'It was the first time that I've ever really felt like an equal’: How CMU volleyball helped spread autism awareness

Central Michigan Life
CMU to offer Thanksgiving bus rides to Detroit, Chicago
4:30 p.m. - Detroit Metro Airport (DTW) 6:30 p.m. at Troy Center. Pickup locations and times for Returning to CMU from Detroit:. 7 p.m. at Detroit Metro Airport (DTW) Drop-off times and locations for rides to Chicago:. 5 p.m. EST/4 p.m. CST - New Buffalo - Shell Gas Station. 6:30...
Central Michigan Life
CMU volleyball rallies to beat WMU
CMU volleyball rallies to beat WMUWith Mid-American Conference tournament seeding on the line, Central Michigan volleyball found itself down 2-0 against Western Michigan. However, fueled by a Chippewa-friendly crowd equipped with white ‘Max out McGuirk’ towels, the Chippewas secured a 3-2 win (16-25, 21-25, 25-21, 25-20, 15-11) on Friday.
Central Michigan Life
Emanuel and Incoom earn MAC Player of the Week honors
After a second-half comeback against Buffalo last Wednesday, freshman quarterback Bert Emanuel Jr and senior defensive end Thomas Incoom were named Mid-American Conference Players of the Week on Monday. The freshman signal-caller Emanuel was named MAC Offensive player of the week after he rushed for 293 yards and three touchdowns...
Central Michigan Life
CMU women’s basketball loses Knoll to transfer portal
After remaining on the bench during Central Michigan women’s basketball’s season-opening loss to Valparaiso, sophomore guard Hanna Knoll has entered the transfer portal. Knoll was removed from the Chippewas’ roster ahead of their game against Oakland. Hailing from Angola, Indiana, Knoll averaged 22.9 minutes per game as...
Central Michigan Life
CMU football overcomes struggles in win against Buffalo
Injuries, adjustments and deficits are just some of the hurdles Central Michigan football faced as it upset the Buffalo Bulls 37-21 on Wednesday. The Chippewas found themselves trailing 24-7, but after refocusing in the locker room they found a spark to change the momentum of the game. QB rotation down...
Central Michigan Life
Central Michigan DII hockey falls to Lake Superior State 6-3
With parents and U.S. Army enlistees being honored during the contest, the Central Michigan Division II club hockey team looked to get its third win of the season. “Especially in this season we are going through right now the parents are super important,” said head coach Sean Boyle. “We’ve got parents from all over that take the trips with us and it's important to us and them.”
Central Michigan Life
CMU men's basketball defeats Eastern Illinois in home opener
363 days ago Central Michigan basketball took the court against the Eastern Illinois Panthers and secured its first win of the season with a buzzer beater. This year things looked a little different. In the company of Chippewa fans, CMU jumped on the Panthers early in their home opener at McGuirk Arena with a 76-60 win on Sunday.
Central Michigan Life
CMU DIII hockey swept by Saginaw Valley State
As Central Michigan division III hockey freshman forward Nathan Bottles headed to the net, he had a defender slashing at his skates. With only freshman goalie Petr Mehall to beat, Bottles attempted a shot, but before it could come off his stick a Cardinals defender sent him to the ice resulting in a penalty shot.
Some Michigan counties see dramatic political shift after voting red for decades
As results have come in, some traditionally Republican counties that were key to a Tudor Dixon victory, like Oakland and Kent, remained blue.
bridgemi.com
Gretchen Whitmer’s path to victory: Expanding support in Michigan suburbs
Whitmer won by growing her wins in vote-rich Oakland, Macomb and Kent counties. Tudor Dixon outperformed 2018 GOP nominee Bill Schuette in 47 counties. Historic turnout, propelled by an abortion-rights measure, helped Whitmer turn back Republican challenger. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer won a second term Tuesday buoyed by historic turnout,...
Crash closes part of Kent County road
A crash has shut down part of a Kent County road Saturday afternoon. Dispatchers say there were injuries reported on 14 Mile Road & 14 Mile Court though the extent of them is unclear
Tv20detroit.com
‘I want to die’: Woman charged in deadly bike crash allegedly sent messages while driving
IONIA, Mich. — The woman charged with hitting and killing two people and injuring three others during a charity bike ride was back in court Thursday as prosecutors played audio and video clips detailing the moments before and after the crash. Mandy Marie Benn, 42, is facing several charges...
Deer destroy tree farm in Grand Ledge
Deer gone wild. The owner of Reverman Farms tells me the deer have taken one bite too many out of their trees leaving them with little to sell this season.
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Michigan
Not all was lost for Michigan in the big Powerball excitement. A $1 million winning Powerball ticket was reportedly sold in Mecosta County.
Top Headlines: 1 Dead After Semi Plows Through Intersection, and More
Each weekend, right here on 9and10news.com, we’ll take a look back at 9 or 10 of the top headlines of the week. The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office says a Weidman man died after his car was hit by a semi-truck in Sherman Township. The truck, which was hauling large stones, was headed east on Drew Road when the driver failed to stop at an intersection. Read more.
WNEM
Natural gas line severed by farmer in Bay County
LINWOOD, Mich. (WNEM) - Consumers Energy crews are making repairs to a severed gas line in Fraser Township in Bay County. A Consumers Energy spokesperson says it appears a farmer installing drain tiles severed a natural gas line near North 8 Mile Road and Linwood Road in Fraser Township on Friday, November 11.
Police warns not to leave vehicles unattended due to recent thefts
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kent County officer is offering tips on how to avoid getting your car stolen after eight teen suspects have been arrested for stealing four cars, leading to a shooting, police chase and crash Thursday morning. The thefts took place in Gaines Township and Grand...
Morning Sun
State police trooper charged in fatal Gratiot crash
A state police trooper has been charged in the fatal accident in June that killed a passenger in a car he struck. Trooper Michael Fox, of the Lakeview Post, has been arraigned in Gratiot County District Court on a charge of involuntary manslaughter. Fox was responding to an emergency call...
Morning Sun
After police seek parents of two kids, man arrested for murder
A 37-year-old man is jailed on a murder charge after a string of police activity Saturday that started with a call for help identifying the parents of two children. Mt. Pleasant police, after seeking help finding the parents of the two young children, later said the parents were found as multiple departments swarmed a home east of town.
One Man Dead After Semi-Truck Crashes Into Car in Sherman Township
The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office says a Weidman man is dead after his car was hit by a semi-truck in Sherman Township. Deputies responded to the two-car crash around 5:35 p.m. on Wednesday. They say a semi-truck hauling large stones was headed east on Drew Road when the driver...
