With 10,000 More Ballots Counted, Cervantes Pulls Farther Ahead; Fullerton Lead Shrinks; Around 20,000 Ballots Still to be Tallied

Read full article on original website
Related
kymkemp.com
Election Results for Humboldt County (Third Election Night Report)
The latest election results for the Humboldt County Tuesday, November 8, 2022 Election are now available. These are the third results for night. The second results came out just minutes before this so we’re skipping that version and going right to the third results. Remember that this is not...
krcrtv.com
Humboldt community recognizes November 'Humboldt Hero' on Veteran's Day
EUREKA, Calif. — The Humboldt County community gathered in Eureka Friday to honor a special servicemember for Veteran's Day. Col. Ward Mengel was recognized as the November 2022 'Humboldt Hero' for his service to the country. Each month for the past seven years, a Humboldt Hero has been honored...
thelumberjack.org
Sea level rise threatens Humboldt, local government stalls
The edges of Humboldt Bay are on the verge of being overrun by the sea. It laps at the boundaries of Highway 101, surrounds the Arcata Marsh, and sneaks around the corners of low-lying industrial areas in Eureka. SINKING SHORELINE. Humboldt’s location at the end of the Cascadia Subduction Zone...
lostcoastoutpost.com
LAW ENFORCEMENT CALLS FOR SERVICE
Occurred on Poplar Dr. ***PHONE DETAIL*** RP HAS AN RO AGAINST FEMALE CAME TO THE RESIDENCE BUT HAS SINCE LEFT. SERVED TEMP EPO ORDER ON FILE EXP DATE 11/16/2022. . Disposition: REPORT TAKEN. Occurred at 13TH St/F St. GRASSY AREA NEAR F ST, SUBJS IN A 415 V, ALSO REPORTING...
lostcoastoutpost.com
De-Invited House Guest Helped Off the Premises by Deputies After a Little Bit of Havoc, Sheriff’s Office Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Nov. 14, 2022, at about 6:46 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 100 block of Hansen Drive near Fortuna for the report of an unwanted person attempting to gain entry into a residence.
kymkemp.com
If Only the Trees Could Talk: The Cold Case of a Missing Honeydew Woman and Her Children
Cold cases grow cold because their stories stop being told. Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office published an interactive map and timeline last year with over sixty missing and murdered people whose cases remain unsolved. We have taken on the task of writing about each and every one of those cases, to keep their stories alive and hopefully find justice for the victims and families. Remember, as Jean Racine, the French playwright once said, “There are no secrets that time does not reveal.”
kymkemp.com
Oh, Boy…This Did Not Go Well
Heard of cow tipping? In what is a half-way topple (sort of a semi toss, if you will), a big rig pulling a trailer didn’t quite make that turn off Hwy 255 onto Jackson Ranch Road west of Arcata about 2:30 this afternoon. The semi completely blocked Jackson Ranch...
lostcoastoutpost.com
One Arrested For Fentanyl Sales at Home Near St. Joseph Hospital, Sheriff’s Office Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Nov. 13, 2022, at about 7:24 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies served a search warrant at a residence on the 2300 block of Togo Street, in the county’s jurisdiction of Eureka, to investigate the illicit sale of narcotics.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Thomas Joseph Doss, 1993-2022
Thomas Joseph Doss was born Dec. 23, 1993 to Larry O. and Linda Jo Doss at Mad River Hospital in Arcata. A native of Humboldt County, he attended Teacher’s Pet, Washington Elementary, Winship Jr High, and did a half year at Eureka High before transferring to St. Bernard’s High, where he played varsity football and graduated in 2012. Thomas started football officiating with his dad while still in high school and went on to officiate in Oregon and California until the end of 2018.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Januario Cardoso Pires, 1932-2022
Januario Cardoso Pires, “Jay,” of Arcata went to be with our Lord on November 8, 2022 at the age of 90. At his side was his devoted wife Maria, and her son, Tony. He was preceded in death by his son, Januario Pires Jr. of Florida, his parents Januario Pires and Jesuina Borges of Terceira, Azores and his six older sisters.
oregontoday.net
Quake, Nov. 10
A 2.9-magnitude earthquake shook the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Wednesday, Nov. 10. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Ferndale, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
kymkemp.com
Old Briceland Road Death Believed to Be Suicide, Says Sheriff’s Department
Press release from The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department:. On November 11th, 2022, at approximately 3:40 pm, Humboldt County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 5400 block of Old Briceland Road for the report of a male gunshot victim. Southern Humboldt Deputies responded, along with fire and medical personnel. The subject, a 45 year old Fortuna man, was declared deceased at the scene.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Jacqueline ‘Jackie’ Denise Watts, 1964-2022
Jacqueline “Jackie” Denise Watts passed away in Eureka on November 6, 2022 just one month before her 58th birthday. Jackie was born in Eureka on December 28, 1964, the third of four girls. Jackie spent many adventurous and joyful years with her siblings and friends. She often times would tell stories about the fun and sometimes trouble she and her girls had. Jackie was always full of enthusiasm and dedication when it came to her family and friends. It was her philosophy in life. Jackie graduated from Eureka High School in 1983 with honors — the year that some of her most favorite music groups staked their claim to fame on a large scale: Michael Jackson, Commodores and anything Motown.
kymkemp.com
Information on October Poaching Incident Released
On 10/19/2022 local Wildlife Officers with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) received a call for assistance from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in Garberville. The previous evening, CHP received a report from a landowner in southern Humboldt concerning a possible poached deer. Wildlife Officers responded to the...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Beach Hazards Statement
Don’t be fooled by an ocean that looks calm. There can be 30 minutes of small waves before a sneaker wave strikes. Avoid rocks and jetties. Avoid steep beaches. Stay much farther back from the water and never turn your back on the ocean. DESCRIPTION. * WHAT…Large unexpected waves...
ksro.com
Woman Arrested After Car Chase from Healdsburg to Santa Rosa
Healdsburg police have arrested a Eureka woman after a 15 minute chase that ended in a crash. Early Wednesday morning near the intersection of Healdsburg Avenue and Dry Creek Road, police tried to pull over a green Subaru Outback that had been reported stolen. The car didn’t pull over but instead sped up and went onto Highway 101 going south. The car weaved through multiple lanes and reached speeds of 130 miles per hour. The chase ended when the Subaru took the College Avenue off ramp in Santa Rosa and crashed into a box next to a traffic pole.The driver, 26-year-old Sara Fuller, ran away from the car and crossed the highway on foot before being arrested at a nearby Shell station. Before going to jail, Fuller was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.
kymkemp.com
Three Dead (Including Shooter) After Trinity County Rampage
Press release from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Department:. On Monday, November 7, 2022, at approximately 9:15 AM, a shooting was reported in the parking lot of a Weaverville area business. Trinity County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene and confirmed that the victim, Shane Gillespie, of Weaverville, CA, was deceased.
kymkemp.com
[Update] Two Vehicle Collision on Myrtle Avenue in Eureka
A multiple car traffic collision has occurred near Kool Beanz just after 10 a.m. on November 11. Scanner traffic indicates three to four two vehicles were involved with at least one person needing medical attention. Once on scene, City Ambulance reported that two vehicles were on the sidewalk. Caltrans QuickMap...
kymkemp.com
Teen Makes Grisly Discovery Near Bridgeville; Hopes Discovery Leads to Closure for the Deceased’s Family
A teen made the grisly discovery of human remains Friday afternoon while exploring a remote area near his family’s property on November 11. Sean Murphy, 13, took a break from helping his family load up refuse for a dump run, to wander the area around his family’s 20-acre property. Sean and the family dogs traversed the untamed parcel of land near Highway 36, finding a rock cropping with a tree growing between the broken fragments of boulder.
krcrtv.com
Can you help? Trinity animal shelter forced to euthanize dogs starting Saturday
WEAVERVILLE, Calif. — If you were waiting for the right time to adopt a pet -- this as your sign. This is Curly. He is scheduled for euthanasia Saturday due to extreme overcrowding at the Trinity County Animal Shelter. He needs out by Saturday, Nov. 12 or he will die.
Comments / 0