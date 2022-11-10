ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, GA

thecitymenus.com

Five Carroll County Schools among state top performers

Five schools from the Carroll County School System have been named 2021-2022 Georgia Department of Education Title I Distinguished Schools. The designation means Central Elementary, Ithica Elementary, Roopville Elementary, Whitesburg Elementary and Central Middle School rank in the top 5 percent of Georgia schools based on a combined English/Language Arts and Math Achievement Rate from 2021 College & Career Ready Performance Index Content Mastery scores.
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

City of Canton chosen for statewide housing initiative

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The City of Canton was just chosen as one of four Atlanta area communities for the Georgia Initiative for Community Housing. “A lot of folks have migrated to Canton, our motto is, ‘The coolest small town in America,’ so we’re making it that in a very big way,” said Shawn Tolan, a city councilman for Canton.
CANTON, GA
thecitymenus.com

CHS students, state outperform nation on ACT

A five-year trend shows Carrollton High School continues to outperform the national average on the ACT, as does the state of Georgia as a whole. Carrollton High School’s Class of 2022 posted a composite score of 21.3, exceeding the national average score of 19.8. CHS also outperformed the nation in the specific subjects areas of English, reading, and science.
CARROLLTON, GA
The Georgia Sun

Meet Georgia’s nominee for Speaker of the House

Georgia House Republicans nominated Majority Leader Jon Burns Monday to become the next House speaker. Burns, R-Newington, defeated Rep. Barry Fleming, R-Harlem, by secret ballot in a vote by the 97 House GOP lawyers who attended Monday’s Republican Caucus meeting at the state Capitol. If Burns is elected speaker...
GEORGIA STATE
DawgsDaily

Georgia vs Georgia Tech Gametime Announced

In a statement released by the SEC, the game time for Georgia's final game of the season, a home game against in-state rival Georgia Tech, will kick off at noon on Saturday November 26th inside of Sanford Stadium  The SEC Office on Monday announced the start times and television networks that ...
ATHENS, GA
Black Enterprise

Alabama Residents Overwhelmingly Vote To Rid State Constitution of Racist Language

Alabama residents overwhelmingly voted to strike racist language from its constitution on Tuesday and reorganize the governing document. The Montgomery Advertiser reported Alabama’s recompilation proposal received more than 880,000 votes (76.5%) according to unofficial results provided by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office. Less than 25% of residents voted against the proposal.
ALABAMA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Trip to Georgia: Things to do

Many US states are known for various things, and Georgia is no exception. We have New York for its shopping, Nevada for its gambling culture, and then we have Georgia. Georgia is well-known for its agricultural crop production, exciting festivals, and outdoor activities. Georgia has something for everyone, whether you want to try delicious local cuisine or experience a unique tradition.
GEORGIA STATE
cobbcountycourier.com

COVID cases among Cobb County’s school-aged residents for the 14-day period ending Thursday, November 10, 2022

The table below is a summary of the Georgia Department of Public Health‘s School Aged COVID-19 Data Report for the two-week period ending. Age categoryAll cases to date14-day case count14-day case rate per 100,000 residents14-day rate categoryChange. 0-46,5743064Moderately HighIncreasing. 5-1727,5304635ModerateDecreasing. 18-2217,5773370Moderately HighDecreasing. Georgia. Age categoryAll cases to date14-day case...
COBB COUNTY, GA
georgiastatesignal.com

Why some Georgia State students are sitting out this election?

The narrative that comes out during election season is that young people don’t vote. Whether that be for laziness or a lack of faith in the current candidates, young voters are historically the smallest group of the voting population, and data from the New York Times supports this. With candidates Stacey Abrams and Raphael Warnock visiting the school, Georgia State University still has a population of students sitting this election out. Here’s what these young people who aren’t voting are saying about their choice:
ATLANTA, GA
Georgia Recorder

Growing mistrust instead of cannabis in Georgia

It was called the Hope Act. In 2019, the Georgia Legislature passed and the governor signed a law allowing medical patients access to cannabis oil. The law was strict: According to rules of a newly established Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission, six private companies — with support of local governments — would be chosen […] The post Growing mistrust instead of cannabis in Georgia appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

When does early voting begin for the Georgia runoff?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Senate race in Georgia is heading to a runoff. So, when can you request an absentee ballot or get in line for early voting?. You can request an absentee ballot for the runoff now. The absentee ballot application must be received by your election office 11 days before the election.
GEORGIA STATE
