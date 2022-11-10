A Philadelphia City Council member and others got a first-hand look at the importance of sprinklers in stopping the threat of a fire. Two identical rooms were set ablaze on the apron of the municipal services building Thursday afternoon. One room, equipped with a sprinkler, was out in seconds. The other belched thick black smoke seconds after being lit on fire. The heat forced some of those watching the demonstration to back up as the flames grew in intensity. Firefighters extinguished the blaze after about 2 minutes as it was preparing to take down the temporary structure.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO