In Eric Appel’s Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, the kooky singer known as Weird Al—who you may know for his parody songs, such as “White & Nerdy”—gets his inception story told. Though, it’s more of a loose biopic and mostly satirical. Actor Evan Rachel Wood, who portrays Madonna in the comedic film, was instantly drawn to the project, which was shot in just 18 days. She saw a fun challenge in taking on such an iconic pop figure. “I felt safer in it being a comedy. You can take more liberties there,” says Wood, who still wanted to get the role right. “You can’t just look like Madonna: You have to move, sit, stand, and gesticulate like her. What surprised me taking on the role is I couldn’t find anyone else who had played Madonna in a film yet, so that became my motivation; I felt like I was breaking the seal in a way.”

2 DAYS AGO