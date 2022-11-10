Read full article on original website
techeblog.com
Google Pixel Fold Smartphone Renders Based On Leaks Surface
Here’s a possible first look at the upcoming Google Pixel Fold foldable smartphone, thanks to Front Page Tech, and it’s expected to be priced from $1,799 USD when released next year. Rumored features include a larger exterior display (2100 x 1080) with an under-screen 9.5MP front-facing selfie camera and a larger interior display (2208 x 1840) that folds out to resemble a tablet.
techeblog.com
Production Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Revealed Ahead of Official Unveiling in Miami
There’s the Jumpacan, and then the production Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato off-road supercar, which is going to be officially unveiled at Art Basel in Miami on November 30th. No specifications have been released, although the automaker did state that this is their first super sports car designed for maximum driving pleasure whether it be on asphalt, loose or dirt surfaces.
techeblog.com
Video Shows What it’s Like to Build a Supercomputing Data Center Digital Twin in the NVIDIA Omniverse
Building a data center digital twin in the NVIDIA Omniverse isn’t just something for video games, as it can help engineers create highly efficient facilities that accurately represent all components of an AI supercomputing facility. In the Omniverse, data center operators can aggregate real-time data inputs from their core third-party computer-aided design, simulation and monitoring applications to see as well as work with their complete datasets in real-time.
techeblog.com
Don’t Pay $130, Get the Roku Streambar 4K Streaming Media Player and Soundbar for $79.99 Shipped – Today Only
The Roku Streambar 4K is a streaming media player and soundbar all-in-one, and it’s being offered for just $79.99 shipped, today only, originally $129.99. It comes equipped with quad internal speakers that fill your room with clean, pure sound with Dolby Audio—calibrated for boosted volume. Product page. Sale.
techeblog.com
Apple Watch Series 9 with Water Removal Material Possibly Leaked in Patent Filing
It’s no Apple Watch Ultra, but if these patents are any indication, the Apple Watch Series 9 could be just as rugged. The patent sketches appear to show a new apparatus that may include one or more transducers, along with a pathway for drying them via a tubular structure using a capillary-induced pressure gradient created by a capillary-dense material.
techeblog.com
Inventor Builds an Invisible 4K TV That Stays Hidden When Not in Use, Includes PS5 and PC
Let’s face it, a home theater experience can get quite cluttered with all the wires and speakers, but inventor Matthew Perks has a solution. He’s come up with a custom invisible 4K TV that comes complete with a surround sound speaker system and even a PS5 console Unfortunately, there isn’t a pre-built kit available, so everything had to be handcrafted from wood.
techeblog.com
TMSK’s SPD1 Spider Robots are Designed for Inspecting Sewer Pipes, Might Cause Nightmares
Although not as creepy as these necrobotic robots, TMSK’s SPD1 spider robots aren’t something you want to see roaming around at night or in sewer pipes. This multi-legged pipe inspection robot aims to improve efficiency, thanks to its ability to work in a group. It comes equipped with a 360-degree camera and can be operated remotely with a gaming-style controller.
techeblog.com
Don’t Pay $199, Get the NERF x Halo LMTD Needler Dart-Firing Blaster for $99.99 Shipped – This Weekend Only
The NERF x HALO LMTD Needler Dart-Firing Blaster can either be displayed as as collector’s piece or used in battles, and you can get one for $99.99 shipped, this weekend only, originally $199. This toy faithfully recreates the blaster’s iconic design with flexible needles that light up when the handle is gripped. Fire darts and watch the needles go dark to simulate how they launch from the blaster in the game. Product page.
techeblog.com
What it Would be Like to Travel Around the Earth Once at the Speed of Light
Traveling at the speed of light means accelerating to 186,000 miles per second, and no imagine achieving that going around the Earth once. That is exactly what ‘Airplane Mode’ shows us in this video. Technically speaking, the only way for light to travel around the Earth is to trap it in optic fibers, which we know isn’t possible, but if it were, it would take around 0.013 seconds.
