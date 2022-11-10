ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Shipping containers for sale in Las Vegas

What is a shipping container? In simple terms, it is just a rectangular box with strong steel walls designed for the transport of various types of non-standard cargo. Due to the lack of a special finish, shipping containers for sale in Las Vegas go for quite affordable prices. Usually, sizes...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Digital Driven Panera Store Debuts In New York City

Panera is testing new AI technology over various areas of their bakery-cafe. With more than 3 million average transactions each week just from digital channels, Panera guests continue to chase fresh menu items with heightened convenience, customization, speed and ease that the digital action empowers. Panera is now offering a portfolio of store arrangements designed to cater to the demands of progressively digital and off-premise guests.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sally Beauty announces it will close 350 stores in December

Sally Beauty Supply announced Thursday that it will close 350 stores in the United States. According to the company, the closures will take place in December. Sally Beauty Supply sells hair care, nail supplies and beauty store supplies. The company that owns Sally Beauty Supply, Sally Beauty Holdings, has more...
Pickle Lovers Will Go Wild for the Scent of this Dill Pickle Candle

If any delicious snack deserved its own day, pickles would be one. Thankfully, November 14th is dedicated to the mouth-puckering crunch we all love. In honor of National Pickle Day and pickle-lovers everywhere, Vlasic has collaborated with candle brand Candier to create a 100% wax candle that looks and smells like an actual jar of Vlasic Original Dill Wholes.

