Read full article on original website
Related
mybighornbasin.com
SYP: Zack Bowman, author of Mountain Drifter
Zack Bowman, author of the book “Mountain Drifter“, spoke about why he became a hunting guide in the most remote place in the Lower 48. That place is in Wyoming and is called the Thorofare. Zack talks about his upbringing, how he arrived in Cody, and some of his more memorable hunting guide adventures.
SEE: A Wyoming Mine That Was Opened 13,000 Years Ago
Wyoming's oldest mine actually was in service 13,000 years ago. You can hear from the current owner of the town, and mine, in the video below. A few years ago Archaeologists named the area the Paleoindian Archaeological Site. Evidence shows that between 11,000 and 13,000 years ago people used the...
mybighornbasin.com
BLM Buffalo to Burn Slash Piles in Bighorn Mountains and Campbell County
Officials say that the Bureau of Land Management Buffalo Field Office plans to burn slash piles this fall and winter on BLM-administered lands in the Bighorn Mountains and Campbell County. Burning may begin mid-November and continue through April 2023. All prescribed burn projects are conducted in accordance with approved burn...
cowboystatedaily.com
Whew, Lucked Out Again! Dubois Earthquake Won’t Lead To Civilization-Ending Super-Volcano Eruption
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A 3.5-magnitude earthquake recorded in the Wyoming wilderness in northwest Wyoming over the weekend is likely not a precursor to a devastating eruption of the Yellowstone Caldera supervolcano. “Based on the magnitude, it’s likely not related to Yellowstone,” said Paul Caruso,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, November 14, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by John Christensen in Thermopolis, Wyoming. John writes: “This photo was taken from the backyard of our home overlooking south Thermop.”. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Hunters Say Bucks Are Great At Doing The Limbo
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A recent video of a sizable mule deer buck doing a sort of “limbo” to get his antlers worked undeath a metal gate has been making the rounds of wildlife-focused social media channels around the region. It’s impressive, say...
cowboystatedaily.com
Could Wyoming Hunters Switch From Lead Ammo To Copper Ammo? It’s Gaining Momentum.
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When it comes to dropping Wyoming big game, newer solid-copper bullets work just as well as – and maybe even better than – traditional lead ammunition, some hunters and a gunsmith said. “I’ve used them (copper bullets) on everything...
travelawaits.com
This Wyoming Town Promises Old West Holiday Fun The Entire Family Will Love
A little-known festive secret in Wyoming is about to transform into a Western Winter Wonderland. Downtown Cheyenne, known as the North WEST Pole, is home to the Old West Holiday, an under-the-radar destination for winter travelers. Santa’s home may be up north, but this is his old ranching homestead. On November 20, this home to annual holiday traditions kicks off the season with something for everyone.
buffalobulletin.com
Violence, restraints, isolation increase at Wyoming Boys’ School
WORLAND —Afternoon, Dec. 10, 2021: A 16-year-old boy flips a desk at a Wyoming Boys’ School staff member. The staffer, Aaron Tadlock, catches the desk, and an earful of yelling. He attempts “to tackle” the student, sending the boy into the wall, according to a law enforcement affidavit describing video of the incident.
mybighornbasin.com
Bighorn Basin Largely Insulated from WYDOT Crew Shortages
While WYDOT is facing crew shortages throughout the state, District 5 and the Bighorn Basin have been fortunate – they’ve been able to attract qualified employees and keep them. Cody Beers, the public relations specialist for WYDOT, offers insight into some of the agency’s obstacles and goals.
cowboystatedaily.com
Fed Plan: Wyoming To Receive 17 EV Charging Stations For $19 Million; None Likely Profitable
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. If the Wyoming Department of Transportation were to follow all the federal guidelines laid out for a program that pays to build and operate more charging stations along the nation’s roadways, Wyoming would need 17 charging stations at a cost of about $19 million — and they wouldn’t be profitable.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Cold Front Pushes Through Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Below average high temperatures across the state will continue to cool Sunday afternoon as a cold front with some clouds continue to track east. There will be some isolated snow showers in central Wyoming starting at the northern border Sunday morning. Through the morning and afternoon, the snow showers will trickle south and drop trace amounts of snowfall throughout central Wyoming. Cheyenne will stay dry mostly with the bulk of snow activity to the southwest over Medicine Bow and I-80 south of Elk Mountain after sunset. Monday more clouds will fill in bringing snow showers along with it. These showers will have more significant snowfall amounts than Sunday. One to two inches are forecasted over the central part of Wyoming. These clouds and snow showers will stick around Monday night into Tuesday morning before the snowfall ceases and skies clear. Expect a lot of the moderate delays to remain across state highways especially in north and central Wyoming. Tonight low temperatures will be in the 20s and teens mostly and even colder at the north and western borders.
county17.com
Bighorns could see 9 inches of snow by Tuesday; Arctic Front bringing -20 degree wind chills to Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Areas of northern and northeastern Wyoming are seeing some snow on Monday with more possible into Tuesday, according to the forecast from National Weather Service offices covering the region. The northeast Bighorn Mountains could see some of the highest snow accumulations with 5-9 inches possible by...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 8 Best Restaurants In Gillette Wyoming
For a smaller community of approximately 30,000 people, Gillette, Wyoming, has some excellent food options. The town has a wide range of restaurants to satisfy everyone’s tastes. Big, juicy steaks, sophisticated margaritas, warm bowls of pho, and delectable cupcakes are just a few examples of the food available. Gillette...
upr.org
A small weekend earthquake reminds Utahns to prepare for larger disasters
While the 3.6-magnitude earthquake in Box Elder County Saturday morning was a minor, common occurrence, it’s a reminder of larger disasters possible along the Wasatch Front. The initial earthquake was felt by hundreds near Corinne, with a softer 2.5-magnitude aftershock that evening. No damage or injuries were reported by officials from either event.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming High School Football’s State Champions decided
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Wyoming High School football season has concluded, and champions stand atop each conference. The Pine Bluffs Hornets had their chance at a perfect year, and captured it with a win over Shoshoni for the title. Dalton Schaefer’s big game helped cement the result, as he clocked over 180 yards and 3 trips to the end zone.
E-bike use now illegal in Utah wildlife areas
Electric bikes are becoming more popular in the state, but the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is reminding cyclists that riding them in wildlife management areas is illegal.
SE Wyoming, Nebraska Panhandle Face Week Of Cold Weather
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says residents of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle are looking at a stretch of cold weather with possible snow towards late next week. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''A look at the week ahead forecast for southeast Wyoming...
sweetwaternow.com
Wyoming Transportation Commission Awards Over $62 Million in Contracts
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded over $62 million in contracts for three Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its November 4 special business meeting. Minnesota-based Ames Construction, Inc., was awarded a bid of nearly $59.8 million for combined projects in Teton County involving a bridge replacement,...
cowboystatedaily.com
New Fallen Veterans Memorial Displays Names Of More Than 1,670 Wyoming Soldiers
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Shojiro Yamashita was born in the Heart Mountain World War II Japanese American Confinement Center at Powell, Park County, Wyoming. Yamashita’s family went back to Japan after the war, but Shojiro returned to America for college. A year later, he was...
Comments / 0