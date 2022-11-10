Democrats Pick Up Seats Despite Republican Gerrymandering

Read full article on original website
Sununu Wins Fourth Term As NH Governor
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said it’s not about him but about the people of New Hampshire as he spoke to supporters after ABC News and the Associated Press called the race for him over Democratic challenger Dr. Tom Sherman of Rye at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night. “This is a...
Gerrymandering Makes the Majority the Minority in the NH State House
The voting is over although the final outcome for control of the House will not be official until the 16 recounts are finished at the end of next week. The Senate and Executive Council remain firmly in Republican control although the results would have been different had they not been gerrymandering more than they already were 10 years ago.
GOP Majority Caucus Nominates Bradley To Be Senate President
Today, the Republican majority caucus met and nominated Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, to be the next Senate President. The vote was unanimous. “I am extremely honored that my Republican colleagues have nominated me to lead the Senate during the 2023-2024 session. “We had a very successful election victory for Republicans in...
After midterm election, the challenges facing Democrats and Republicans
With 75% of voters saying in exit polls that America was on the wrong track, I was sure there would be a repudication of Democats and a Republican tide.
Plaintiffs Appeal Dismissal of Gerrymandering Suit to the NH Supreme Court
CONCORD — The plaintiffs in a suit claiming the Executive Council and state Senate districts were unconstitutionally and unlawfully gerrymandered to give Republicans a significant advantage have appealed a lower court ruling dismissing the case. The appeal was filed Friday with the state Supreme Court, saying the Superior Court...
Lauren Boebert - live: Republican asks for donations to support recount of Colorado election results
Lauren Boebert has asked for donations to support a possible recount of the results in her Colorado election race against Democrat Adam Frisch. The Republican’s plea for financial support on Friday afternoon comes after she said she is confident she will hold onto her House seat as the unexpected upset race remains too close to call.When asked by reporters if she expects to win the race on Thursday, the Republican incumbent responded: “Of course I expect to win. It’ll be great.”Ms Boebert is now leading by 1,122 votes in what has shaped up to be a surprisingly close race...
Republicans Vote to Reject School Funding Solutions
CONCORD – Republicans on the House Education Committee voted not to recommend HB 1680 for further legislation. The bill follows a year-long effort by the school funding commission to study the effects of the state’s school funding scheme and recommend solutions. Following the vote, Ranking Member on the House Education Committee Rep. Mel Myler, D-Contoocook, released the following statement:
Upcoming Legislative Session Will Be As Yogi Says ‘Deja Vu All Over Again’
With the general election a little more than two weeks away, most of the attention is on races for the US Senate and US House. Once again New Hampshire is a battleground that could tip control of the US House and US Senate one way or the other. At this...
Hassan, Bolduc Spar Over Abortion, Inflation, Energy in WMUR Debate
MANCHESTER – The last major debate before the election between U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, a Democrat, and Republican Donald Bolduc was held Wednesday night with the stakes high and the differences many. From support for Ukraine to abortion, to lowering medical costs and energy independence the two sparred with...
Kuster and Burns Trade Views at Amherst Forum
AMHERST – New Hampshire District 2 Congresswoman Annie Kuster and her Republican challenger, Robert Burns, traded views on the role of the federal government in the support of business at a forum Tuesday at LaBelle Winery. Sponsored by the Greater Nashua Chamber of Commerce, it was moderated by Brian...
Radio Free NH: Time To Put Away the Pappas for Congress Lawn Sign
It’s time to put away my Pappas for Congress lawn sign. It’s my only one. Someone contacted me to ask if I wanted it. I said sure. It showed up a few days later. I had it last time too. It goes well with the fallen leaves, another part of autumn in New Hampshire.
Out of Politics, Ex-Sen. Woodburn Argues Judge Erred in Domestic Violence Case
CONCORD – Almost 18 months after he was convicted of four misdemeanor domestic violence charges and acquitted on five counts, former state Senator Jeff Woodburn says he has carved out a much happier life than the one he knew in politics. “In politics, the outside grows bigger and bigger...
Court Sets Hearing on Education Funding Injunction Request
CONCORD — A hearing is scheduled for the plaintiffs’ motion in the latest lawsuit challenging the state education funding system to block setting the rate of the Statewide Education Property Tax. The hearing on the motion will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 4 in Grafton County Superior Court...
Judge in Education Lawsuit Case Recuses Himself
CONCORD — The superior court judge hearing the latest education funding lawsuit against the state has recused himself from the case. Justice Lawrence MacLeod said Wednesday it was not apparent to him that he could have a potential or perceived conflict until after a hearing Friday on the plaintiffs’ request for an injunction to block the state from setting the rate for the Statewide Education Property Tax.
Ed. Funding Plaintiffs Seek Temporary Restraining Order
CONCORD — A temporary restraining order blocking the Department of Revenue Administration from setting Statewide Education Property Tax rates for about 40 communities has been requested by the plaintiffs in the latest lawsuit challenging the state’s education funding system. The group seeks to block rate setting for communities...
