Election Results – Natrona County Assessor
According to the unofficial results released by the Natrona County Board of Elections office, Tammy Saulsbury will serve as the Natrona County Assessor. Voting at Industrial Building, Natrona County Fairgrounds.
cowboystatedaily.com
Now That BLM Owns Sprawling 37,000 Acre Marton Ranch, How Much Access Will Public Have?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyomingites should get their say in the spring about the future of nearly 37,000 acres of new public land on the Marton Ranch property near Casper. In the meantime, the public has had access to the area’s prized trout fishing, which runs along a stretch of the North Platte River.
oilcity.news
Natrona County health and food inspections (11/7/22–11/13/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Missing Person Authorities Warn Of Online Missing Teen Scam
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The executive director of a Wyoming missing person nonprofit is sounding the alarm about an uptick of phishing scams involving missing people posts on social media. Desirée Tinoco, founder of Missing People of Wyoming, said what began as one scam involving...
capcity.news
Bighorns could see 9 inches of snow by Tuesday; Arctic Front bringing minus-20-degree windchills to Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Areas of northern and northeastern Wyoming are seeing some snow on Monday with more possible into Tuesday, according to the forecast from National Weather Service offices covering the region. The northeast Bighorn Mountains could see some of the highest snow accumulations, with 5–9 inches possible by...
svinews.com
Towns welcome second chance at nuclear plant
CASPER – For the Wyoming towns not chosen to host a demonstration nuclear reactor, word that they’re back in the running for a new wave of plants came sooner than expected. But local officials say the prospect remains as welcome — if not more — as it was...
Natrona County Arrest Log (11/9/22 – 11/10/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Casper Man Charged With Felony Stalking Crime
A Casper man already in jail on aggravated assault charges has been charged with one count of felony stalking, according to court documents and a Natrona County prosecutor. Erick Richardson, born in 1990, heard the count during his initial appearance before Natrona County Circuit Court Judge Michael Patchen on Tuesday.
oilcity.news
Casper police holding distinctive fat-tire bike in evidence, but not for long
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department announced on social media Monday that it has come into possession of “a very distinctive Mongoose fat-tire bicycle. “Attention, bike-riding members of our community. “It looks as though it was altered to hide its identity,” the release said. “A search...
cowboystatedaily.com
New Fallen Veterans Memorial Displays Names Of More Than 1,670 Wyoming Soldiers
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Shojiro Yamashita was born in the Heart Mountain World War II Japanese American Confinement Center at Powell, Park County, Wyoming. Yamashita’s family went back to Japan after the war, but Shojiro returned to America for college. A year later, he was...
Wyoming Supreme Court Rejects Mills Man’s Meth Conviction Appeal
The Wyoming Supreme Court on Wednesday unanimously upheld the conviction of a Mills man who claimed a prosecutor's opening statement prejudiced the jury during his trial for felony child endangerment. A jury earlier this year found Michael David Lott guilty of two counts of felony child endangerment with two children...
msuexponent.com
American Legion unveils memorial for fallen Wyoming veterans
On a clear day at the Patterson-Zonta Park in Casper, a crowd gathered in front of a metal archway with five panels behind it and metal cutouts of soldiers standing at attention. There were American flags on clothing and waving in the wind, and plenty of leather motorcycle jackets. Probably the most striking, though, were the uniforms, navy with gold buttons and adorned with pins and badges.
Claim of new world record for longest beard chain in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — (AP) — Facial hair enthusiasts claimed to have set a new world record for longest beard chain during an event in Wyoming on Friday, the Casper Star-Tribune reports. Participants gathered at Gaslight Social, a bar in Casper, where they stood side by side and clipped...
Woman Run Over in Accident on K and North Lincoln Street in Casper
According to a press release from the Casper Police Department, on the evening of Nov. 13 officers with the department responded to the intersection of K Street and N Lincoln Street. The call was for a vehicle verse pedestrian collision and as stated in the release, through an investigation, it...
oilcity.news
Natrona County man gets over five years’ prison time for repeated DUIs
CASPER, Wyo. — A Natrona County man has been sentenced to prison time after repeated arrests for driving under the influence. David Earl Bright, 51, was sentenced by Natrona County District Court Judge Catherine Wilking to five and a half to seven years in the state penitentiary on Wednesday. In Wyoming, a fourth or subsequent conviction for DUI in a 10-year span is punishable by up to seven years in prison.
oilcity.news
Sunny skies in store for Casper today; snow expected in coming days
CASPER, Wyo. — Temperatures are continuing to fall as winter draws closer, and for Casper that means scattered snow showers throughout the coming days. Although the forecast for today calls for mostly sunny skies, there is a minimal chance of snow beginning after 5 p.m. as the National Weather Service forecasts a 10% likelihood. Today’s high temperature is 33 while the low is 13.
oilcity.news
Short on turkeys: Wyoming Rescue Mission ‘in urgent need’ of donations for Thanksgiving meal kits
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Rescue Mission is seeking donations of turkeys for Thanksgiving meal kits it will provide to people around the Casper area. The mission had collected only 27 turkeys as of Friday toward its goal of collecting 300 turkeys, the organization said in a press release.
oilcity.news
Casper to see sunny skies over the weekend; chance of snow early next week
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County residents will see clear skies over the weekend, though that won’t last long with the new week bringing with it the chance for more snow showers. Today, Casper has a high temperature of 40 degrees and a low of 21. Moderately strong winds...
oilcity.news
Casper man dies in head-on collision Wednesday near Gillette
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Casper man died following a head-on collision on North Highway 59 on Wednesday evening, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Aaron Foster, 33, was reportedly operating a 2018 Ford Raptor F-150 on North Highway 59 when his vehicle collided head-on with a large box truck, driven by a 37-year-old man, around milepost 138 shortly before 7:36 p.m., according to Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds and Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem.
oilcity.news
Stalled truck causes slowdown along I-25, forces detour
CASPER, Wyo. — A stalled-out semi truck has caused delays along Interstate 25 and has forced drivers to take a detour. The truck stalled out in southbound traffic near milepost 185. The Wyoming Department of Transportation asks motorists to take exit 187 while they tend to the scene. At...
