inkfreenews.com
Rachel R. Swain
Rachel R. Swain, 34, Warsaw, died at Indiana University Ball Memorial Hospital on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. She was born on Oct. 17, 1987. She is survived by her two sons, Zeryc and Raven Chalmers; two stepsisters, Krista Ballesteros (Louis), and Cara Conover (Jeremy Conover); two stepbrothers, the late Shawn Rangel (Amy), and Rodney Rangel.
inkfreenews.com
Phyllis Wilkey
Phyllis J. Wilkey, 85 and a longtime resident of Warsaw, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. She was born on May 4, 1937. Those who survive her include her daughter, Cindy Elliott of Warsaw; five grandchildren; sister, Patty (John) of Orange County, Calif., and brother, Michael (Suzette) Leeth of Aurora, Ill.
inkfreenews.com
Barbara Ruth Wasio
Barbara Ruth Wasio, 80, died Thursday evening, Nov. 10, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. Barbara was born on March 10, 1942. She married Don Wasio. She is survived by her children: Rebecca S. Palmer of Plymouth, Walter D. Jacobs of Plymouth, and Rodney L. (Tina) Jacobs of Plymouth, children from her marriage with Walt Jacobs. She is also survived by her children: Jonathan (Chelle) Costello of Fort Collins, Colo., Richard (Sarah) Costello of Marion from her marriage Paul Costello; and eight grandchildren.
inkfreenews.com
Dean Swope — PENDING
Dean Swope, 88, Warsaw, died Nov. 11, 2022, in his residence in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Warsaw.
inkfreenews.com
Karla Jane Stouffer
Karla Jane Stouffer, 64, rural Roann, died at 4:50 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at her home in Roann. She was born Oct. 5, 1958. She married Alan W. Stouffer on Aug. 4, 1984; he survives in Roann. She is also survived by her two sons, Nathan (Savannah) Stouffer, Wabash...
inkfreenews.com
Michael J. Garrett
Michael J. Garrett, 74, of rural Wabash, died at 8:25 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Rolling Meadows Healthcare Center in LaFontaine. He was born on Jan. 7, 1948. He is survived by his wife, Tricia Garrett of Roann; three children, Amy (Greg) Gibson and John Michael Garrett, both of Wabash, and Madison Garrett of North Manchester; one granddaughter; and sisters and brother, Linda (Kimble) Booker and Sherry (Tom) Bradley, both of Greenwood, Rick (Michelle) Garrett of Sherman, Texas.
inkfreenews.com
Rev. Clinton Leroy Wasson Sr.
Rev. Clinton Leroy Wasson Sr., 95, Wabash, died at 9:15 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. He was born on Feb. 9, 1927. He married June Elizabeth Wible on May 5, 1950; she passed away on Nov. 29, 2007. He is survived by two sons, Clinton “Kip” L. (Tary) Wasson, Jr....
inkfreenews.com
Claudean Powell
Claudean Powell, 96, Pierceton, died on Nov. 10, 2022. She was born on May 23, 1926. On June 30, 1943 she married Kenneth Powell who preceded her in 2002. She is survived by her three daughters, Patty (Tom) Downey of Clinton,Diane (Roger Cormican) Bowman of Pierceton, and Nancy Griffin of Lowell; one son, Terry Powell of Peotone, Ill; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and 18 great-great grandchildren.
inkfreenews.com
Shrine Turkey Shoot Raises Over $10k For Shrine Hospitals
WARSAW — Over 1,000 shooters participated in Annual Shrine Turkey Shoot two-day event, and over $10,000 was raised for Shrine hospitals. Donors to the Kosciusko Shriner’s Turkey Shoot included: Akron Concrete Products, Alderfer Bergen Co., American Legion Post #49, American Table, Arby’s-Detroit Street, Applebee’s, Auto Zone, Back Forty Sporting Clays, Philip Barkey, Belle Tire, Dixie Breading, Bentleg Antiques, Bowers Jewelry, Jim Brennan and Family, Crossroads Bank, Culver’s, Derry Electric, Detroit Street Pizza Hut, Don Ervin, Roy Estep and Family, Five Star/Jay Soloway and Family, Austin Fryback,, Grossnickle Eye Center, Allan Groves, Hacienda, Harry’s Tap and Grill, Bill Hartman and Hartman and Sons, Hog’s R Wild, Instrumental Machine & Development, JB Furniture, Jeff Kinsey, Jim Jarrett, King’s Keg, Ladies of the Shrine, Leesburg Liquor, Maple Leaf Farms, McAlister’s, McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel, Gene Meade, Metzger Auction, Mid-West Spring & Stamping, Monteith Tire, NAPA Goshen, NAPA Milford, Oak and Alley, Patona Bay, Penguin Point, Ranger Material, Rex’s Rendezvous, Reinholt’s Furniture, Rise & Roll, Rita Price, Ritter’s Frozen Custard, Sons of the American Legion Squadron #49, Service Liquors East, Sleepy Owl, Don and Bernice Smith, Stacy Sylvester, John Snyder, Stacey’s Restaurant, Stacy Sylvester, Starbucks, Stoner Car Care, TL Jackson Construction, TSC Warsaw, Texas Roadhouse, The Bowling Alley, Tire Barn, Two Bear Arms, Fred Vining and Family, Ben Walbeser, Walmart, Wings, Etc., W.R. Hall Insurance Agency and You the Fan.
inkfreenews.com
Mark T. Rosser
Mark Thomas Rosser, 62, New Paris, died Tuesday, Nov. 8, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. He was born April 13, 1960. Mark is survived by his mother, Margaret (Moore) Rosser; three children, Kasey (Billy) Canty, South Bend and Nickolas and Knute Rosser, both of Elkhart; two grandchildren; a sister, Diane (James) Showers, Woolwich Township, N.J.; the mother of his children, Kathy Rosser, Elkhart; and his companion of 14 years, Tonya Purcell.
inkfreenews.com
Debra Anderson — UPDATED
Debra Anderson, 61, Warsaw, died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Warsaw Meadows. She was born Dec. 1, 1960. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
inkfreenews.com
Beverly Sue Murphy — UPDATED
Beverly Sue Murphy, 82, formerly of Akron, died at 8:27 p.m. Nov. 9, 2022, at Millers Merry Manor, Warsaw. She was born Sept. 30, 1940. On April 22, 1960, she married Paul L. Murphy; he preceded her in death. Surviving Beverly are three sons, Jeff P. (Tami) Murphy, Warsaw, Ryan...
inkfreenews.com
Martha L. Muffley
Martha L. Muffley died at 8:25 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at the Raclin Hospice House in Mishawaka. She was born on Nov. 2, 1940. On April 28, 1961, she married Richard L. Muffley; he survives. Additional survivors include a grandson; two great-grandchildren; and siblings, Frances (Floyd) Dorsey and David...
inkfreenews.com
David C. Scott — UPDATED
David C. Scott, 64, Huntington, formerly of North Webster, died Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at Hickory Creek at Huntington Nursing Home. David was born April 15, 1958. David is survived by his mother, Lillian; children, David Jay and Amber Felver; many grandchildren; and siblings, Sam Scott, Steve (Susie) Scott and Melissa (Dwayne) Knott.
inkfreenews.com
Karissa Lyn Sellers — PENDING
Karissa L. Sellers, 49, Warsaw, died Nov. 11, 2022, at IU Health Indiana Hospital, Indianapolis. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Warsaw.
inkfreenews.com
Edward ‘Ed’ Daniel Napier — UPDATED
Edward “Ed” D. Napier, Pierceton, died Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne at the age of 93. Ed was born on March 4, 1929. On Dec. 7, 1952, he married Joan M. Tucker who survives. In addition to his wife of 69 years, Joan...
inkfreenews.com
H. Louise Brant
H. Louise (Garber) Brant, 96, Goshen, died Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Greencroft Healthcare, Goshen. She was born Jan. 2, 1926. On Oct. 8, 1949, she married Dale H. Brant; he preceded her in death. Survivors include children, Dale Bice, Syracuse and Kevin (Delia) Brant, Fort Worth, Texas; two sisters,...
inkfreenews.com
Lula Hall Lounsbery — UPDATED
Lula Maude “Lulu” Hall Lounsbery, 97, Granger, formerly of Niles, Mich., Cape Coral, Fla. and Winamac, died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. Lula was born July 6, 1925. On Feb. 17, 1945, Lula married the Rev. Larsene C. Hall; he preceded her in death....
inkfreenews.com
Robert ‘Bobby’ R. Knicker
Robert “Bobby” Knicker, 47, Rochester, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at home in Rochester. Arrangements are pending with Rans Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kewanna.
inkfreenews.com
Harold Lee Galloway — UPDATED
Harold L. Galloway, 80, rural North Webster, died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. He was born Aug. 18, 1942. He married Colleen Galloway; she preceded him in death. Those who survive include two children, Scott (Nanette) Galloway, Goshen and Angela (Samuel) Barnes, Elkhart; seven grandsons; nine great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Carrol (Linda) Galloway and Ronnie (Robin) Galloway, both of Cromwell.
