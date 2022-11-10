ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

TikTok turns Holland into a viral sensation

With a viral video, more than half a million total video likes and nearly 10,000 followers, the city of Holland’s TikTok account is helping connect a new audience to city government. TikTok, which originated in China and became available worldwide after merging with Musical.ly in 2018, has since accumulated...
HOLLAND, MI
Inside Track: He won’t stop … maybe ever

There are few Grand Rapidians who seemingly have their hands in as many endeavors as Jonathan Jelks. All his efforts are intentionally developed as well, not only to fit his own personal life and where he envisions himself but where he believes the greater Grand Rapids and Michigan communities can go.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Wolverine World Wide in Rockford Announces New Brand Structure, Leadership

Wolverine World Wide Inc., a footwear manufacturer based in Rockford, north of Grand Rapids, has reorganized its brand group structure and appointed new leadership, changes the company says will set the foundation for sustainable future growth. “The new group reporting structure is a natural progression of our business as it...
ROCKFORD, MI
Record warmth in November

MICHIGAN, USA — Unusually warm weather in the 70s on Thursday broke not only daily records in most West Michigan locations but also the warmest temperatures so late in the season. The only exception was Muskegon, which did not reach record levels. 70°+ temperatures are somewhat rare in November,...
MUSKEGON, MI
Holland Hospital is First in Michigan to Offer Innovative BEAR® Implant

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 10, 2022) – Holland Hospital and Shoreline Orthopaedics, in partnership, are the first in Michigan to offer the BEAR® Implant for treatment of one of the most common knee injuries in the United States, anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears. The Bridge-Enhanced® ACL Restoration, or BEAR, Implant is the first medical advancement to allow the body to heal its own torn ACL. This new approach is a paradigm shift from the current standard of care – reconstruction that replaces the ACL with another tendon or graft – and is the first innovation in ACL tear treatment in more than 30 years.
HOLLAND, MI
United Bank helping to keep people warm this winter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s been a warm start to November but that’s changing soon! Colder air is marching into West Michigan and it looks like it’s here to stay. United Bank is launching a special program called “Blanket the Community.” Connie from United Bank joins us today along with Cheryl from Family Promise.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Unclaimed cremains of 5 military veterans buried with honors

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The unclaimed cremains of five military veterans have been buried with full military honors at Fort Custer National Cemetery in southwestern Michigan. The cremains that had gone unclaimed for months in a morgue were buried Thursday amid folded flags, the playing of the "Taps" bugle call, a color guard and a rifle detail at the national cemetery outside Battle Creek.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
