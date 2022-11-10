ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sayreville, NJ

WHYY

Introducing ‘Stop and Frisk: Revisit or Resist’

This story is from Stop and Frisk, a podcast production from WHYY News and Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting. Find it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. Philly native and activist Reneé Glover was among dozens of Philadelphians who marched down Broad...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Prosecutors: No criminal charges expected from Giuliani raid

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani will not face criminal charges over his interactions with Ukrainian figures in the runup to the 2020 presidential election, federal prosecutors revealed in a letter to a judge Monday. Prosecutors with the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan said they made the decision after...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WHYY

Chew on this: Philly gumball machines dispense poetry and mental health care

Philadelphia poet Lindo Jones, known as LindoYes, describes himself as an artist-activist, using his poetry in the service of social justice efforts. During the widespread demonstrations in Philadelphia in the summer of 2020, LindoYes could be heard reciting his work from the center of protests. He takes inspiration from activist and filmmaker Toni Cade Bambara, who once said the artist’s job is to make revolution irresistible.
DAUPHIN, PA
WHYY

Why Rep. Amen Brown is wrong about the National Guard

This article appears ahead of ‘Brokering Peace: The House of Umoja & a Safer Philadelphia,” a WHYY Community Conversation on Nov. 30 focused on improving public safety by revisiting lessons learned from the past. Register here. State Rep. Amen Brown has called on the outgoing governor, Tom Wolf,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Dramatic fire demo outside Philly City Hall promotes stronger sprinkler requirements

A Philadelphia City Council member and others got a first-hand look at the importance of sprinklers in stopping the threat of a fire. Two identical rooms were set ablaze on the apron of the municipal services building Thursday afternoon. One room, equipped with a sprinkler, was out in seconds. The other belched thick black smoke seconds after being lit on fire. The heat forced some of those watching the demonstration to back up as the flames grew in intensity. Firefighters extinguished the blaze after about 2 minutes as it was preparing to take down the temporary structure.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Part 1: How did we get here?

“Stop and Frisk: Revisit or Resist,” a podcast produced by WHYY and Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting at the Klein College of Media and Communication, looks at how the controversial policing practice has reentered discussions about public safety in light of Philadelphia’s ongoing gun violence crisis.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

‘Not On the Same Page’: Community Crisis Intervention Program review shows only short-term success and lack of leadership

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. The Community Crisis Intervention Program has come under scrutiny in a recent report. At present, the program can’t move forward with many of the long-term changes needed to reduce further violence.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Regional Roundup: November 14, 2022

The CDC recently refined opioid prescription guidelines, encouraging physicians to work with pain patients individually instead of taking a blanket approach that, in the past few years, led to swift tapering of medications or even a full stop to some prescriptions. Recommendations also support the use of treatments like methadone for patients with opioid use disorder. We’ll talk with Dr. Jeanmarie Perrone, director of the Center for Addiction Medicine and Policy at Penn Medicine. (@CAMP_Penn)
PHILADELPHIA, PA
