Five Carroll County Schools among state top performers
Five schools from the Carroll County School System have been named 2021-2022 Georgia Department of Education Title I Distinguished Schools. The designation means Central Elementary, Ithica Elementary, Roopville Elementary, Whitesburg Elementary and Central Middle School rank in the top 5 percent of Georgia schools based on a combined English/Language Arts and Math Achievement Rate from 2021 College & Career Ready Performance Index Content Mastery scores.
Why do Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock have to have a runoff?
When Georgians go to the polls – again – next month to vote in the U.S. Senate runoff, they’ll be participating in a unique – and complicated – state tradition. That’s because Georgia is the sole state to require runoffs in both primary and general elections. In Georgia, candidates must earn at least 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff.
City of Canton chosen for statewide housing initiative
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The City of Canton was just chosen as one of four Atlanta area communities for the Georgia Initiative for Community Housing. “A lot of folks have migrated to Canton, our motto is, ‘The coolest small town in America,’ so we’re making it that in a very big way,” said Shawn Tolan, a city councilman for Canton.
Saturday voting barred in US Senate runoff after Ga. holidays
Early voting in a Georgia runoff for U.S. Senate can't be held on a Saturday because state law prohibits it after holidays. Georgia has two holidays before the Saturday when early voting could have been held: Thanksgiving and the state holiday formerly known as Robert E. Lee's Birthday.
CHS students, state outperform nation on ACT
A five-year trend shows Carrollton High School continues to outperform the national average on the ACT, as does the state of Georgia as a whole. Carrollton High School’s Class of 2022 posted a composite score of 21.3, exceeding the national average score of 19.8. CHS also outperformed the nation in the specific subjects areas of English, reading, and science.
Ammunition company expanding in Georgia, adding hundreds of jobs
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — More jobs are coming to Georgia. Norma Precision Inc. is building a new manufacturing, assembly and distribution facility in Bryan County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The company develops and produces high-end ammunition for the military, law enforcement and sporting...
Meet Georgia’s nominee for Speaker of the House
Georgia House Republicans nominated Majority Leader Jon Burns Monday to become the next House speaker. Burns, R-Newington, defeated Rep. Barry Fleming, R-Harlem, by secret ballot in a vote by the 97 House GOP lawyers who attended Monday’s Republican Caucus meeting at the state Capitol. If Burns is elected speaker...
What we learned from the 2022 Midterm Elections in Georgia
Two years ago, Joe Biden became the first Democratic presidential candidate to carry Georgia since 1992, and the Peach State elected two Democrats to the U.S. Senate in runoffs. Last Tuesday, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp won reelection in a rematch with Democrat Stacey Abrams by a wider margin than in...
Esteves to resign from Atlanta school board after state Senate win
The Atlanta Board of Education will appoint someone to fill the seat vacated by Jason Esteves.
Georgia vs Georgia Tech Gametime Announced
In a statement released by the SEC, the game time for Georgia's final game of the season, a home game against in-state rival Georgia Tech, will kick off at noon on Saturday November 26th inside of Sanford Stadium The SEC Office on Monday announced the start times and television networks that ...
Alabama Residents Overwhelmingly Vote To Rid State Constitution of Racist Language
Alabama residents overwhelmingly voted to strike racist language from its constitution on Tuesday and reorganize the governing document. The Montgomery Advertiser reported Alabama’s recompilation proposal received more than 880,000 votes (76.5%) according to unofficial results provided by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office. Less than 25% of residents voted against the proposal.
Trip to Georgia: Things to do
Many US states are known for various things, and Georgia is no exception. We have New York for its shopping, Nevada for its gambling culture, and then we have Georgia. Georgia is well-known for its agricultural crop production, exciting festivals, and outdoor activities. Georgia has something for everyone, whether you want to try delicious local cuisine or experience a unique tradition.
COVID cases among Cobb County’s school-aged residents for the 14-day period ending Thursday, November 10, 2022
The table below is a summary of the Georgia Department of Public Health‘s School Aged COVID-19 Data Report for the two-week period ending. Age categoryAll cases to date14-day case count14-day case rate per 100,000 residents14-day rate categoryChange. 0-46,5743064Moderately HighIncreasing. 5-1727,5304635ModerateDecreasing. 18-2217,5773370Moderately HighDecreasing. Georgia. Age categoryAll cases to date14-day case...
Why some Georgia State students are sitting out this election?
The narrative that comes out during election season is that young people don’t vote. Whether that be for laziness or a lack of faith in the current candidates, young voters are historically the smallest group of the voting population, and data from the New York Times supports this. With candidates Stacey Abrams and Raphael Warnock visiting the school, Georgia State University still has a population of students sitting this election out. Here’s what these young people who aren’t voting are saying about their choice:
Georgia Senate runoff law has changed since last time
It may seem like Deja-Vu as another Georgia Senate race heads to a runoff but, voters face changes this time compared to last time
At 29, she's made history twice after winning a Georgia election seat
DULUTH, Ga. — Around the new millennium, a seven-year-old girl and her family moved from the Middle Eastern country of Jordan to the Peach State. Almost 22 years later, that little girl grew up to make history not once, but twice, in Georgia’s 2022 midterm election. While some...
More arrests made in multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting Georgia churches
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - More arrests have been made in a nationwide theft ring targeting donations church congregations mailed in, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says. In all, investigators said 36 churches were victimized just in Fayette County for more than $150,000. FOX 5 News reported in October law...
Part of highway late WSB-TV anchor Jovita Moore drove to work renamed in her honor
ATLANTA — A section of a busy stretch of Atlanta road has been renamed in tribute to Channel 2′s beloved Jovita Moore. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Moore died in October 2021 of an aggressive form of brain cancer. Moore had been on...
Growing mistrust instead of cannabis in Georgia
It was called the Hope Act. In 2019, the Georgia Legislature passed and the governor signed a law allowing medical patients access to cannabis oil. The law was strict: According to rules of a newly established Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission, six private companies — with support of local governments — would be chosen […] The post Growing mistrust instead of cannabis in Georgia appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
When does early voting begin for the Georgia runoff?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Senate race in Georgia is heading to a runoff. So, when can you request an absentee ballot or get in line for early voting?. You can request an absentee ballot for the runoff now. The absentee ballot application must be received by your election office 11 days before the election.
