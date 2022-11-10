Read full article on original website
TikTok turns Holland into a viral sensation
With a viral video, more than half a million total video likes and nearly 10,000 followers, the city of Holland’s TikTok account is helping connect a new audience to city government. TikTok, which originated in China and became available worldwide after merging with Musical.ly in 2018, has since accumulated...
Actress Marta Kristen from 'Lost in Space' attends Grand Rapids Comic Con
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Comic Con has arrived in full swing this weekend at the DeVos Place. The three day event is celebrating all things comics and pop culture, having something for every fandom. Vendor booths, panel discussions and guest stars will be there too, with one star being an actress from a popular series back in the 60s.
Comedian Kevin Nealon Catches a Bite at Grand Rapids Restaurant
Looks like comedian and actor Kevin Nealon knows what the locals know - this West Michigan restaurant is one of the best!. Kevin Nealon is perhaps best well-known for his time as a cast member on Saturday Night Live. He's also appeared in several of the Happy Madison films, and played Doug Wilson on the showtime series Weeds.
Inside Track: He won’t stop … maybe ever
There are few Grand Rapidians who seemingly have their hands in as many endeavors as Jonathan Jelks. All his efforts are intentionally developed as well, not only to fit his own personal life and where he envisions himself but where he believes the greater Grand Rapids and Michigan communities can go.
Local vets honor 50-year lunch tradition
Veteran’s Day brought together a group of veterans who have created a tradition 50 years strong.
'We forgive you': Christmas decorations destroyed in Holland families' yard
HOLLAND, Mich — When it comes to Christmas, Nicole Hutchinson from Holland and her two kids Amiya Hutchinson and Ohdin Copeland take decorating seriously. With a yard full of lights, candy canes, handmade cutouts and an inflatable Christmas bear, it takes a lot of work to set up the decorations every year.
Library caught in flap over LGBTQ material loses millage
An embattled western Michigan library targeted by residents opposed to LGBTQ materials on its shelves has lost most of its funding with the latest failure of the renewal of a property tax millage.
Longtime Muskegon High School teacher Bill Paulson responded when his country called him to military service – two different times
MUSKEGON – As a young man growing up in the shadow of World War II, Bill Paulson did not expect to be drafted into the military. He graduated from Muskegon High School in 1945, just as the war in Europe and the Pacific was coming to an end. But...
Wolverine World Wide in Rockford Announces New Brand Structure, Leadership
Wolverine World Wide Inc., a footwear manufacturer based in Rockford, north of Grand Rapids, has reorganized its brand group structure and appointed new leadership, changes the company says will set the foundation for sustainable future growth. “The new group reporting structure is a natural progression of our business as it...
'It's very meaningful' | Grand Rapids silent parade honors deceased firefighters
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was difficult for many to hold back tears as a bell tolled inside the Grand Rapids Fire Department's training center on Monroe Avenue NW. The sound of "Amazing Grace" could then be heard when the fire department's pipes and drums played. But other than...
Decorated photographer highlights East Grand Rapids wildlife
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was back in 2020. It felt like each person was separated from the next, six feet at a time. People were trying to figure out what to do with all the extra hours spent away from others. Some baked bread. Some painted. Some watched Netflix. And then there was Steve Jessmore.
Record warmth in November
MICHIGAN, USA — Unusually warm weather in the 70s on Thursday broke not only daily records in most West Michigan locations but also the warmest temperatures so late in the season. The only exception was Muskegon, which did not reach record levels. 70°+ temperatures are somewhat rare in November,...
Holland Hospital is First in Michigan to Offer Innovative BEAR® Implant
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 10, 2022) – Holland Hospital and Shoreline Orthopaedics, in partnership, are the first in Michigan to offer the BEAR® Implant for treatment of one of the most common knee injuries in the United States, anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears. The Bridge-Enhanced® ACL Restoration, or BEAR, Implant is the first medical advancement to allow the body to heal its own torn ACL. This new approach is a paradigm shift from the current standard of care – reconstruction that replaces the ACL with another tendon or graft – and is the first innovation in ACL tear treatment in more than 30 years.
GR City Commissioner incumbent Joe Jones unseated in midterm election
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There are three new commissioners for the city of Grand Rapids. In the city's Second Ward, which encompasses all of the northeast sides, incumbent Joe Jones was unseated by challenger Lisa Knight. Knight is the executive director of the Girls Choral Academy. She's an active...
Michigan Will See Its First Ever Olive Burger Festival Next Year
Whether your love it or hate it, the olive burger is synonymous with the Mitten. A staple on menus at restaurants across Michigan, the beloved olive burger is finally getting its due with a festival dedicated entirely to the unique food creation. Origins of the Olive Burger. If you're tracing...
Turkey Drop aims to help families in need
Mel Trotter Ministries is once again looking to help those in need as we get closer to the holidays.
Couple wins $100,000 to build tire-shaped house out of old tires
A unique Airbnb rental will open for renters next summer after a Southwest Michigan couple won a contest through the popular home share site.
United Bank helping to keep people warm this winter
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s been a warm start to November but that’s changing soon! Colder air is marching into West Michigan and it looks like it’s here to stay. United Bank is launching a special program called “Blanket the Community.” Connie from United Bank joins us today along with Cheryl from Family Promise.
Unclaimed cremains of 5 military veterans buried with honors
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The unclaimed cremains of five military veterans have been buried with full military honors at Fort Custer National Cemetery in southwestern Michigan. The cremains that had gone unclaimed for months in a morgue were buried Thursday amid folded flags, the playing of the "Taps" bugle call, a color guard and a rifle detail at the national cemetery outside Battle Creek.
Less than a year later, Ambiance GR closes over safety concerns
A downtown Grand Rapids nightclub has closed over safety concerns.
