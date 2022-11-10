Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los AngelesRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
Jay Leno Reportedly Hospitalized Following "Severe Medical Emergency"News Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Black Merchants in Leimert Park Join Forces To Buy BuildingSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles: The Best City in America for Soccer FansAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattooist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
Related
Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel suspended three games
The NHL’s Department of Player Safety Saturday evening announced a three-game suspension for Washington Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel as a result of an illegal check to the head of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Callan Foote. As the video accompanying video explains:. “It is important to note that both elements...
Maple Leafs HC Sheldon Keefe: Matt Murray not quite ready to return
When the Toronto Maple Leafs elected to overhaul their goaltending group this offseason, the biggest question aside from rebound performances from Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov, would be health. Thus far, the team has seemingly received a positive answer when it comes to performance from both goaltenders, but health has...
What the Anaheim Ducks are thankful for
As Thanksgiving and the holiday season approaches, PHR will be taking a look at what teams are thankful for in 2022-23. There also might be a few things your team would like down the road. We’ll examine what’s gone well in the early going and what could improve as the season rolls on for the Anaheim Ducks.
Senators recall defenseman Jacob Larsson
The Ottawa Senators recalled defenseman Jacob Larsson from the AHL’s Belleville Senators Sunday morning, according to the team’s communications department. The transaction comes after Thomas Chabot sustained an injury in yesterday’s 4-1 road win in Philadelphia. Ottawa did have an extra healthy defenseman on the roster in...
Devils place Mackenzie Blackwood on IR, recall Nico Daws
The New Jersey Devils have made a pair of roster moves in advance of Saturday’s game against Arizona, announcing that goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood has been placed on injured reserve, while netminder Nico Daws has been brought up from AHL Utica. Blackwood landing on IR is no surprise as he...
Should Penguins part ways with struggling winger Kasperi Kapanen?
Kasperi Kapanen’s second stint with the Penguins has been bumpy, to put it lightly. He impressed in 2020-21 with 30 points in 40 games, and it looked like he had finally become a consistent top-six winger. However, his per-game production slipped last year to the point where there were questions about whether or not he’d be tendered last summer by Pittsburgh. He ultimately was, inking a two-year, $6.4M contract, but he has slid down the depth chart to the point where he has recently been a healthy scratch.
Flames C Blake Coleman fined for slew-footing
The NHL and the NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced today that Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman was fined $5,000.00, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for slew-footing Winnipeg Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois in last night’s game. That money will go to the Players Emergency Assistance Fund. The...
Sharks place Radim Simek on injured reserve
The San Jose Sharks will be without one of their regular defensemen for at least one week. According to the team’s media relations department, the team has placed defenseman Radim Simek on injured reserve and recalled Nick Cicek from the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda in his place. Simek,...
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun, Nick Schmaltz set to return next week
The Arizona Coyotes are about to get some reinforcements after an already impressive stretch of play, at least compared to expectations. Defenseman Jakob Chychrun and forward Nick Schmaltz are set to return to the lineup next Monday when the Coyotes take on the Nashville Predators, according to general manager Bill Armstrong, who spoke with PHNX Sports’ Craig Morgan.
Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin out indefinitely with cervical spine injury
The Toronto Maple Leafs aren’t getting Jake Muzzin back for a while. Toronto announced that Muzzin is dealing with a cervical spine injury and is out indefinitely. His status will be re-evaluated in late February. Meanwhile, the team has also placed T.J. Brodie on injured reserve with an oblique injury and recalled Mac Hollowell and Pontus Holmberg from the minor leagues.
Analyst believes Thomas Chabot injury will accelerate Senators pursuit of defensive help
Rumors that the Ottawa Senators were interested in adding a defenseman to bolster their blueline have persisted since the beginning of this offseason. Over that time, the team has brought in a few exciting forwards like Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat, acquired goaltender in Cam Talbot and saw forward Shane Pinto start to break out. Still, the team hasn’t been able to find the defenseman they were looking for. Recent struggles from the team have ignited those rumors even more, with the waiving of Nikita Zaitsev this week seeming to be the ’cherry on top.’ However, today’s Thomas Chabot injury has managed to heat things up even more.
Capitals RW Nicolas Aube-Kubel to have Department of Player Safety hearing
Following an incident last night that saw Capitals winger Nicolas Aube-Kubel receive a match penalty (which carries an automatic suspension pending league review), the Department of Player Safety has announced (Twitter link) that Aube-Kubel will have a disciplinary hearing later today. The incident occurred partway through their game against Tampa...
Philadelphia Flyers recall Max Willman
The Philadelphia Flyers have made a roster swap, recalling Max Willman from the minor leagues while assigning Tanner Laczynski back to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the AHL. He’ll be joined there by Patrick Brown, who has been loaned on a long-term injury conditioning assignment as he approaches a return.
Lightning claim winger Rudolfs Balcers off waivers from Panthers
Rudolfs Balcers is staying in Florida. At least, he’s staying in the state of Florida as Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reports that the Lightning have claimed the winger off waivers from the Panthers. The 25-year-old signed a one-year deal with Florida this past summer after being bought out by...
Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot out at least a week with concussion
There’s now some clarity on the injury that Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot sustained after receiving a hit in Saturday's game against Philadelphia. Sportsnet’s Wayne Scanlan reports that Chabot is out at least one week with a concussion, noting that the Senators will be “cautious” with his return to the lineup.
Pro Hockey Rumors
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
284K+
Views
ABOUT
Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/
Comments / 0