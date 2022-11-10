ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

247Sports

Louisville basketball: Media reacts to Cardinals' loss to Wright State

Louisville is off to an 0-2 start in the 2022-23 season, courtesy of Wright State's Trey Calvin, who connected on a step-back jumper for a 73-72 victory. That bucket was the final insult in a game that saw the Cardinals lead by 10 points in the second half before falling to a mid-major by a single point for the second time in as many games.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

No. 7 Louisville scores a tough road win at Belmont

University of Louisville women's basketball coach Jeff Walz puts tough road games on his schedule each season to get his team prepared for the postseason. The Cardinals faced one of those tough road tests on Sunday night. In a tight battle, the Cardinals closed the game on an 8-2 run to take down host Belmont 75-70 in Nashville, Tenn.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Georgia football stays No. 1 in Week 12 Coaches Poll

After 11 weeks of football, the USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll has been updated and Georgia, coming off a 45-19 road win over Mississippi State, remains No. 1 with Ohio State at No. 2 and Michigan at No. 3. Georgia received 61 first-place votes while Ohio State and Michigan each received one. Oregon fell seven spots to No. 13, Washington rose eight spots to No. 15, UCLA fell six spots to No. 16, Notre Dame rose six spots to No. 19, and Florida State entered the top 25 at No. 20.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

South Carolina athlete set for official visit to Louisville

The University of Louisville will have a bunch of prospects on campus next weekend for Senior Day when the football team hosts North Carolina State. And one of those prospects will be Dorchester, S.C., Woodland athlete Suderian Harrison. The rising prospect in the Class of 2023 confirmed to Cardinal Authority that he will be making an official visit to check out the Cardinals.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Uncle Dave and Rosebowl recap tough night at Davis Wade

Mississippi State made a game of it against #1 Georgia for a half. In the second half, the defending national champions showed why they are ranked as the top team in the country again this year. Make no mistake about it, the Bulldogs of Athens are outstanding. State had their moments, but not very many of them. That is a credit to Georgia.
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

Mississippi State QB Will Rogers credits Georgia's '5-star players' after 45-19 loss

In a clash of Bulldogs, Mississippi State fell to No. 1 Georgia, 45-19, Saturday night. With the victory, the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs improved to 10-0 (7-0 in SEC), while Mississippi State fell to 6-4 (3-4). Despite a number of dropped passes, Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers threw for 261 yards and a touchdown. Rogers and his offense struggled to finish drives, and he credited Georgia's recruiting and talent as a reason for the issue.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Top young in-state star Ty Price enjoys visit to Louisville

Butler County High School basketball standout Ty Price is one of the top prospects statewide in the Class of 2025. And on Saturday, Price made an unofficial visit to the University of Louisville. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Price has been in touch with U of L assistant coach Nolan Smith and spent time with Smith while on his visit. He was at the KFC Yum Center for the game against Wright State.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville announces signing of Curtis Williams

Louisville men's basketball announced the signing of four-star forward Curtis Williams on Friday evening. The 6-foot-6 Williams, a product of Brother Rice in Bloomfield, Mich., committed to Louisville on Sept. 19 over finalists Alabama, Florida State, Providence and Xavier. The school announced his signing in a release. “We’re blessed to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
