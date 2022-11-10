Read full article on original website
Townhomes, senior housing return to Heber City Council
A subdivision in Heber City that gave the city council pause in early November is back for final approval this week. Applications to build over 300 homes in Heber City could get city council approval this week. It’s one of several annexations and developments along U.S. Highway 40 north of...
Agriculture protection areas supported by Wasatch County Planning Commission, farmers, residents
The Wasatch County Planning commission approved a plan for what some call a way to protect open space in the county’s pastures. At Thursday’s planning commission meeting, the concept of agriculture protection areas drew widespread support from government officials and farmers. The four commissioners present voted to send...
Overflow parking on Thaynes Canyon Dr. to remain unchanged ahead of Nordic season
Earlier this year the Park City Council identified Thaynes Canyon Drive as an area that needs improvement, with the main concern being traffic impacts on residents and the fact that the use technically doesn't comply with city code. The road is used as overflow parking for the municipal golf course.
Park City staff will answer property owners’ questions about deed restrictions
Homeowners in Park City make a lot of money renting properties to nightly and short-term visitors. But the not-so-hidden cost of that is a lack of places for people to live for an entire season, or year-round. Park City Municipal is working on a pilot program that would compensate homeowners...
Canyoneering guide dies in climbing accident in Moab
A 21 year-old woman from Salt Lake City is dead after a climbing accident at the Morning Glory Arch Saturday afternoon.
Park City Board of Education to get construction update Tuesday
Park City School District Chief Operating Officer Mike Tanner will have the latest on construction projects throughout the district. He’ll be joined by a representative from MOCA, which is the Salt Lake City-based firm overseeing the construction projects. The construction is part of the district’s long-term master plan, which...
Fire destroys cabin in remote area near Park City
A cabin in a remote area of the mountains near Park City was completely destroyed by a fire on Friday.
Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby departing for state job
Wasatch County is going to need a new sheriff, with its current leader of county law enforcement on his way to a state position soon. Despite having just been elected to a second term Tuesday, Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby is on his way out. The week before the election,...
Wasatch Crest facility approved with changes, appeal still possible
The Snyderville Basin Planning Commission unanimously approved the Wasatch Crest substance abuse treatment facility in the Highland Estates neighborhood on Tuesday. But the commission added several conditions. The facility will only be allowed to house a maximum of 16 patients, a sharp decrease from the 32 Wasatch Crest initially proposed.
RAP Tax passes overwhelmingly in Wasatch County
A sales tax that failed in Wasatch County by a razor-thin margin in the 2021 election passed easily this year. In its second try, Wasatch County residents overwhelmingly supported the recreation, arts and parks tax. This year, 6,968 voted yes for the sales tax, and 5,760 voted no, out of...
Class 2 & 3 e-bikes now illegal off-road at DWR wildlife, waterfowl management areas
After being passed by the Utah Wildlife Board in August, a new e-bike rule has gone into effect on all wildlife and waterfowl management areas in the state. Class 2 and class 3 e-bikes, which can self-propel and often feature a throttle, are now prohibited from leaving roads open to motorized vehicles on all waterfowl and wildlife management areas.
Homeless Utah family forced to live in truck pleads for more housing resources
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A homeless Utah family is sharing their story in hopes of persuading state officials to increase funding to help those in similar circumstances. “You don’t want your kids to grow up in this,” said Dillon Linck, originally from Bountiful. “It’s just horrible because you want the best for your kids.”
Cabin fire in Brighton Estates
A fire was reported Friday late afternoon in the Brighton Estates neighborhood, located in Wasatch County close to the Summit County line. According to a Brighton Estates resident, there's an unoccupied cabin burning.
3.6-magnitude earthquake in Box Elder County felt from Salt Lake to Logan
CORINNE, Utah (KUTV) — A 3.6-magnitude earthquake shook the ground in an area of Box Elder County about six to seven miles west of Interstate 15. The minor quake struck at 6:45 a.m. Saturday about five miles southwest of Corinne and nine miles west of Brigham City. According to...
New sculptures go up at Canyons Village
Acclaimed sculptors and local partners created the three new pieces. Tony Tyler, a partner at Columbus Pacific and member of the Canyons Village Management Association, called the works “monumental and eye-popping.” He said they will provide a vibrant addition to the village and serve as focal points where people gather.
Heber’s commercial building standards up for public comment
A public hearing in the Heber City Planning Commission meeting tonight will cover land use and building designs around town. The public is invited to weigh in on the look of buildings in Heber City commercial areas. A public hearing at Tuesday’s planning commission meeting will ask whether to relax...
Summit and Wasatch counties’ election results delayed as clerks count write-in ballots
Results from the 2022 midterm elections were initially delayed across Utah at the direction of Lieutenant Governor Deidre Henderson, whose office oversees elections. She instructed county clerks not to release any preliminary results until everyone standing in line at any polling place in the state had cast their ballots. Cache...
Summit County doesn’t vote like the rest of the state
According to preliminary results, independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin won 61% of the vote in Summit County, which is far better than he fared elsewhere in Utah. His opponent, incumbent Republican Sen. Mike Lee, was given a third term in Washington after winning 55% of the total vote. The only...
Here are the latest ballot count updates across Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Although all of Utah's congressional races have been called, election workers are still tallying votes across the state. Several counties updated their election results again Wednesday evening. The majority of Utahns are still opposed to a ballot measure that would allow the state Legislature to...
Dakota Pacific proposes 727 housing units in new application
Dakota Pacific has submitted a new application for a mixed-use development at Kimball Junction. According to Summit County Development Director Pat Putt, Dakota Pacific’s new proposal is roughly 1.3 million square-feet of density compared to 1.7 million in its first application. They have submitted plans for 727 housing units,...
