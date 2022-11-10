ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

What could the Devils add to become a Stanley Cup contender?

The New Jersey Devils are the surprise of the NHL early on as they sit with a 12-3-0 record one month into the season. Tyler Yaremchuk and Mike McKenna discussed what the team could add in order to solidify themselves as a top Stanley Cup contender on Monday’s edition of Daily Faceoff Live.
NEWARK, NJ
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, and the Boston Bruins

The Ottawa Senators blue line search continues and it could pick up even further. Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts last night on Ottawa Senators, Thomas Chabot and their blue line search. ** NHLRumors.com transcription. “Meanwhile, earlier afternoon, the good news for the Ottawa Senators was they ended their seven-game...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Suns’ Jae Crowder Linked to 76ers Rival Once Again

Many would’ve assumed that the Jae Crowder situation over in Phoenix would be settled by now. That’s not quite the case. Several weeks into the 2022-2023 NBA season, Crowder remains untraded. Considering he’s unwilling to play for the Suns, the veteran forward has been off the floor for the Suns’ first 12 games of the year, and it seems that won’t change anytime soon.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy