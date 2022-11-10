ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

K2 Radio

Election Results – Natrona County Assessor

According to the unofficial results released by the Natrona County Board of Elections office, Tammy Saulsbury will serve as the Natrona County Assessor. Voting at Industrial Building, Natrona County Fairgrounds.
oilcity.news

Natrona County health and food inspections (11/7/22–11/13/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Missing Person Authorities Warn Of Online Missing Teen Scam

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The executive director of a Wyoming missing person nonprofit is sounding the alarm about an uptick of phishing scams involving missing people posts on social media. Desirée Tinoco, founder of Missing People of Wyoming, said what began as one scam involving...
WYOMING STATE
svinews.com

Towns welcome second chance at nuclear plant

CASPER – For the Wyoming towns not chosen to host a demonstration nuclear reactor, word that they’re back in the running for a new wave of plants came sooner than expected. But local officials say the prospect remains as welcome — if not more — as it was...
GLENROCK, WY
K2 Radio

Natrona County Arrest Log (11/9/22 – 11/10/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Man Charged With Felony Stalking Crime

A Casper man already in jail on aggravated assault charges has been charged with one count of felony stalking, according to court documents and a Natrona County prosecutor. Erick Richardson, born in 1990, heard the count during his initial appearance before Natrona County Circuit Court Judge Michael Patchen on Tuesday.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper police holding distinctive fat-tire bike in evidence, but not for long

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department announced on social media Monday that it has come into possession of “a very distinctive Mongoose fat-tire bicycle. “Attention, bike-riding members of our community. “It looks as though it was altered to hide its identity,” the release said. “A search...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Wyoming Supreme Court Rejects Mills Man’s Meth Conviction Appeal

The Wyoming Supreme Court on Wednesday unanimously upheld the conviction of a Mills man who claimed a prosecutor's opening statement prejudiced the jury during his trial for felony child endangerment. A jury earlier this year found Michael David Lott guilty of two counts of felony child endangerment with two children...
MILLS, WY
msuexponent.com

American Legion unveils memorial for fallen Wyoming veterans

On a clear day at the Patterson-Zonta Park in Casper, a crowd gathered in front of a metal archway with five panels behind it and metal cutouts of soldiers standing at attention. There were American flags on clothing and waving in the wind, and plenty of leather motorcycle jackets. Probably the most striking, though, were the uniforms, navy with gold buttons and adorned with pins and badges.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County man gets over five years’ prison time for repeated DUIs

CASPER, Wyo. — A Natrona County man has been sentenced to prison time after repeated arrests for driving under the influence. David Earl Bright, 51, was sentenced by Natrona County District Court Judge Catherine Wilking to five and a half to seven years in the state penitentiary on Wednesday. In Wyoming, a fourth or subsequent conviction for DUI in a 10-year span is punishable by up to seven years in prison.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Sunny skies in store for Casper today; snow expected in coming days

CASPER, Wyo. — Temperatures are continuing to fall as winter draws closer, and for Casper that means scattered snow showers throughout the coming days. Although the forecast for today calls for mostly sunny skies, there is a minimal chance of snow beginning after 5 p.m. as the National Weather Service forecasts a 10% likelihood. Today’s high temperature is 33 while the low is 13.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper man dies in head-on collision Wednesday near Gillette

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Casper man died following a head-on collision on North Highway 59 on Wednesday evening, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Aaron Foster, 33, was reportedly operating a 2018 Ford Raptor F-150 on North Highway 59 when his vehicle collided head-on with a large box truck, driven by a 37-year-old man, around milepost 138 shortly before 7:36 p.m., according to Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds and Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Stalled truck causes slowdown along I-25, forces detour

CASPER, Wyo. — A stalled-out semi truck has caused delays along Interstate 25 and has forced drivers to take a detour. The truck stalled out in southbound traffic near milepost 185. The Wyoming Department of Transportation asks motorists to take exit 187 while they tend to the scene. At...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

Casper, WY
