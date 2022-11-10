On a clear day at the Patterson-Zonta Park in Casper, a crowd gathered in front of a metal archway with five panels behind it and metal cutouts of soldiers standing at attention. There were American flags on clothing and waving in the wind, and plenty of leather motorcycle jackets. Probably the most striking, though, were the uniforms, navy with gold buttons and adorned with pins and badges.

CASPER, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO