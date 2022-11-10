Read full article on original website
nbcboston.com
Truck Crashes Into Overpass in Westford
A truck carrying other vehicles hit an overpass Tuesday morning in Westford, Massachusetts. The truck was traveling on Boston Road when it apparently struck a I-495 overpass. Crews were seen inspecting the bridge. Additional details have not been released yet.
nbcboston.com
SUV Crashes Into Home in Lawrence
An SUV crashed into a home early Monday night in Lawrence, Massachusetts. The Lawrence Fire Department responded to the crash around 1 a.m. Monday, on the 450 block of Haverhill Street, according to the agency. The incident is under investigation by the city's police force. The building inspector was called...
WCVB
Plenty of older pets looking for forever homes in Massachusetts
BOSTON — November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month, and there are many local shelters in Massachusetts with older pets looking for forever homes. Pet lovers may consider pets above age 7 as seniors; however, many shelters consider senior pets to be over 10 years old. “Most of...
nbcboston.com
Man Tries to Grab Child Walking on Trail in Goffstown, NH: Police
Police in Goffstown, New Hampshire, have alerted the community after an unknown man attempted to violently grab a child who was walking on a trail Monday evening. According to police, the girl was walking around 7 p.m. on the rail trail in the area of Factory Street when the incident occurred. She is safe, police added.
nbcboston.com
1 Injured in Box Truck Rollover Crash in Hooksett, NH
A man was injured after a box truck rolled over early Sunday morning on a highway in Hooksett, New Hampshire, state police said. Authorities say they were dispatched to the crash on Interstate 93 South on the Exit 9S ramp around 5:40 a.m. after a report of a rollover crash.
liveboston617.org
Victim Found in Burger King Bathroom after being Struck by Car on COlumbia Road
On Thursday, November 10, 2022, at approximately 22:20 hours, Boston EMS, Boston Fire, and Boston Police from District B-2 responded to a 911 call reporting that a pedestrian was struck near Columbia and Washington Street. Upon arrival, first responders noted that the victim was no longer at the scene of...
nbcboston.com
PHOTOS: Produce Truck Gets ‘Storrowed' in Boston
A produce truck got "Storrowed" in downtown Boston Monday afternoon. The box truck was stuck under a bridge while driving east on Storrow Drive near Massachusetts Eye and Ear Hospital. The vehicle appeared to have little damage, and was freed. State police didn't immediately release information about what happened; the...
whdh.com
Investigation underway after woman shot in Manchester, NH
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are investigating an early morning shooting that left a woman hospitalized. Officers responding to a reported shooting on South Willow Street around midnight found a woman who had been shot in the arm, according to police. She was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
nbcboston.com
After Multiple People Overdose, Charlestown Man Arraigned on Drug Charges
A man was arrested by Boston police over the weekend for allegedly trafficking fentanyl, after multiple people in Hyde Park overdosed, according to the agency. Gilbert Eatherton, 22, of Charlestown, is facing several drug-related charges, according to a news release from the Boston Police Department. Police responded to the 1400...
nbcboston.com
Man Charged With Kidnapping, Raping Woman in Attack That Started at MBTA Station
A man accused of kidnapping a 64-year-old woman from an MBTA stop in Quincy, Massachusetts, and raping her repeatedly over the weekend faced a judge in Quincy District Court on Monday. Christian Lynch, 26, is accused of abducting the victim from the Wollaston T stop Saturday morning, raping her repeatedly...
WMUR.com
Mont Vernon firefighters say tractor in basement sparked barn fire
MONT VERNON, N.H. — Firefighters responded Saturday afternoon to a Mont Vernon barn fire. Mont Vernon Fire Chief Jay Wilson said crews arrived to Pond Road around 2:30 p.m. Officials said no injuries were reported, and everyone evacuated safely. Wilson said crews fought heavy smoke and flames coming from...
WMUR.com
Woman taken to hospital after being shot in Manchester, police say
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A woman was taken to the hospital after being shot in the arm in Manchester, police said. Manchester police said at midnight on Sunday, police responded to the CVS on South Willow St. for a report of gunshots fired. Arriving officers found a woman who had...
nbcboston.com
Man Dead After Motorcycle Crash in Dedham
Police are investigating a motorcycle crash in Dedham that left one man dead on Friday afternoon. Dedham police said they received multiple calls about a motorcycle crash at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday on Milton Street near South Stone Mill Drive. When they arrived, they saw a man suffering from...
nbcboston.com
Man Steals Amazon Truck in Concord, Leads Police on Chase Through Multiple NH Towns
A man allegedly stole an Amazon delivery truck Sunday afternoon in Concord, New Hampshire, leading police on a chase through Hooksett and Manchester. According to New Hampshire State Police, the Concord Police Department was notified around 2:45 p.m. of a truck that had been stolen while it was making deliveries on S. Fruit Street.
manchesterinklink.com
Man rescued after accidental fall off Hooksett bridge into Merrimack River
Police and Fire were able to locate a 31-year-old man under the walking bridge next to a support column. Hooksett Fire launched their rescue boat and reached the man without issue. He sustained only cuts and bruises from his fall and was transported by boat to Lamberts Park where he was further evaluated before refusing transport to a local hospital.
Part of Route 1 in Revere closed after garbage truck crashes into guardrail
REVERE, Mass — All northbound lanes of Route 1 in Revere are closed after a garbage truck crashed into a guardrail. Mass State Police responded to the scene just after 7:40 a.m. Traffic is being diverted off of Route 1 and onto Route 60. All northbound lanes are shut...
Early morning fire destroys North Grafton business
NORTH GRAFTON — The owner of a spa and wellness center says it will "be back stronger and better than ever" after an early morning, two-alarm fire Sunday gutted the business located inside a former Masonic lodge on North Main Street. "We are devastated and in shock. We are grieving what has...
2 men arrested after fight involving knife, baseball bat outside Motel 6 in Tewksbury
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — Two men are facing assault charges after a fight outside the Motel 6 on Main Street on Saturday, police said. Shortly after midnight, Tewksbury Police received a 911 call from a guest of the Motel 6 reporting that a man had pulled a knife on another man during a fight.
Lady of the Dunes ID was a shock for Quincy woman who found her in 1974
QUINCY, Mass. — Massachusetts author Sandra Lee was just as surprised as everyone else with the news that after nearly a half-century, the FBI, through DNA analysis and investigative genealogy was able to identify the Lady of the Dunes as Ruth Marie Terry, a 37-year-old mom from Tennessee. “This...
nbcboston.com
Woman Shot Near CVS in Manchester, NH
A woman was taken to the hospital Sunday after being shot overnight near a CVS store in Manchester, New Hampshire, police said. Manchester police were called to the CVS located at 788 South Willow Street around midnight for a report of shots fired. Responding officers found the woman, who had been shot in the arm, with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
