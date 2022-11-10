Read full article on original website
WDTV
Five students named WVU Mountaineers of Distinction
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Five West Virginia University students were recognized for their exemplary academic achievement and extracurricular involvement on Saturday. The following students have been named to WVU’s 2022 Mountaineers of Distinction:. Matthew Hudson. Hudson, from Scott Depot, is an immunology and medical microbiology major who has maintained...
Morgantown Christmas tree farmer donates trees to Capitol
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Two Christmas trees were delivered to the Capitol Complex on Monday to begin the celebration of the holiday season. The two Canaan Firs were donated by Christmas Tree Farmer Jim Rockis from his property in Morgantown. “Cathy and I love to see the trees go up...
Wisdom to Wealth - Monday, Nov. 14
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses 529 Plans. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
Rosella June George
Rosella June George, 85, of Fairmont, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at WVU Medicine Ruby Memorial Hospital. She was born on March 23, 1937, in Nicholas County, a daughter of the late Winston Tinell and Lilly (Carte) Tinell. Rosella worked as an in-home personal care provider. Rosella is...
Argyle R. Kaufman
Argyle R. Kaufman, 92, of Bridgeport, WV, died peacefully on November 13, 2022, at Stonerise Morgantown after having suffered a stroke earlier this year. He was born at his family’s home on Center Street in Morgantown, West Virginia, on June 17, 1930, one of three sons of James Boyd Kaufman and Bessie Ivy Hashman Kaufman. Argyle was a 1948 graduate of Sutton High School and received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree from West Virginia University.
$100K donated to Robinson Grand
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Antero Resources donated $100,000 to the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center on Friday. The donation builds upon their capital campaign pledge of $600,000 initiated in 2017. “The theatre is a staple in Clarksburg and a place Antero – and our employees and their families – care...
Lucille M. Tackett
Lucille M. Tackett, 81, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 11, 2022. She was born on January 29, 1941 in Bomont, WV and was the daughter of the late Cutie Mitchell and Edith Mitchell. She married Raymond M. Tackett in 1961. He preceded her in death in...
Doyle Dana Clutter
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Doyle Dana Clutter, 91, of Elk River passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022 at his residence.Born May 24, 1931, he was the son of the late Charles Russell and Glady (McCourt) Clutter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother and sisters: Dossell Clutter, Wilma Conrad, and Alidene Green; niece, Shelvie Clevenger; and a great-nephew, John Butcher.Dana lived his entire 91 years at Elk River, giving him the honorary title of Mayor of Elk River. He was a retired coal miner, having worked for Island Creek Coal and a member of the UMWA. He enjoyed hunting with his dogs and collecting tractors. He attended Union Valley Church whenever possible. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Kathleen “Wimpy” Clutter; several nieces and nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing. Services to celebrate his life will be held 11am, Monday, November 14, 2022 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs with Evangelist Linda Click officiating. Burial will follow at Clifton Ford Cemetery. Friends may join the family for visitiation 6-9pm on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at the funeral home.Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.comDodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Clutter family.
Glenville State sets date for winter commencement
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State University has set a time and date for its Winter Commencement Ceremony. The ceremony will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10 beginning at 10:00 a.m. in the Waco Center. Prospective graduates will walk across the stage to receive their degrees in a variety of...
Steven Lynn Marple
Steven Lynn Marple, 62, of Weston, went Home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 14, 2022. He passed surrounded by loving family at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. Steven was born in Weston on March 22, 1960, a son of the late Clenley D. Marple and Marguerite Davis Marple. In addition to his parents, Steven was preceded in death by two sisters: Pamela McClain and Sheila Norman.
Robert Lee Elliott
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mr. Robert Lee Elliott, 73 years of age of Weston, WV passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Mon Health Stonewall Hospital in Weston, WV. He was born May 12, 1949 in Bridgeport, WV the son of the late Joseph S. and Gertrude Swiger Elliott. He is survived by his wife Lois Zearfoss Elliott. They had celebrated 54 years of marriage. He is also survived by three sons Robert Elliott Jr and his wife Amanda of Dayton, OH, Bart Elliott and his wife Kim of Petersburg, WV and Joe Elliott and his wife Julie of Bridgeport, WV; one daughter Jessy Elliott of St. Mary’s, GA; six grandchildren Ava Elliott, Isiah Elliott, Madison Elliott, Brennan Elliott, Justin Elliott and Leilani Elliott and his four legged friend and service dog “Boomer”. Bob was a veteran of the United States Army and served his country during the Vietnam War. He was a 3rd degree Mason of Weston Lodge #10 A.F.&A.M. and a Scottish Rite Mason of the Valley of Clarksburg. He enjoyed the outdoors fishing with his wife and long-range shooting with his son Joe. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Friends will be received at the Ford Funeral Home, 215 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV on Tuesday from 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM. The funeral service will be celebrated in the funeral home on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 11:00 AM with Reverend Thomas P. Horne presiding. The interment will follow in the Bridgeport Cemetery. The United States Army and Harrison County Honor Guard will provide full military rites at graveside. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.fordfuneralhomes.com. The Elliott family has entrusted the care and arrangements to the Ford Funeral Home, Bridgeport, WV.
City council hears presentation about potential changes to Benedum Civic Center
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport City Council listened to a presentation about the changes coming to the Benedum Civic Center. The city’s parks and recreation department worked with Thrasher Engineering on a plan to make updates that might add new features, such as pickleball courts. Last week, a meeting...
Bridgeport to make updates to the city’s website
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport City Council voted to move forward with plans that would revamp the city’s website. Council voted to sign a contract with Smartsite.biz for $16,671.60 for new website development. They also voted to sign a contract with the Next Step Media for $13,200 to...
Howard Gail Kniceley
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Howard Gail Kniceley, 68, of Weston, went Home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Mon General Health Care in Morgantown. Howard was born in Sutton on May 7, 1954, a son of the late Robert Junior Kniceley and Freda Gay Williams. In addition to his parents, Howard was reunited in Heaven with one brother, Charles Kniceley. On September 5, 1980, Howard married Donna Darlene Helmick and together they shared 42 wonderful years. She will miss him dearly. Forever cherishing their memories of Howard are his wife, Donna Kniceley; two sisters: Gladys Kotrys and husband, Mike, of Freedom, NY, and Amy King and husband, Richard, of Clarksburg; one brother, James Kniceley of Buckhannon; one sister-in-law, Debra Kniceley of Jane Lew; and several beloved nieces and nephews. Howard was a 1972 graduate of South Harrison High School. He was employed with the United Steel Workers Union Local 8-957 of Pittsburgh for over twenty years. Howard was Christian by faith. He enjoyed golfing at Deerfield County Club. Howard loved hunting and fishing whenever he had the chance. He will be deeply missed by all who loved and cared for him. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, November 14, 2022. Following visitation, Howard’s request for Cremation will be honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory.We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Howard Gail Kniceley. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.
1 dead after fire in Clarksburg, officials say
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One person is dead after a fire in Clarksburg, officials said. Crews from Clarksburg and Bridgeport responded to the fire at a home on Van Buren St. around 8:50 a.m. Sunday. Officials on scene told 5 News one person was killed in fire. The person’s identity...
Harrison County begins process to finalize election results
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Election Day has passed, but that doesn’t mean the electoral process is finished. Monday is the day election results are finalized through a process called “canvassing.”. “So, we select two precincts at random and we hand count them old school. We literally have people...
5th Quarter: Playoff Round 1 Highlights
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s round one of high school football playoffs! We’ve got highlights from these very rainy contests:
Precip tomorrow to be wintry and dangerous for mountains
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Cold temperatures at the surface with warm air aloft will cause some wintry mixes, including the dangerous precip type freezing rain, for the higher elevations tomorrow. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for eastern Tucker County and eastern Randolph County from 7am Tuesday through 1am Wednesday. Most of this precip will be falling in the afternoon, and will be rain in the lowlands. The highest of elevations are most at risk for icing accumulation, potentially up to 0.1″. Snowfall through Wednesday morning will be minimal, likely just trace amounts in the mountains. Heading into Wednesday evening through Thursday morning, more snowfall will roll in, bringing more chances of accumulations; for the lowlands, this will be trace amounts, but as you go higher in elevation, accumulation amounts will rise, all the way up to 2″+ in the highest of elevations. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
WVU students react to exit of Athletic Director Shane Lyons
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Shane Lyons departure doesn’t seem to have shocked WVU. After a home win against Oklahoma on Saturday, some students say Lyons tenure as Athletic Director for WVU ended on a high note. Jacob Janoski is a journalism major at WVU and a sports producer for...
MCSO asking for information about reported weekend shooting
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information about a reported shooting that happened over the weekend. According to a press release from the MCSO, deputies were dispatched to the area of Finish Line Plaza on Earl L. Core Rd. on Saturday shortly after 11 p.m. for a shooting.
