunday night, taking down the Brooklyn Nets with an impressive and inspiring 116-103 victory. This halted a five-game losing streak and actually showed some depth and power from multiple people. Anthony Davis was looking like his old self...
Yardbarker
The Astros May Upgrade At A Key Position
Free agency is finally upon us and soon, some of the biggest names on the market will be signing some large contracts, either with their old teams or with another ballclub. One free agent who is not expected to stay with his old team is Willson Contreras. The Chicago Cubs...
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: There Is 'Palpapale Fear' Within Lakers Organization Over Pick Swap With Pelicans In Victor Wembanyama Draft
Even with Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook playing some of their best basketball in over a year, the Los Angeles Lakers aren't a good basketball team. Outside of their core three, the supporting cast just doesn't have enough scoring potential to keep up with the competition. So far this season,...
Yardbarker
Suns’ Jae Crowder Linked to 76ers Rival Once Again
Many would’ve assumed that the Jae Crowder situation over in Phoenix would be settled by now. That’s not quite the case. Several weeks into the 2022-2023 NBA season, Crowder remains untraded. Considering he’s unwilling to play for the Suns, the veteran forward has been off the floor for the Suns’ first 12 games of the year, and it seems that won’t change anytime soon.
Yardbarker
Report: Commanders DE Chase Young to return Sunday
Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young is set to make his season debut Sunday against the Houston Texans, ESPN reported Tuesday. The news comes one year and one day after Young tore his right ACL and MCL in a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Young, 23, began the season...
Comments / 0