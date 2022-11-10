ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘An extinction level event’: Colorado Republicans react to deep election losses

Republicans were hoping to make gains in Colorado this election. The party recruited more moderate and younger candidates, women, and people of color, and focused largely on pocketbook issues. And given an unpopular sitting President and Democratic control in Colorado and nationally, the focus of the media and political observers was the scope of the inroads Republicans would make.
CBS News

Georgia Senate candidates start campaigning for runoff election

The race for Georgia senator is heading to a runoff. Candidates Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, and Republican Herschel Walker are working overtime to rally support during a shorter campaigning period. Shannon McCaffrey, politics reporter at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, joins CBS News to discuss the race, which will not decide control of the chamber.
The Denver Gazette

LATEST: Boebert, Frisch watch and wait as ballot count inches ahead in too-close-to-call Colorado race

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert held on to a razor-thin lead on Friday in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, where Democratic challenger Adam Frisch trailed the Republican by just over 1,000 votes. Frisch led the incumbent in the count through late Wednesday, but Boebert took the lead early on Thursday and has yet to relinquish it. As of 6:30 p.m. Friday, Boebert received 162,040 votes to Frisch's 160,918, a margin of just 1,122, for a roughly one-third of a percentage point difference. ...
coloradosun.com

Lauren Boebert blames her close race on turnout and top-of-ticket Republicans. Here’s what the numbers say.

Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert blames her much-closer-than-expected race with Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman, on turnout levels and a lack of enthusiasm for the GOP’s Colorado candidates for U.S. Senate and governor. The Unaffiliated is our twice-weekly newsletter on Colorado politics and policy. Each edition...
9NEWS

Colorado woman charged in Capitol riot sentenced

COLORADO, USA — A Colorado woman whose boyfriend previously pleaded guilty to parading inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 has been sentenced after pleading guilty to the same charge, according to federal court documents. Jennifer Horvath pleaded guilty on August 12 to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in...
Florida Phoenix

Charlie Crist is clearing out his campaign accounts, sending donations to 20 statewide groups

Quality Journalism for Critical Times With his political future unknown after a resounding loss to Ron DeSantis in the governor’s race last week, Charlie Crist is clearing out his campaign accounts by donating the remainder of his financial contributions to 20 statewide organizations, his campaign announced Monday. Among the progressive groups receiving funds are Planned Parenthood Action Fund, Ruth’s List […] The post Charlie Crist is clearing out his campaign accounts, sending donations to 20 statewide groups appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
floridapolitics.com

Charlie Crist to spread leftover campaign cash among 20 progressive groups

Former Democratic U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist is donating the remaining cash in his campaign coffers to 20 progressive organizations across the Sunshine State that back causes such as gun reform, reproductive rights and health care access. Crist’s campaign announced the donations Monday, adding he “was proud to work with them...
The Hill

Boebert takes lead in Colorado House race

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) has taken the lead in the race for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, edging ahead of Democratic challenger Adam Frisch with 97 percent of the vote in. Boebert had taken a lead of 794 votes just after 4 p.m. Thursday. (The graphic below will provide the...
click orlando

The Weekly: Florida Republicans dominate midterm election

ORLANDO, Fla. – After sweeping victories for Florida Republicans in Tuesday’s midterm election, it’s clear the nation’s onetime premier swing state is now solidly red. Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio, the two Republicans at the top of the ticket, dominated their Democratic opponents, winning their respective races by 19% and 16%.
