kbsi23.com
Mayfield police arrest man with 5 active arrest warrants
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – Mayfield police officers arrested a man with five active arrest warrants. David Anthony Burton, 30, was arrested on Nov. 10. He was found in an apartment in possession of suspected illegal substances, according to the Mayfield Police Department. An investigation was conducted that led to...
wpsdlocal6.com
Man accused of drug trafficking arrested in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Graves County sheriff's deputy arrested a Hickory, Kentucky, man accused of drug trafficking Monday morning. The Graves County Sheriff's Office says a deputy pulled over 47-year-old Michael Brock around 4:23 a.m. Monday on Valley Drive in Mayfield. Brock's vehicle was searched during the traffic...
wevv.com
Police: Madisonville traffic stop leads to discovery of drugs, two arrests
Two men were arrested on several charges after a weekend traffic stop in Madisonville, Kentucky. Madisonville Police say officers conducted a traffic stop Sunday on North Kentucky Avenue for expired registration plates. MPD says the driver, identified as 35-year-old William Ruckert of Madisonville, was later found to be under the...
14news.com
MPD: Two men arrested on drug charges after traffic stop in Hopkins Co.
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Two men were arrested Sunday after police say they attempted to pull over a truck for expired plates. According to a press release, that happened Sunday around 8:30 p.m. Officials with the Madisonville Police Department say the driver of the truck was identified as 35-year-old...
westkentuckystar.com
Traffic stop in Mayfield ends with drug charges
A traffic stop in Mayfield Saturday night ended with drug charges for the passenger. The Graves County Sheriff's Office said deputies stopped a vehicle on Copeland Drive. During the search deputies allegedly found a quantity of methamphetamine, along with various items of drug paraphernalia. Deputies said the passenger of the vehicle, 25-year-old Mercedes Ray of Erin TN, was the one reportedly in possession of those items.
wkdzradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Charges In Trigg County
A traffic stop on North Tanyard Road in Trigg County led to drug charges for a Cadiz man Thursday night. Trigg County Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Hicks says 58-year-old Florentino Brown was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped and during the stop he was asked to step out of the vehicle as Hicks’s K9 went around the vehicle to check for the odor of drugs.
wpsdlocal6.com
Lyon County sheriff reports extortion complaint on social media
LYON COUNTY, KY — If you have been the victim of extortion on social media, contact your local law enforcement. A Lyon County resident reported being the victim of a scam and extortion complaint on Tuesday, Nov. 8, according to a Lyon County Sheriff's office release. The investigation revealed...
wkdzradio.com
Caldwell Grand Jury Indicts Hopkinsville Residents on Drug Charges
Two Hopkinsville residents were indicted on drug charges by the latest session of the Caldwell County grand jury. Belynda Leigh Buckley was indicted for a first offense of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance over two grams of meth. She and 52-year-old Jody Wilbert Blake, also Hopkinsville, were indicted on...
14news.com
2 people shot in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police are investigating after two people were shot. It happened shortly before noon Saturday. Police say one person who was shot showed up to Dairy Queen, and another person who was shot was found in the 400 block of Ray Street. Both men are now...
Clarksville police continue search for suspects in road rage shooting that paralyzed man
The Clarksville Police Department has released more information regarding a Nov. 7 shooting that left a man paralyzed from the waist down.
POLICE: Elderly woman passes in fatal Greenville crash
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — According to police, an 82-year-old Greenville woman lost her life this weekend after being involved in a fatal car accident. Authorities say the morning of November 12, the Greenville Police Department responded to a single vehicle accident in the 1400 block of KY 181 South. Authorities believe a 2002 Honda Civic, […]
wpsdlocal6.com
Lyon County Sheriff's Office receives reports of mailbox vandalism
LYON COUNTY, KY — Lyon County Sheriff's Office has received multiple reports of mailbox vandalism throughout the county, with the most damage occurring in the south end of the area. If you experienced this, email the Sheriff's Office at LyCoSheriff@lyonsheriff.com. Be sure to include your name, address, phone number...
westkentuckystar.com
Livingston County man indicted on federal drug trafficking, firearm charges
A federal grand jury in Bowling Green recently returned indictments separately charging three men with drug trafficking and firearms offenses, including a Livingston County man. It was announced Wednesday that 55-year-old Alan C. Rogers of Livingston County was charged with one count of possession with the intent to distribute 50...
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged With Spitting On Police Officer
A Hopkinsville man was charged after he allegedly spit on a police officer during his arrest Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area of East 9th Street for an animal complaint and spoke with 37-year-old Michael McGregor, who was found to have an active warrant for second-degree assault and intimidating a participant in a legal process.
WBKO
One dead in fatal collision in Muhlenberg County
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - At approximately 9:20 a.m., the Greenville Police Department responded to a single vehicle collision in the 1400 block of KY 181 South. For an unknown reason, the 2002 Honda Civic, operated by Bessie Milam, 82, of Greenville, left the roadway and struck a tree. Milam was...
hot96.com
Breaking…Henderson Motel Catches Fire
Firefighters in Henderson responded just past 9 this morning to the True Vine Plantation Inn on Highway 421 South. Larry Hogan of Songbird DJ service just south of the motel says firefighters were working to get people out of the building. Henderson police say there are as yet no reports...
Clarksville police charge man with 2020 Chinese restaurant murder
A 29-year-old man extradited from Illinois is now booked into the Montgomery County Jail, charged in a 2020 murder.
wpsdlocal6.com
Authorities searching for man wanted in deadly hit-and-run crash in Kentucky
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY — Authorities are searching for a man wanted in connection to a hit-and-run crash that claimed a man's life in Hopkins County, Kentucky. The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office says 34-year-old Douglas Nathan Phelps is accused of hitting Zachary T. Higgins with his vehicle and leaving the scene. The collision happened in the overnight hours, either late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning, on Tippett Road in Hanson, Kentucky. Higgins died because of his injuries.
wkdzradio.com
Sentencing Delayed In Oak Grove Manslaughter Case
The sentencing of an Oak Grove woman accused of causing the death of her 16-year old daughter in June 2020 was continued to December. Patricia Conyers is charged with second-degree manslaughter. She was scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday after she entered an Alford plea in Christian Circuit Court when she and her attorney Jason Holland appeared before Judge John Atkins in October.
KFVS12
High-speed police chase leads to arrest in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A high-speed chase involving a Graves County Sheriff’s deputy Monday evening leads to the arrest of a Paducah man. Jura Dailey, 38, was arrested and charged with DUI, fleeing or evading police, speeding 100 mph in a 55 zone and wanton endangerment for forcing other vehicles off the roadway.
