ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcboston.com

Truck Crashes Into Overpass in Westford

A truck carrying other vehicles hit an overpass Tuesday morning in Westford, Massachusetts. The truck was traveling on Boston Road when it apparently struck a I-495 overpass. Crews were seen inspecting the bridge. Additional details have not been released yet.
WESTFORD, MA
nbcboston.com

SUV Crashes Into Home in Lawrence

An SUV crashed into a home early Monday night in Lawrence, Massachusetts. The Lawrence Fire Department responded to the crash around 1 a.m. Monday, on the 450 block of Haverhill Street, according to the agency. The incident is under investigation by the city's police force. The building inspector was called...
LAWRENCE, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Tries to Grab Child Walking on Trail in Goffstown, NH: Police

Police in Goffstown, New Hampshire, have alerted the community after an unknown man attempted to violently grab a child who was walking on a trail Monday evening. According to police, the girl was walking around 7 p.m. on the rail trail in the area of Factory Street when the incident occurred. She is safe, police added.
GOFFSTOWN, NH
nbcboston.com

1 Injured in Box Truck Rollover Crash in Hooksett, NH

A man was injured after a box truck rolled over early Sunday morning on a highway in Hooksett, New Hampshire, state police said. Authorities say they were dispatched to the crash on Interstate 93 South on the Exit 9S ramp around 5:40 a.m. after a report of a rollover crash.
HOOKSETT, NH
nbcboston.com

PHOTOS: Produce Truck Gets ‘Storrowed' in Boston

A produce truck got "Storrowed" in downtown Boston Monday afternoon. The box truck was stuck under a bridge while driving east on Storrow Drive near Massachusetts Eye and Ear Hospital. The vehicle appeared to have little damage, and was freed. State police didn't immediately release information about what happened; the...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Investigation underway after woman shot in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are investigating an early morning shooting that left a woman hospitalized. Officers responding to a reported shooting on South Willow Street around midnight found a woman who had been shot in the arm, according to police. She was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
MANCHESTER, NH
nbcboston.com

After Multiple People Overdose, Charlestown Man Arraigned on Drug Charges

A man was arrested by Boston police over the weekend for allegedly trafficking fentanyl, after multiple people in Hyde Park overdosed, according to the agency. Gilbert Eatherton, 22, of Charlestown, is facing several drug-related charges, according to a news release from the Boston Police Department. Police responded to the 1400...
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Mont Vernon firefighters say tractor in basement sparked barn fire

MONT VERNON, N.H. — Firefighters responded Saturday afternoon to a Mont Vernon barn fire. Mont Vernon Fire Chief Jay Wilson said crews arrived to Pond Road around 2:30 p.m. Officials said no injuries were reported, and everyone evacuated safely. Wilson said crews fought heavy smoke and flames coming from...
MONT VERNON, NH
nbcboston.com

Man Dead After Motorcycle Crash in Dedham

Police are investigating a motorcycle crash in Dedham that left one man dead on Friday afternoon. Dedham police said they received multiple calls about a motorcycle crash at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday on Milton Street near South Stone Mill Drive. When they arrived, they saw a man suffering from...
DEDHAM, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Man rescued after accidental fall off Hooksett bridge into Merrimack River

Police and Fire were able to locate a 31-year-old man under the walking bridge next to a support column. Hooksett Fire launched their rescue boat and reached the man without issue. He sustained only cuts and bruises from his fall and was transported by boat to Lamberts Park where he was further evaluated before refusing transport to a local hospital.
HOOKSETT, NH
nbcboston.com

Woman Shot Near CVS in Manchester, NH

A woman was taken to the hospital Sunday after being shot overnight near a CVS store in Manchester, New Hampshire, police said. Manchester police were called to the CVS located at 788 South Willow Street around midnight for a report of shots fired. Responding officers found the woman, who had been shot in the arm, with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
MANCHESTER, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy