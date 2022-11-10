ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockton, MA

Comments / 8

Donna Elsmore
4d ago

This motion was denied,as it should be.I really don't care what or who you are, when you are driving recklessly, you should have to account for your actions and there are consequences to those actions. This is what we were taught and that what we were to teach the next generation, I believe that I did, even though my kids have learned the hard way. It's just what people especially like since he has been a person that has been looked up to as a role model.

Reply
3
Denise McIntyre
4d ago

Gomes is trying everything to get his case dismissed. Gomes needs to man up and admit to his guilt and face the consequences.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1420 WBSM

Former Taunton Man Sentenced After Attempting Break-Ins and ‘Suicide by Cop’

A former Taunton man who attempted to break into two homes and then attempted “suicide by cop” has been sentenced to serve up to a decade in prison. The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Serge Andre, 33, was convicted by a jury in Fall River Superior Court last week on indictments charging him with assault and battery on a police officer with attempt to disarm, assault with a dangerous weapon, leaving the scene of an accident, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and two counts of attempted breaking and entering.
TAUNTON, MA
WCVB

Transit police officer assaulted by teens at Forest Hills MBTA station

BOSTON — Two teenagers from Boston are facing assault and battery charges after they attacked and injured an MBTA Transit Police Department officer, according to authorities. TPD officials said the officer was assaulted at about 4 p.m. Monday while on patrol at the Forest Hills MBTA Station in Jamaica...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Gilbert Eatherton arrested by Boston police for fentanyl trafficking, distribution

Boston police arrested a suspect believed to be in connection with multiple fentanyl overdose victims at Hyde Park on Sunday. At around 5:13 a.m., first responders arrived at 1442 Hyde Park Ave. and attended to four individuals overdosing on fentanyl, according to a police statement. Boston EMS and Boston fire officials administered Narcan to each of the victims, who all regained consciousness and were transported to local hospitals for treatment.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts woman reportedly kidnapped from train station, raped, then left at mall parking lot

A Massachusetts man has been arrested after reportedly kidnapping a woman from a train station this weekend, assaulting her, then dumping her in a mall parking lot. According to the Boston Globe, a woman in her 60s was taken while at the Wollaston Red Line station in Quincy early Saturday. Christian M. Lynch then allegedly sexually assaulted, strangled, and raped her for hours before leaving her at a Westgate Mall parking lot in Brockton.
QUINCY, MA
Boston

Woman facing firearms charges after traffic stop in Dorchester

The firearm recovered was a 9 mm Springfield Armory Hellcat with one round in the chamber and 10 rounds in the magazine, according to Boston police. Boston police arrested a Dorchester woman after they said they found an illegal gun during a traffic stop Saturday night. Around 9:15 p.m. officers...
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

3 arrested on weapon related charges in Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY, Mass. (WLNE) — Three people were arrested on weapon related charges on two separate occasions in Tewksbury. Friday morning, police responded to a report of two people who seemed to be on drugs at the Circle K on Andover Street. When they arrived, officers found the driver, 29-year-old...
TEWKSBURY, MA
whdh.com

Investigation underway at Newton jewelry store

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police officers could be seen scouring the inside of a jewelry store in Newton early Sunday morning. It’s unclear why they were investigating but one of the store’s windows was smashed. No additional information was immediately released. This is a developing news story; stay...
NEWTON, MA
whdh.com

Man charged in connection with deadly Lowell stabbing

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lowell man is facing criminal charges in connection with a deadly stabbing in the city on Tuesday, officials said. Jacob Dwyer, 26, has been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and intimidation of a witness in connection with the fatal stabbing of Christopher Dubey, 36, of Lowell, at a residence on Princeton Boulevard, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner said in a joint statement.
LOWELL, MA
NECN

17 MBTA Employees Suspended Since 2019 for Not Paying Proper Attention: Report

Almost 20 employees of the MBTA were suspended for not paying proper attention on the job over a nearly-four year period, according to the Boston Herald. The Herald cites data it obtained from the MBTA, in response to a request it filed for “MBTA employees found sleeping during work hours,” from 2019 to 2022. In that data, the T said there were 17 employee suspensions during that time workers deemed to not be giving proper attention to the job. A spokesperson told the news agency that the data does not necessarily mean the employee was asleep, because there is not a category that is specifically for sleeping.
BOSTON, MA
thepulseofnh.com

Standoff Leads To Arrests In Nashua

A 29-year-old city man was taken into custody yesterday after a three-hour standoff in Nashua. Police had gone to a residence on Mountain View Street to arrest Christopher Yniguez in connection with stolen guns. He’s charged with receiving stolen property; firearm, which is a felony. Three other people at the location were arrested on charges including violating terms of probation and failing to appear in court.
NASHUA, NH
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts convicted felon sentenced to prison after illegally dealing 14 firearms

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced to prison for the unlawful possession of firearms stemming from his illegal dealing of rifles and handguns. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 36-year-old John H. Morales of Lawrence, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Mark L. Wolf, to 70 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release. On April 7, 2021, Morales pleaded guilty to two counts of being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.
LAWRENCE, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
68K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy