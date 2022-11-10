Read full article on original website
Related
CBS News projects Democrat Katie Hobbs elected Arizona governor: CBS News Flash Nov. 15, 2022
CBS News projects Democrat Katie Hobbs has been elected Arizona governor, defeating Republican Kari Lake, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Trump is expected to announce his own bid for reelection on Tuesday night, and a federal appeals court has blocked President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan while a legal appeal plays out.
cpr.org
‘An extinction level event’: Colorado Republicans react to deep election losses
Republicans were hoping to make gains in Colorado this election. The party recruited more moderate and younger candidates, women, and people of color, and focused largely on pocketbook issues. And given an unpopular sitting President and Democratic control in Colorado and nationally, the focus of the media and political observers was the scope of the inroads Republicans would make.
Florida GOP gains likely to help push Republicans into House Majority
Based on current vote counts, it appears Republicans will secure a narrow lead in the U.S. House, though GOP gains were a far cry from the red wave initially projected. With the GOP underperforming nationwide, Florida’s new Republican seats like District 4 in northeast Florida, ended up being critical to flipping the House.
Georgia Senate candidates start campaigning for runoff election
The race for Georgia senator is heading to a runoff. Candidates Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, and Republican Herschel Walker are working overtime to rally support during a shorter campaigning period. Shannon McCaffrey, politics reporter at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, joins CBS News to discuss the race, which will not decide control of the chamber.
LATEST: Boebert, Frisch watch and wait as ballot count inches ahead in too-close-to-call Colorado race
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert held on to a razor-thin lead on Friday in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, where Democratic challenger Adam Frisch trailed the Republican by just over 1,000 votes. Frisch led the incumbent in the count through late Wednesday, but Boebert took the lead early on Thursday and has yet to relinquish it. As of 6:30 p.m. Friday, Boebert received 162,040 votes to Frisch's 160,918, a margin of just 1,122, for a roughly one-third of a percentage point difference. ...
coloradosun.com
Lauren Boebert blames her close race on turnout and top-of-ticket Republicans. Here’s what the numbers say.
Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert blames her much-closer-than-expected race with Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman, on turnout levels and a lack of enthusiasm for the GOP’s Colorado candidates for U.S. Senate and governor. The Unaffiliated is our twice-weekly newsletter on Colorado politics and policy. Each edition...
Colorado woman charged in Capitol riot sentenced
COLORADO, USA — A Colorado woman whose boyfriend previously pleaded guilty to parading inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 has been sentenced after pleading guilty to the same charge, according to federal court documents. Jennifer Horvath pleaded guilty on August 12 to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in...
Republican Kari Lake narrows gap in Arizona governor race
PHOENIX (AP) — The nation’s last undecided race for governor got even closer Sunday as Democrat Katie Hobbs’ lead shrank against Republican Kari Lake in the race to lead Arizona, but it was too early to call. Hobbs led by 26,000 votes, a 1 point margin, down...
Charlie Crist is clearing out his campaign accounts, sending donations to 20 statewide groups
Quality Journalism for Critical Times With his political future unknown after a resounding loss to Ron DeSantis in the governor’s race last week, Charlie Crist is clearing out his campaign accounts by donating the remainder of his financial contributions to 20 statewide organizations, his campaign announced Monday. Among the progressive groups receiving funds are Planned Parenthood Action Fund, Ruth’s List […] The post Charlie Crist is clearing out his campaign accounts, sending donations to 20 statewide groups appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
realvail.com
Veterans’ groups critical in calling out Boebert during first term, close campaign
On this Veterans Day — with control of both the U.S. Senate and House (including Colorado’s 3rd District) still up for grabs — it’s important to look at the role veterans’ groups have played in the campaign for the Western Slope and southern Colorado seat currently held by Republican Lauren Boebert.
Miami-Dade flips red: Midterm lessons for Republicans and Democrats
Miami-Dade County swung red this election, making Gov. Ron DeSantis the first Republican gubernatorial candidate to win the county in two decades. It's a sharp reversal from 2018, when DeSantis lost the state's most populous, majority-Hispanic county by roughly 20 points. The intrigue: There were early signs that Republicans had...
Crist Campaign Donates Leftover Funds
Unused Campaign Funds Going to 20 Different Groups
floridapolitics.com
Charlie Crist to spread leftover campaign cash among 20 progressive groups
Former Democratic U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist is donating the remaining cash in his campaign coffers to 20 progressive organizations across the Sunshine State that back causes such as gun reform, reproductive rights and health care access. Crist’s campaign announced the donations Monday, adding he “was proud to work with them...
WA elections officials face slowdown in signature-checking process. Why? Try software
Verifying signatures takes time, election officials say — and computer software used for verification slows down the process more.
What to know about the outstanding votes in Nevada and Arizona
The razor-thin elections for Nevada's Senate seat and Arizona's governorship have yet to be called on Saturday as counties in both states work to whittle down the tens of thousands of ballots that still need to be counted.
Poll: Republican voters prefer DeSantis over Trump in 2024
A new poll of Republican and Republican-leaning independent voters revealed that more would prefer Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as the party's presidential nominee in 2024, over former President Donald Trump.
coloradosun.com
Julie McCluskie selected as next speaker of the Colorado House, bringing Western Slope voice to top job
State Rep. Julie McCluskie was selected Friday by her Democratic colleagues to serve as the next speaker of the Colorado House of Representatives when the legislature reconvenes next year, bringing a Western Slope voice to one of the top jobs at the Capitol. The three top leadership posts in the...
Another court blocks Biden's student loan forgiveness plan: "No workable path"
A federal appeals court on Monday blocked the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness plan, placing yet another obstacle in the way of a program that had promised to forgive up to $20,000 in student debt for about 40 million Americans. The ruling from the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals comes...
Boebert takes lead in Colorado House race
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) has taken the lead in the race for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, edging ahead of Democratic challenger Adam Frisch with 97 percent of the vote in. Boebert had taken a lead of 794 votes just after 4 p.m. Thursday. (The graphic below will provide the...
click orlando
The Weekly: Florida Republicans dominate midterm election
ORLANDO, Fla. – After sweeping victories for Florida Republicans in Tuesday’s midterm election, it’s clear the nation’s onetime premier swing state is now solidly red. Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio, the two Republicans at the top of the ticket, dominated their Democratic opponents, winning their respective races by 19% and 16%.
CBS News
569K+
Followers
72K+
Post
406M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1