The Guardian

Take care with energy use but support will continue, says Sunak

Rishi Sunak has told households to “be careful” about their energy use to help reduce bills but said the government would continue to support people through a difficult winter. The prime minister, who is attending the G20 summit in Indonesia, said while everyone would “make their own decisions”,...

