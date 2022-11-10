ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

NBC Miami

Residents Protest Power Outage in Miami Apartment Complex

Residents at a Miami apartment building say they haven't had power since Wednesday night. "This is unfair to us. Treat us like human beings," said resident Roslin. Frustration grew among residents at the Santa Clara II apartments because they say they haven't been told what's causing the power outage. “I...
MIAMI, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Hurricane Nicole power outage updates: Thousands of Florida Power & Light customers affected

No matter the label, tropical storm or hurricane, residents should expect power outages as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida's peninsula, Florida Power & Light CEO Eric Silagy said Wednesday. Even 200 miles away from West Palm Beach, Nicole had the potential of causing damage, and turning the lights off.  Nearly 3,500 FPL customers in South Florida —...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Homeland Security Agent Among 2 Injured in Accidental Shooting in Doral

Two people including a Homeland Security agent were rushed to the hospital Sunday night after what police called an accidental shooting inside a restaurant in Doral. Doral Police said the shooting took place around 8 p.m. during a wine tasting event at the Nahuen Gourmet Market located at 10375 Northwest 41st Street.
DORAL, FL
NBC Miami

Family Seeks Answers After Woman Disappears in Fort Lauderdale

A Fort Lauderdale family is desperate for answers from police after a woman disappeared from unincorporated Central Browardlast week. According to detectives from the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, 39-year-old Mimose Dulcio was last seen Thursday, at around 5:30 p.m. near the 400 block of Northwest 30th Avenue.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

