Read full article on original website
Related
Cinema Blend
Joe Jonas Responds To Brother Frankie Jonas Parodying His Relationship With Taylor Swift
Frankie Jonas has proven to be a king of the meme in recent years. His viral TikToks and hilarious social media presence has taken the internet by storm, and on Halloween, he decided to use his signature sense of humor to pick fun at his brother Joe Jonas, and Joe's ex-Taylor Swift. Well, now Frankie’s older brother is sharing his thoughts on the costume.
Bustle
Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively's Kids Had No Clue How Famous Taylor Swift Was
James, Inez, and Betty Reynolds are now certified Swifties. On Nov. 8, Ryan Reynolds opened up about the relationship that his and wife Blake Lively’s children share with their close friend Taylor Swift, revealing on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show that they didn’t realize how famous Swift actually was at first. “I think what's most exciting for them is that for the longest time they just thought Taylor's just like an aunt, like a friend of Mommy and Daddy that's very, very close, almost family,” he explained. “And then they went to a concert one day and were like, ‘Ohhhhh, this isn't a hobby.’”
John Mayer, 45, & Kiernan Shipka, 22, Spotted On Dinner Date After He’s Slammed By Taylor Swift In New Song
John Mayer and Kiernan Shipka were seen meeting up to get a bite at Giorgio Baldi on Sunday, November 6. The musician, 45, and actress, 22, were both spotted arriving separately at the Santa Monica eatery in new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. The pair reportedly spent four hours at the restaurant and onlookers told the outlet that John even began singing to Kiernan later in the evening.
Evan Rachel Wood on Channeling Madonna During the Weird Al Press Tour
In Eric Appel’s Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, the kooky singer known as Weird Al—who you may know for his parody songs, such as “White & Nerdy”—gets his inception story told. Though, it’s more of a loose biopic and mostly satirical. Actor Evan Rachel Wood, who portrays Madonna in the comedic film, was instantly drawn to the project, which was shot in just 18 days. She saw a fun challenge in taking on such an iconic pop figure. “I felt safer in it being a comedy. You can take more liberties there,” says Wood, who still wanted to get the role right. “You can’t just look like Madonna: You have to move, sit, stand, and gesticulate like her. What surprised me taking on the role is I couldn’t find anyone else who had played Madonna in a film yet, so that became my motivation; I felt like I was breaking the seal in a way.”
Taylor Swift was dressed like a '19th-century street urchin' with brown teeth when she met Eddie Redmayne at 'Les Misérables' audition
Taylor Swift said her first encounter with Eddie Redmayne was "a nightmare." Swift told Graham Norton she was embarrassed during a screen test for "Les Misérables." She said they made her wear a "full 19th-century street urchin costume" and painted her teeth brown.
Sydney Sweeney Wasn’t Worried About Being Typecast as a ‘Blonde Bombshell’ Just 3 Years Ago
Sydney Sweeney wasn't worried about being typecast for her looks just a few years back. Has she changed her tune in recent years?
Taylor Swift Shines In Plaid Mini Skirt And Sheer Tights While Exploring NYC With Joe Alwyn Ahead Of Album Release
Taylor Swift was spotted on an sunny autumn date with Joe Alwyn in New York City this week— rocking a plaid skirt and sheer tights combo that we’ll def be stealing this fall! The Grammy winner, 32, and the Conversations With Friends actor, 31, were photographed out and about together just ahead of her long-awaited tenth studio album release.
For My Own Sanity, These 18 Photos Can't Be Real
I just keep saying to myself: "This can't be real. This can't be real. This can't be real."
AOL Corp
Bruce Willis dances and goes in for a kiss in new footage shared by wife Emma Heming Willis 6 months after announcing his aphasia diagnosis
Bruce Willis's family is sharing an upbeat update about the actor. In March, the Die Hard star's loved ones announced on social media that Willis would be "stepping away" from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, which, they noted, "is impacting his cognitive abilities." Willis's Hollywood exit has given him...
netflixjunkie.com
Here Is How the Eldest Daughter of Blake Lively Is an Exact Copy of Her
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are soon going to be the parents of a fourth child. The couple already has three beautiful daughters named James, Inez, and Betty. While the couple is very cautious about posting pictures of their children, they sometimes make some grand entrance with them. For the elder Reynolds kids, it was in 2016 when their father participated in The Walk of Fame, which was dedicated to him at 6801 Hollywood Boulevard.
netflixjunkie.com
Millie Bobby Brown Reveals How Blake Lively Texted Her About Her Daughter’s Halloween Costume, and It Is Not Eleven
Do you ever come across a story and feel like this is a masterpiece you need to present to the universe through your lens? Well, while most of us may not be lucky enough to have such worldwide popularity, Millie Bobby Brown sure is! The kid with telekinetic powers and a deadly gaze in Netflix’s most celebrated horror fiction rose to prominence and stardom only when she was 8-years-old. And now, just a decade later, the British youth icon went on to produce the most loved British period drama in Netflix’s history, Enola Holmes.
Ashley Judd Says Her Late Mom Naomi Encouraged Her to Come Forward About Harvey Weinstein
Five years after the #MeToo movement made headlines, Ashley Judd revealed her late mother, Naomi, encouraged her to come forward about Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault. According to Page Six, Ashley Judd was the first person to go on record with the New York Times against Harvey Weinstein. While promoting the new film, She Said, which examines the bombshell reporting and the fallout of the movie mogul’s career, Judd spoke about her mother’s advice.
Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi Cuddle At The Premiere Of Netflix’s ‘Enola Holmes 2’ In NYC
Inseparable? Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi hit the New York City red carpet for her highly anticipated Netflix film Enola Holmes 2, just one day after Jake was seen watching her film scenes on set! At the Thursday, October 27 event, the Stranger Things icon stunned in a high blonde updo and long pink halter dress with black floral details. Millie, 18, wore an understated makeup palette and sparkling earrings and rings, underscoring her natural beauty, and finished the gorgeous look with white platform sandals. Jake, 20, was right by her side in a sleek monochromatic black suit with matching shoes.
Pregnant Blake Lively Spotted on Stylish Outing in NYC
Watch: Blake Lively EXPECTING Baby No. 4 With Ryan Reynolds. Blake Lively was spotted out in New York City on Nov. 5 in an effortlessly fashionable ensemble. The Gossip Girl alum, 35, wore a dark coat that concealed her baby bump and accessorized her look with a blue and black checkered scarf, colorful Chanel bag, sparkly statement necklace and coordinating pair of black boots.
Bride's Brothers Served as Her Flower Boys and Proved They Understood the Assignment
They set the bar for flower boys everywhere
Vogue
Katie Holmes Does A Modern Take On The Flapper Dress
At the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York City on Monday night, Katie Holmes walked the red carpet with New York designer (and friend) Jonathan Simkhai. Given the event is known as the “Oscars of fashion”, and honours excellence within the American fashion industry, Holmes had to dress the part. She chose a striking evening look designed by Simkhai that fully embraced glitz and glamour.
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s First Red Carpet Event As a Married Couple Proves They’re Still in Newlywed Bliss
It’s been almost three months, and we’re still not over the fact that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially married. Their 20-year romance is truly a story fit for Hollywood, and everyone has been itching to see how the newlyweds have been since their elopement in Las Vegas. And how are they doing? Well, their first red-carpet appearance as husband and wife may give you a few clues.
Vogue
It’s Finally Dawning On Me That I Might Be Single Forever
“When I get married I’m going to make sure I have a room that’s just for me so that I can have my own space,” I say to my flatmate, Lottie, as she plugs her laptop into the TV so we can watch an episode of Love is Blind.
People are just realising how ballpoint pens actually work and are amazed they didn’t realise earlier
SOMETIMES you use something everyday but don't ever stop to think about how it actually works. Well that's exactly what happened to one woman who was in total disbelief when she realised how ballpoint pens work. Sharing on her TikTok account, Amber reacted to an extreme close-up clip of a...
The Best Beauty Instagrams: Doja Cat, Hailee Steinfeld, and More
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. This week’s best beauty Instagrams saw sharers taking their signature looks to new levels. Take, for example, Reese Witherspoon, who found her light with a glowing selfie that showcased her signature blonde. Yara Shahidi chatted voting (spoiler: she hopes you did your part), her braids swept back with a plushy headband, as elsewhere, Charlotte Lawrence paused for a series of selfies featuring brunette waves and luminous skin.
Vogue Magazine
29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.https://www.vogue.com/
Comments / 0