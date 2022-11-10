WARSAW — Over 1,000 shooters participated in Annual Shrine Turkey Shoot two-day event, and over $10,000 was raised for Shrine hospitals. Donors to the Kosciusko Shriner’s Turkey Shoot included: Akron Concrete Products, Alderfer Bergen Co., American Legion Post #49, American Table, Arby’s-Detroit Street, Applebee’s, Auto Zone, Back Forty Sporting Clays, Philip Barkey, Belle Tire, Dixie Breading, Bentleg Antiques, Bowers Jewelry, Jim Brennan and Family, Crossroads Bank, Culver’s, Derry Electric, Detroit Street Pizza Hut, Don Ervin, Roy Estep and Family, Five Star/Jay Soloway and Family, Austin Fryback,, Grossnickle Eye Center, Allan Groves, Hacienda, Harry’s Tap and Grill, Bill Hartman and Hartman and Sons, Hog’s R Wild, Instrumental Machine & Development, JB Furniture, Jeff Kinsey, Jim Jarrett, King’s Keg, Ladies of the Shrine, Leesburg Liquor, Maple Leaf Farms, McAlister’s, McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel, Gene Meade, Metzger Auction, Mid-West Spring & Stamping, Monteith Tire, NAPA Goshen, NAPA Milford, Oak and Alley, Patona Bay, Penguin Point, Ranger Material, Rex’s Rendezvous, Reinholt’s Furniture, Rise & Roll, Rita Price, Ritter’s Frozen Custard, Sons of the American Legion Squadron #49, Service Liquors East, Sleepy Owl, Don and Bernice Smith, Stacy Sylvester, John Snyder, Stacey’s Restaurant, Stacy Sylvester, Starbucks, Stoner Car Care, TL Jackson Construction, TSC Warsaw, Texas Roadhouse, The Bowling Alley, Tire Barn, Two Bear Arms, Fred Vining and Family, Ben Walbeser, Walmart, Wings, Etc., W.R. Hall Insurance Agency and You the Fan.

WARSAW, IN ・ 17 HOURS AGO