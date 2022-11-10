Read full article on original website
Donna Elsmore
4d ago
This motion was denied,as it should be.I really don't care what or who you are, when you are driving recklessly, you should have to account for your actions and there are consequences to those actions. This is what we were taught and that what we were to teach the next generation, I believe that I did, even though my kids have learned the hard way. It's just what people especially like since he has been a person that has been looked up to as a role model.
Reply
3
Denise McIntyre
4d ago
Gomes is trying everything to get his case dismissed. Gomes needs to man up and admit to his guilt and face the consequences.
Reply
2
Comments / 8