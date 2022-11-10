Read full article on original website
Foes to Know: Clemson provides a measuring stick for a building Miami to aspire to
The University of Miami hired Mario Cristobal to build the UM football team back into one of the elite programs in the country again. This week, Miami will travel to Clemson and compete against one of the top football programs of the past decade. Clemson (9-1, 7-0) is once again...
247Sports
Louisville basketball: Media reacts to Cardinals' loss to Wright State
Louisville is off to an 0-2 start in the 2022-23 season, courtesy of Wright State's Trey Calvin, who connected on a step-back jumper for a 73-72 victory. That bucket was the final insult in a game that saw the Cardinals lead by 10 points in the second half before falling to a mid-major by a single point for the second time in as many games.
No. 7 Louisville scores a tough road win at Belmont
University of Louisville women's basketball coach Jeff Walz puts tough road games on his schedule each season to get his team prepared for the postseason. The Cardinals faced one of those tough road tests on Sunday night. In a tight battle, the Cardinals closed the game on an 8-2 run to take down host Belmont 75-70 in Nashville, Tenn.
Georgia football stays No. 1 in Week 12 Coaches Poll
After 11 weeks of football, the USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll has been updated and Georgia, coming off a 45-19 road win over Mississippi State, remains No. 1 with Ohio State at No. 2 and Michigan at No. 3. Georgia received 61 first-place votes while Ohio State and Michigan each received one. Oregon fell seven spots to No. 13, Washington rose eight spots to No. 15, UCLA fell six spots to No. 16, Notre Dame rose six spots to No. 19, and Florida State entered the top 25 at No. 20.
South Carolina athlete set for official visit to Louisville
The University of Louisville will have a bunch of prospects on campus next weekend for Senior Day when the football team hosts North Carolina State. And one of those prospects will be Dorchester, S.C., Woodland athlete Suderian Harrison. The rising prospect in the Class of 2023 confirmed to Cardinal Authority that he will be making an official visit to check out the Cardinals.
Uncle Dave and Rosebowl recap tough night at Davis Wade
Mississippi State made a game of it against #1 Georgia for a half. In the second half, the defending national champions showed why they are ranked as the top team in the country again this year. Make no mistake about it, the Bulldogs of Athens are outstanding. State had their moments, but not very many of them. That is a credit to Georgia.
Mississippi State QB Will Rogers credits Georgia's '5-star players' after 45-19 loss
In a clash of Bulldogs, Mississippi State fell to No. 1 Georgia, 45-19, Saturday night. With the victory, the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs improved to 10-0 (7-0 in SEC), while Mississippi State fell to 6-4 (3-4). Despite a number of dropped passes, Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers threw for 261 yards and a touchdown. Rogers and his offense struggled to finish drives, and he credited Georgia's recruiting and talent as a reason for the issue.
Top young in-state star Ty Price enjoys visit to Louisville
Butler County High School basketball standout Ty Price is one of the top prospects statewide in the Class of 2025. And on Saturday, Price made an unofficial visit to the University of Louisville. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Price has been in touch with U of L assistant coach Nolan Smith and spent time with Smith while on his visit. He was at the KFC Yum Center for the game against Wright State.
Logan Frazier makes his dream a reality with Louisville commitment
Louisville was the choice. Long before receiving a preferred walk-on offer to play at Louisville, Logan Frazier dreamed of being a Cardinal. That dream became a reality when the Summit (Tenn.) High running back accepted that PWO invitation earlier this week. "Louisville is part of our family legacy," Frazier told...
Report Card: Georgia 45, Mississippi State 19
Mississippi State duplicated what everyone else who has played Georgia this season has done. They lost, by a 45-19 score which fairly reflected the evening’s action.
Watch: Kenny Payne, players following Louisville's loss to Wright State
Louisville dropped a second-straight game to begin the Kenny Payne era, with both losses coming by just a point. On Saturday afternoon in front of 12,720 in attendance at the KFC Yum! Center, Wright State scored the game's last six points, including a jumper by Trey Calvin at the buzzer to give the Raiders a 73-72 win over the Cardinals.
Louisville announces signing of Curtis Williams
Louisville men's basketball announced the signing of four-star forward Curtis Williams on Friday evening. The 6-foot-6 Williams, a product of Brother Rice in Bloomfield, Mich., committed to Louisville on Sept. 19 over finalists Alabama, Florida State, Providence and Xavier. The school announced his signing in a release. “We’re blessed to...
