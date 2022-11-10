Eight Merced-area teams still trying to keep their season going in the football playoffs

Survive and advance, that’s the goal for every high school football team playing this week in the playoffs.

Style points don’t matter. The only goal is to make it to next week.

Eight Merced-area teams are still alive in their quests for a section championship.

With Veterans Day on Friday, some of the action kicks off on Thursday.

Central Section

Division V

Thursday

No. 6 Morro Bay (5-6) at No. 3 Dos Palos (6-5) — Each weeks it seems like someone new steps up for the Broncos. Last week it was freshman Andre Flores rushing for 112 yards and two touchdowns and scored on a touchdown catch in 45-13 win over West Bakersfield.

Stone Ridge Christian tigth end Max Friedman hauls in an 8-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter of a 21-14 loss to Woodland Christian on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Castle Field. Shawn Jansen/Sjansen@Mercedsun-star.com

Sac-Joaquin Section

Division VII

Thursday

No. 4 Stone Ridge Christian (8-2) at No. 5 Mariposa (7-3) — The Knights must play all their postseason games on the road due to sanctions handed down by the Sac-Joaquin Section for SRC’s involvement in club football during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stone Ridge Christian relies heavily on their power running game with running backs Hector Esquivez, Micah Milliken and Daijon O’Neil and a physical offensive line.

Mariposa is led by running back Apollos Powell and receiver Johann Hill-Zeck.

Friday

Division III

No. 5 Merced (7-4) at No. 4 Christian Brothers (8-2) — The Bears make the two-hour drive to Sacramento to face a talented Falcons team led by running back Erik Jensen.

The Bears will need to solve their recent turnover issues as they step up in level of competition. Merced’s defense and special teams contributed heavily on last week’s 37-15 win over Ceres with a fumble return for a score and a blocked punt recovered for a touchdown.

Division IV

No. 9 Buhach Colony (5-6) at No. 1 Vanden (9-1) — Thunder star Jaxson Percoats is coming off a stellar 353-yard rushing performance in last week’s 64-48 win over No. 8 Los Banos. Percoats set the Thunder single-game rushing record.

The Vikings are defending section champions and are averaging 30 points per game.

Hilmar running back Luis Vargas (14) reaches out to recover the ball on a fumble during a game between Hughson High School and Hilmar High School at Hughson High School in Hughson CA on October 14, 2022. John Westberg / jwestberg@modbee

Division V

No. 5 Escalon (8-3) at No. 4 Hilmar (7-3) — These two Trans-Valley League rivals square off again. The Yellowjackets defeated the Cougars 21-20 earlier this season.

The two programs have combined for 17 section championships. This the 10th time these two teams have squared off in the playoffs.

Division VII

No. 6 Gustine (4-6) at No. 3 Woodland Christian (9-1) — The Reds make the long 125-mile trip to face the Cardinals.

Woodland Christian finished as the runner-up to Le Grand in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VII championship last season.

The Reds will try to slow down a high-powered Cardinals offense that averaged over 40 points per game.

No. 7 Delta (9-1) at No. 2 Le Grand (8-2) — The Bulldogs begin their postseason journey which they hope ends in another blue banner coming back to Le Grand.

Le Grand features a balanced offensive attack with quarterback Julian Bucio, running back Alexis Granados and receivers Reyes Diaz, Ronnie Ramirez and Carlos Castaneda.