NBC Miami
Broward Superintendent Vickie Cartwright Fired From School Board: Report
Superintendent Vickie L. Cartwright was voted out of the Broward County School Board Monday night. The Sun Sentinel reported she was fired with a 5-4 vote after a surprise motion by Daniel Foganholi, one of the several school board members who were appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. In mid-October, school...
NBC Miami
Residents Protest Power Outage in Miami Apartment Complex
Residents at a Miami apartment building say they haven't had power since Wednesday night. "This is unfair to us. Treat us like human beings," said resident Roslin. Frustration grew among residents at the Santa Clara II apartments because they say they haven't been told what's causing the power outage. “I...
NBC Miami
Miramar Commissioner Seeking Safety Measures After North Perry Airport Plane Crashes
A Miramar commissioner wants the city to implement some new safety measures that he hopes will help reduce the chances of crashes linked to North Perry Airport. "People are scared, people are scared," Commissioner Winston Barnes said. Barnes said he's officially bringing a resolution forward to the Miramar City Commission...
Hurricane Nicole power outage updates: Thousands of Florida Power & Light customers affected
No matter the label, tropical storm or hurricane, residents should expect power outages as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida's peninsula, Florida Power & Light CEO Eric Silagy said Wednesday. Even 200 miles away from West Palm Beach, Nicole had the potential of causing damage, and turning the lights off. Nearly 3,500 FPL customers in South Florida —...
NBC Miami
Homeland Security Agent Among 2 Injured in Accidental Shooting in Doral
Two people including a Homeland Security agent were rushed to the hospital Sunday night after what police called an accidental shooting inside a restaurant in Doral. Doral Police said the shooting took place around 8 p.m. during a wine tasting event at the Nahuen Gourmet Market located at 10375 Northwest 41st Street.
NBC Miami
‘Something Is Really Wrong': Family Seeks Answers After Broward Woman Disappears
A Broward County family is desperate to find a woman who has been missing for several days, worried about her safety. According to detectives from the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, 39-year-old Mimose Dulcio was last seen Thursday, at around 5:30 p.m. near the 400 block of Northwest 30th Avenue.
NBC Miami
Family Seeks Answers After Woman Disappears in Fort Lauderdale
A Fort Lauderdale family is desperate for answers from police after a woman disappeared from unincorporated Central Browardlast week. According to detectives from the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, 39-year-old Mimose Dulcio was last seen Thursday, at around 5:30 p.m. near the 400 block of Northwest 30th Avenue.
NBC Miami
Hot Weather Continues Across South Florida Before Arrival of Next ‘Cold' Front
South Florida will not feel like the middle of November for the first part of this work week, but the area will see a drop in temperatures in the coming days with the arrival of the next cold front moving through the area. We have a very weak front moving...
