South Dakota school district adding new high school
The Baltic School District's enrollment is steadily increasing and it will soon have a brand-new high school built onto the current facility.
beckersspine.com
Black Hills Orthopedic and Spine Center urgent care facility celebrates 5 years
Black Hills Orthopedic and Spine Center's Orthopedic Urgent Care clinic in Rapid City, S.D., is celebrating its fifth year in operation according to a Nov. 11 press release sent to Becker's. The center also has an urgent care center in Gillette, Wyo. The Black Hills Center, which opened in 2017,...
First openly gay man elected to South Dakota Legislature
Kameron Nelson is making history in the South Dakota House of Representatives as the first out gay legislator.
drgnews.com
SDFB to hold 105th annual convention in Rapid City next week
“Riding For the Brand – Be Legendary” is the theme for the 105th Annual South Dakota Farm Bureau (SDFB) Convention, Nov. 18-19, 2022, at The Monument in Rapid City. The two-day event will feature thought-provoking speakers on timely issues, emceed by farm broadcaster Mike Pearson. Rodeo cowboy Braxton Nielson will kick off the convention on Friday at 3:30 p.m. with an inspirational message titled “Born to Succeed”. The day activities are followed by a fun night with SDFB Young Farmers and Ranchers hosting a food competition and live auction fundraiser.
Western SD needs more water. Could a $2B Missouri River pipeline be a solution?
The western side of Pennington County doesn’t have enough water to last through an extended drought, according to a 2019 study by the South Dakota School of Mines. The region, which includes Rapid City, relies on ground and surface water to supply its city populations, commercial districts and agricultural needs. But given the increase in […] The post Western SD needs more water. Could a $2B Missouri River pipeline be a solution? appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KELOLAND TV
A family’s legacy: 9 members serve in SD Air Guard
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Veterans Day means a lot to one Sioux Falls area family. That’s because nine members of the family are serving or have served in the South Dakota Air National Guard. Just about everyone in the South Dakota Air Guard knows the name Dellman.
KELOLAND TV
How a hospitalized 93-year-old vet battling cancer cast a ballot
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — How do you help a hospitalized 93-year-old veteran battling cancer cast his ballot? The answer this week was simple: as a team. Ed Colella was able to vote Tuesday from his hospital bed at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls even though he’s registered to vote in Lincoln County.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakotans welcome home national guard troops
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakotans will be welcoming home more than 100 National Guard troops later today in Rapid City. Members of the 235th Military Police Company have returned from their 10-month deployment to Cuba to help with Joint Task Force Guantanamo. Governor Kristi Noem and U.S....
KELOLAND TV
Are changes needed to voting in Minnehaha County?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Did you stand in line to vote in Minnehaha County on Nov. 8?. If you lived in Sioux Falls precinct 214 and voted at Eastside Baptist Church 6101 E. 49th St., there is a good chance you may have waited. In this precinct and...
Construction plans for new slaughterhouse are moving forward
Plans for the Wholestone pork plant in Sioux Falls will move ahead after a campaign to stop the company from building in Sioux Falls failed.
KEVN
SD Guard military police company returns from Cuba deployment
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota National Guard’s 235th Military Police Company is home, following its nearly year-long mission in Cuba. The 109 soldiers will be welcomed back in a ceremony Sunday, 4 p.m. at the Monument Theater in Rapid City. The soldiers were deployed for 10 months,...
KELOLAND TV
National Guard soldiers returning to Rapid City
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 100 soldiers from the National Guard in Rapid City will be welcomed back at 4 p.m. MT on Sunday, Nov. 13. The ceremony for the 109 soldiers South Dakota Army National Guard’s 235th Military Police Company will be at The Monument Theater in Rapid City.
KELOLAND TV
Brittany goes deer hunting with Outdoor Campus
Yesterday, we headed to Garretson Sportsmen’s Club to get gun ready and go over hunter safety to get ready for the deer hunting season. Now that Brittany’s gun is sighted, she’s ready to hunt and experience the real deal for the first time in South Dakota. Derek Klawitter, the program coordinator at the Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls, took us out to Baltic to enjoy the outdoors and put her skills to the test.
dakotanewsnow.com
Overboard Charcuterie open for business in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new Sioux Falls charcuterie board business can help you feed your Thanksgiving guests this year. According to a SiouxFalls.Business report, the owner, Katie McNamara, found her passion for crafting gorgeously delicious charcuterie boards while working in the service industry. McNamara runs her business out of the Co-op’s kitchen and says she is here to stay.
dakotanewsnow.com
Man manages Midwest drug ring from inside South Dakota State Penitentiary
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a man from Nebraska continued to manage his Sioux Falls-based drug ring while incarcerated. Ray Noel Camacho, a/k/a “Pato,” 38, from Nebraska, led a large drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing at least 120 pounds of methamphetamine throughout the midwest. Approximately 70 lbs. of methamphetamine was seized in South Dakota alone. In May of 2019, one traffic stop led to a search and seizure of 50 pounds of methamphetamine, which was stored within a spare tire and hidden compartments within the vehicle.
KELOLAND TV
Power outages in Brown County; Football championships; More cold weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, November 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Crews have been making progress restoring power in northeast KELOLAND following last week’s winter storm. South Dakotans will be welcoming...
Reward offered in South Dakota dog shooting case
A Hartford family is now offering a reward in hopes of finding the person who shot and killed their dog.
News Channel Nebraska
South Dakota man sent to hospital after rollover accident near Stanton
STANTON, Neb. -- A man from South Dakota was taken to the hospital with severe injuries after a single-vehicle rollover accident near Stanton. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said officers were dispatched to 566th Ave., about seven miles north of Stanton, around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday for a reported one-vehicle rollover accident.
KELOLAND TV
Crews respond to central Sioux Falls business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Fall Fire Rescue responded to a fire across the street from the Minnehaha County Administration Building. A KELOLAND News photographer was at the scene as smoke could be seen coming from the building. We have reached out for more information and are waiting...
siouxfalls.business
They’re being built but will businesses come? Large industrial spaces continue seeking users
More than six months after announcing, both major industrial projects starting construction in northwest Sioux Falls without tenants are still looking for some – though deals could be close. Griffith Park, an 80-acre parcel east of Career Avenue and north of 60th Street North, is being developed by North...
