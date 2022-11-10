ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Biden moves to guarantee abortions for unauthorized migrant children

By Abigail Adcox
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16mzFC_0j6MXl1F00

T he Biden administration is directing shelter officials to ensure that unaccompanied immigrant children in federal custody have access to abortions, which includes moving children to states where abortion is still legal.

The Office of Refugee Resettlement, an agency in the Department of Health and Human Services in charge of housing immigrant children that arrive in the country without a parent or guardian, said officials "must not prevent [unaccompanied children] from accessing legal abortion-related services" and must facilitate access to the services when requested by the minor, according to guidance released Thursday.

ANTI-ABORTION GROUP RIPS GOP FOLLOWING MIDTERM ELECTION DEFEATS

The guidance specifies that officials should prioritize housing pregnant unaccompanied children or children who are victims of sexual-based crimes in states with "broad access to reproductive health care."

As of the end of August, over 3,000 unaccompanied female children were in the agency's care, per federal data. The data do not specify how many were pregnant. By law, the HHS has custody of children under 18 who have no immigration status in the country and do not have a parent or legal guardian in the U.S., many of whom entered the country illegally and were apprehended by border officials.

The guidance expands a directive that the Biden administration issued last year telling officials to avoid placing pregnant unaccompanied children in Texas shelters, which had enacted a law that bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, and to transfer those who were already housed there to other states.

The Biden administration has made several moves to give unaccompanied minors access to abortions, a reversal from the Trump administration. In 2017, the Trump administration prohibited shelter officials from facilitating access to abortions without approval from the director of the Office of Refugee Resettlement, which an appeals court later ruled was unconstitutional.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Over 122,000 unaccompanied minors were held in federal shelters during fiscal 2021, an all-time high surpassing previous records under the Trump and Obama administrations.

Comments / 25

Dan B
2d ago

Of course he did. The guy really does not know what he is approving or not. He eats his cheerios in the morning...his ice cream in the afternoon and goes to bed at 4pm. All his wacko handlers are doing this!!!

Reply
6
J & J Brown
4d ago

would someone please get this idiot out of the white house

Reply(5)
37
Delbert Nordbrock
3d ago

back charge home countries. Americans don't get free medical care anywhere in world

Reply(2)
14
Related
Fox News

WATCH: Voters react as Mark Kelly blasts Biden, fellow Democrats over 'dumb' border crisis decisions

Voters across the political spectrum reacted strongly to Democratic Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly's sharp criticism of President Biden and his fellow Democrats over what he called "dumb" decisions pertaining to the border crisis while debating his Republican opponent, Blake Masters, earlier this month. "Democrats don’t understand this issue. And Republicans...
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Why Kamala Harris is already among the most consequential vice presidents in history

On May 11, Vice President Kamala Harris cast the deciding vote in favor of Alvaro Bedoya’s nomination to serve on the Federal Trade Commission. This brought Harris to number three on the list of most tiebreaking votes by a vice president in American history. Since then, Harris has cast a six tiebreaking votes and is just five away from tying John C. Calhoun for the record. Yet Harris’s accomplishment also stands out for the fact that she has cast her tiebreaking votes at a faster rate than any of her predecessors.
Washington Examiner

Biden thinks it's morally wrong not to force gender transitions on children

President Joe Biden thinks it is morally wrong to oppose pumping children full of chemicals and cutting off their body parts so that they can identify as the opposite gender. In an interview with a transgender activist, Biden said that nobody should be able to prevent doctors from chemically or surgically transitioning children, which Democrats and activists euphemistically refer to as “gender-affirming care.”
Axios

Scoop: John Kerry preparing to leave Biden administration

Special climate envoy John Kerry is actively considering leaving the Biden administration after next month's COP27 summit, soliciting advice from friends and colleagues on how to stay involved in climate efforts from the private sector, according to people familiar with the matter. Why it matters: President Biden has relied on...
msn.com

Meet a 30-year-old with $110,000 in student debt who chose her job in hopes of public-service loan forgiveness — but her balance just keeps growing

Like millions of student-loan borrowers, Kjerstin Laine is in loan-relief limbo. For Laine, a 30-year-old who has over $110,000 in student debt, the $20,000 in forgiveness she's set to get from President Joe Biden's plan is just a drop in the bucket. As a first-generation college student whose debt has shaped the trajectory of her career, she fears her balance will balloon even more after pandemic-era payment pauses end and interest starts accruing again.
MSNBC

Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. by using the site, you consent to these cookies. for more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.
Daily Mail

Christian doctor with 17 years of experience sues hospital for 'sacking her when she asked not to use transgender pronouns because it violates her faith'

A Christian doctor with 17 years experience at a Michigan hospital is now suing her former employer, claiming they sacked her and called her 'evil' when she asked not to use transgender pronouns because it went against her religious beliefs. Valerie Kloosterman worked as a physician assistant for Michigan Health...
MICHIGAN STATE
Daily Mail

Biden hit by shock new poll which shows just 33% of voters would re-elect him if the 2024 election was today: Most Americans say they're worse off than in 2020 - with the midterms less than a month away

Just one-third of American voters would send President Joe Biden back to the White House if the 2024 election were held today, according to new poll findings published on Sunday. A majority of Americans also believe their lives are worse off than they were two years ago, the poll found.
GEORGIA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
252K+
Followers
72K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy