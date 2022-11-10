ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

NFLPA calls on 6 venues to improve playing surfaces

The NFL Players Association is calling on six venues to change their current playing surfaces, saying the turf in those stadiums results in “statistically higher in-game injury rates” involving non-contact and lower-extremity injuries. NFLPA President JC Tretter said Saturday the league should ban “slit film” playing surfaces that...
Goodell: More NFL games likely for Germany, possibly soon

MUNICH (AP) — The NFL plans to play more regular-season games in Germany, possibly sooner than expected. League commissioner Roger Goodell told a fan forum in Munich on Saturday that the NFL will stage “at least” four games in Germany through 2025. The current agreement includes Sunday’s...
Hornets unveil new City Edition ‘CLT Minted’ NBA uniforms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Charlotte Hornets unveiled their new City Edition uniforms, titled ‘CLT Minted.’. It’ll be the first time ever that the team has used the CLT abbreviation on a jersey. Buzz City will wear the new uniforms for 10 home games and...
Gutsy Play of the Week: Baker's postgame celebration

Despite not taking a snap, Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield celebrated with his teammates following Thursday night's 25-15 win over the Falcons at Bank of America Stadium. Gutsy Play of the Week: Baker’s postgame celebration. Despite not taking a snap, Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield celebrated with his teammates following Thursday...
