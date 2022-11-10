ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Minnesota Reformer

Iron Range, seething at the Twin Cities, continues right turn

Iron Range Republicans have been waiting for an election like Tuesday’s their whole lives. No, really. There hasn’t been one this good for the local GOP since Hoover.  Republican Rob Farnsworth won the open State Senate seat in the central Mesabi Range by a solid seven-point margin. This is the beating heart of the Iron […] The post Iron Range, seething at the Twin Cities, continues right turn appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
tcbmag.com

Minnesota: Why Are We Still Here?

Alumni reunion meetings were interrupted by Covid, so it was great to finally get together. It was impressive to see so many people vertical and ambulatory, and name tags helped. But these reunions raise a question: Why are so many of us still in the state of Minnesota?. After all,...
MINNESOTA STATE
B102.7

Only One Minnesota City List Of Wealthiest Zip Codes

There is one Minnesota city that made the list of Top 50 Wealthiest Zip Codes In The United States. Chances are if you live here you know it. When I lived in Minnesota it is safe to say none of the neighborhoods where I resided were anywhere close to making this list.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Minnesota seeing early RSV season, severity unclear

A surprise early start to the winter respiratory virus season is clogging pediatric hospitals in Minnesota with sick and wheezing children. The uptick is mostly from RSV and influenza, and a little COVID-19. "Our emergency departments are seeing volumes that we have never seen before and the hospital capacity situation...
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

With DFL control, chances of Minnesota legalizing marijuana ‘have never been better’

For Forum News Service, Alex Derosier says, “With Democrats in complete control of Minnesota government, the chances of the state legalizing recreational marijuana appear the strongest they’ve ever been. For the past six years, the divided government in St. Paul was a roadblock to any efforts to bring legal pot to Minnesota. … While Democrats in the House and Senate have not yet rolled out their priorities for the 2023 legislative session, Gov. Tim Walz and prominent DFL lawmakers have already expressed support for legalization. On a livestream this week, former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura said Walz told him legalization was one of the first things he hopes to get done when the Legislature reconvenes Jan. 3.”
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Minnesota real estate market cooling down, but buyers continue to face challenges

Minnesota real estate officials say the housing market is cooling down, but prices are heating up and it’s presenting challenges for buyers. “There’s still people out there that need to buy, want to buy and find a way to make it work,” Ryan Fischer, Re/Max realtor, said. Fischer said foot traffic has been steady in open houses across the Twin Cities.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota’s Smallest County Will Surprise You

We've talked about small towns before. Some have populations of less than 40 people! But we haven't talked about small counties. So which county is the smallest in Minnesota? The answer actually surprised me!. Smallest Town in Minnesota. In case you didn't know, the smallest town in Minnesota is a...
MINNESOTA STATE
Fun 104.3

What To Do If You See Someone Texting While Driving In Minnesota

Every single day, I'm cruising along Hwy 52 or Hwy 63 in Rochester, Minnesota and I see someone staring at their phone more than they are looking at the road. A few years ago, a woman was watching Netflix while driving, and then crashed her car. Not joking. It's against the law in Minnesota to text while driving and yet I'm basically crossing my fingers hoping that someone doesn't hit me while they are texting. It infuriates me and I started to wonder if there truly was anything that I could do when I see someone texting while driving. Well, I found out and the answer is "yes".
ROCHESTER, MN
Kickin Country 100.5

Kickin Country 100.5

Sioux Falls, SD
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kickin Country 100.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kikn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy