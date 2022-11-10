Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NYPD: Suspect open fires at cops in Brooklyn.Newsing the StatesBrooklyn, NY
Not one but two stimulus payments coming your way from the stateJ.R. HeimbignerNew York City, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Kills Pedestrian Speeding Through Brooklyn - Police Search For DriverBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
This NJ Mall was Named as One of the Ugliest Buildings in the Entire CountryTravel MavenEast Rutherford, NJ
She is the first woman to ever sit for a photographAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Behind Stop and Frisk: The history, the controversy, the findings
This story is from Stop and Frisk, a podcast production from WHYY News and Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting. Find it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. How do you feel about stop and frisk (and policing more broadly) as an answer...
WHYY’s ‘Stop and Frisk’ podcast explores solutions to gun violence
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. The WHYY newsroom has partnered with the new Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting at Temple University to produce a podcast about the Philadelphia gun violence crisis.
Introducing ‘Stop and Frisk: Revisit or Resist’
This story is from Stop and Frisk, a podcast production from WHYY News and Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting. Find it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. Philly native and activist Reneé Glover was among dozens of Philadelphians who marched down Broad...
Prosecutors: No criminal charges expected from Giuliani raid
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani will not face criminal charges over his interactions with Ukrainian figures in the runup to the 2020 presidential election, federal prosecutors revealed in a letter to a judge Monday. Prosecutors with the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan said they made the decision after...
Chew on this: Philly gumball machines dispense poetry and mental health care
Philadelphia poet Lindo Jones, known as LindoYes, describes himself as an artist-activist, using his poetry in the service of social justice efforts. During the widespread demonstrations in Philadelphia in the summer of 2020, LindoYes could be heard reciting his work from the center of protests. He takes inspiration from activist and filmmaker Toni Cade Bambara, who once said the artist’s job is to make revolution irresistible.
New Jersey health officials are recruiting children under 5 for COVID bivalent vaccine trials
Local vaccine trial sites are recruiting young children to test COVID-19 bivalent doses more than two months after the vaccines were authorized for use in adults, teens, and older children. Scientists will study the safety and efficacy of Pfizer-BioNTech’s bivalent shot in children as young as 6 months old.
Why Rep. Amen Brown is wrong about the National Guard
This article appears ahead of ‘Brokering Peace: The House of Umoja & a Safer Philadelphia,” a WHYY Community Conversation on Nov. 30 focused on improving public safety by revisiting lessons learned from the past. Register here. State Rep. Amen Brown has called on the outgoing governor, Tom Wolf,...
Dramatic fire demo outside Philly City Hall promotes stronger sprinkler requirements
A Philadelphia City Council member and others got a first-hand look at the importance of sprinklers in stopping the threat of a fire. Two identical rooms were set ablaze on the apron of the municipal services building Thursday afternoon. One room, equipped with a sprinkler, was out in seconds. The other belched thick black smoke seconds after being lit on fire. The heat forced some of those watching the demonstration to back up as the flames grew in intensity. Firefighters extinguished the blaze after about 2 minutes as it was preparing to take down the temporary structure.
Part 1: How did we get here?
“Stop and Frisk: Revisit or Resist,” a podcast produced by WHYY and Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting at the Klein College of Media and Communication, looks at how the controversial policing practice has reentered discussions about public safety in light of Philadelphia’s ongoing gun violence crisis.
‘Not On the Same Page’: Community Crisis Intervention Program review shows only short-term success and lack of leadership
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. The Community Crisis Intervention Program has come under scrutiny in a recent report. At present, the program can’t move forward with many of the long-term changes needed to reduce further violence.
N.J. mayor calls on Mercer County to address election issues before state midterms
The Mayor of Robbinsville is frustrated more than most in Mercer County for what happened on Election Day. In addition to the countywide failure of ballot scanners, Mayor Dave Fried was informed Wednesday evening that ballots for one of the voting districts in his town went missing. “Our residents were...
Delaware warns of rising flu cases in COVID-style health briefing
From the start of flu season in early October through Nov. 5, Delaware recorded 772 cases of flu, according to the latest available data from the state Division of Public Health. The sharp rise in cases was enough for Gov. John Carney to revive, at least for one week, his...
A home improvement project in North Philly means a milestone for Habitat
Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia is celebrating a major milestone. In the coming weeks, the nonprofit will finish up repairs on a two-story rowhome in Hunting Park — the organization’s 1,000th project since launching in 1985. “We’re not stopping. We can’t stop,” said CEO Corrine O’Connell....
Climate change prompts Pa. farmers to adapt crops and businesses
This story originally appeared on StateImpact Pennsylvania. Hugh McPherson’s father planted the first apple orchards on the family farm in southern York County about 30 years ago, choosing varieties such as Red Chief, Smoothee Gold, and McIntosh. McPherson grew up around the trees, helping in the harvest, and developing...
Temple University Hospital union nurses agree to contract, avoiding strike
Registered nurses and allied professionals at Temple University Hospital announced Monday night that they have reached a new contract agreement with management, avoiding a possible strike. The new three-year deal will cover about 2,500 hospital employees who have been working without a contract since Sept. 30. “After working through a...
Incumbent Williams defeats Spahr in race for suburban state House seat
Incumbent state Rep. Craig Williams has defeated Democrat Cathy Spahr in the race for the 160th state House District in Pennsylvania. The Associated Press called the race in favor of Williams on Thursday morning. He has a 2,000 vote lead over his opponent, according to unofficial election results. Williams, a...
Democrats could take Pa. House for first time in a decade, with key races in Philly suburbs
Democrats may take control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for the first time since 2010 after the first general election under a newly redistricted legislative map. Republicans have controlled both chambers in Harrisburg since 2011, and the state Senate has been majority-Republican since 1994. Many legislative races were close...
Only 2 votes separate Moffa and Hogan in Bucks County state House district, preliminary results show
There are a handful of Pennsylvania House races that could determine the balance of power in the chamber. One of those is the 142nd state House district race in Bucks County between Democrat Mark Moffa and Republican Joe Hogan. Moffa is leading with only two votes, according to preliminary election...
Regional Roundup: November 14, 2022
The CDC recently refined opioid prescription guidelines, encouraging physicians to work with pain patients individually instead of taking a blanket approach that, in the past few years, led to swift tapering of medications or even a full stop to some prescriptions. Recommendations also support the use of treatments like methadone for patients with opioid use disorder. We’ll talk with Dr. Jeanmarie Perrone, director of the Center for Addiction Medicine and Policy at Penn Medicine. (@CAMP_Penn)
Philadelphia City Council committee approves what they call ‘cutting edge’ abortion bill
The right to a safe, legal abortion in Philadelphia was the topic of a meeting on a series of bills and a resolution in City Council. The three-bill package is designed to defend abortion rights and protect patients who seek reproductive heath treatment in the city. Councilmember Helen Gym said...
