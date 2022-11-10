ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasatch County, UT

KPCW

Townhomes, senior housing return to Heber City Council

A subdivision in Heber City that gave the city council pause in early November is back for final approval this week. Applications to build over 300 homes in Heber City could get city council approval this week. It’s one of several annexations and developments along U.S. Highway 40 north of...
KPCW

Park City Board of Education to get construction update Tuesday

Park City School District Chief Operating Officer Mike Tanner will have the latest on construction projects throughout the district. He’ll be joined by a representative from MOCA, which is the Salt Lake City-based firm overseeing the construction projects. The construction is part of the district’s long-term master plan, which...
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Wasatch Crest facility approved with changes, appeal still possible

The Snyderville Basin Planning Commission unanimously approved the Wasatch Crest substance abuse treatment facility in the Highland Estates neighborhood on Tuesday. But the commission added several conditions. The facility will only be allowed to house a maximum of 16 patients, a sharp decrease from the 32 Wasatch Crest initially proposed.
KPCW

RAP Tax passes overwhelmingly in Wasatch County

A sales tax that failed in Wasatch County by a razor-thin margin in the 2021 election passed easily this year. In its second try, Wasatch County residents overwhelmingly supported the recreation, arts and parks tax. This year, 6,968 voted yes for the sales tax, and 5,760 voted no, out of...
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

Homeless Utah family forced to live in truck pleads for more housing resources

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A homeless Utah family is sharing their story in hopes of persuading state officials to increase funding to help those in similar circumstances. “You don’t want your kids to grow up in this,” said Dillon Linck, originally from Bountiful. “It’s just horrible because you want the best for your kids.”
UTAH STATE
KPCW

Cabin fire in Brighton Estates

A fire was reported Friday late afternoon in the Brighton Estates neighborhood, located in Wasatch County close to the Summit County line. According to a Brighton Estates resident, there's an unoccupied cabin burning.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
KPCW

New sculptures go up at Canyons Village

Acclaimed sculptors and local partners created the three new pieces. Tony Tyler, a partner at Columbus Pacific and member of the Canyons Village Management Association, called the works “monumental and eye-popping.” He said they will provide a vibrant addition to the village and serve as focal points where people gather.
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Heber’s commercial building standards up for public comment

A public hearing in the Heber City Planning Commission meeting tonight will cover land use and building designs around town. The public is invited to weigh in on the look of buildings in Heber City commercial areas. A public hearing at Tuesday’s planning commission meeting will ask whether to relax...
HEBER CITY, UT
KPCW

Summit County doesn’t vote like the rest of the state

According to preliminary results, independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin won 61% of the vote in Summit County, which is far better than he fared elsewhere in Utah. His opponent, incumbent Republican Sen. Mike Lee, was given a third term in Washington after winning 55% of the total vote. The only...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Here are the latest ballot count updates across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Although all of Utah's congressional races have been called, election workers are still tallying votes across the state. Several counties updated their election results again Wednesday evening. The majority of Utahns are still opposed to a ballot measure that would allow the state Legislature to...
UTAH STATE
KPCW

Dakota Pacific proposes 727 housing units in new application

Dakota Pacific has submitted a new application for a mixed-use development at Kimball Junction. According to Summit County Development Director Pat Putt, Dakota Pacific’s new proposal is roughly 1.3 million square-feet of density compared to 1.7 million in its first application. They have submitted plans for 727 housing units,...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
KPCW

KPCW

