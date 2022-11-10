ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel suspended three games

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety Saturday evening announced a three-game suspension for Washington Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel as a result of an illegal check to the head of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Callan Foote. As the video accompanying video explains:. “It is important to note that both elements...
What the Anaheim Ducks are thankful for

As Thanksgiving and the holiday season approaches, PHR will be taking a look at what teams are thankful for in 2022-23. There also might be a few things your team would like down the road. We’ll examine what’s gone well in the early going and what could improve as the season rolls on for the Anaheim Ducks.
Senators recall defenseman Jacob Larsson

The Ottawa Senators recalled defenseman Jacob Larsson from the AHL’s Belleville Senators Sunday morning, according to the team’s communications department. The transaction comes after Thomas Chabot sustained an injury in yesterday’s 4-1 road win in Philadelphia. Ottawa did have an extra healthy defenseman on the roster in...
Should Penguins part ways with struggling winger Kasperi Kapanen?

Kasperi Kapanen’s second stint with the Penguins has been bumpy, to put it lightly. He impressed in 2020-21 with 30 points in 40 games, and it looked like he had finally become a consistent top-six winger. However, his per-game production slipped last year to the point where there were questions about whether or not he’d be tendered last summer by Pittsburgh. He ultimately was, inking a two-year, $6.4M contract, but he has slid down the depth chart to the point where he has recently been a healthy scratch.
Flames C Blake Coleman fined for slew-footing

The NHL and the NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced today that Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman was fined $5,000.00, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for slew-footing Winnipeg Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois in last night’s game. That money will go to the Players Emergency Assistance Fund. The...
Sharks place Radim Simek on injured reserve

The San Jose Sharks will be without one of their regular defensemen for at least one week. According to the team’s media relations department, the team has placed defenseman Radim Simek on injured reserve and recalled Nick Cicek from the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda in his place. Simek,...
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun, Nick Schmaltz set to return next week

The Arizona Coyotes are about to get some reinforcements after an already impressive stretch of play, at least compared to expectations. Defenseman Jakob Chychrun and forward Nick Schmaltz are set to return to the lineup next Monday when the Coyotes take on the Nashville Predators, according to general manager Bill Armstrong, who spoke with PHNX Sports’ Craig Morgan.
Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin out indefinitely with cervical spine injury

The Toronto Maple Leafs aren’t getting Jake Muzzin back for a while. Toronto announced that Muzzin is dealing with a cervical spine injury and is out indefinitely. His status will be re-evaluated in late February. Meanwhile, the team has also placed T.J. Brodie on injured reserve with an oblique injury and recalled Mac Hollowell and Pontus Holmberg from the minor leagues.
Analyst believes Thomas Chabot injury will accelerate Senators pursuit of defensive help

Rumors that the Ottawa Senators were interested in adding a defenseman to bolster their blueline have persisted since the beginning of this offseason. Over that time, the team has brought in a few exciting forwards like Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat, acquired goaltender in Cam Talbot and saw forward Shane Pinto start to break out. Still, the team hasn’t been able to find the defenseman they were looking for. Recent struggles from the team have ignited those rumors even more, with the waiving of Nikita Zaitsev this week seeming to be the ’cherry on top.’ However, today’s Thomas Chabot injury has managed to heat things up even more.
Philadelphia Flyers recall Max Willman

The Philadelphia Flyers have made a roster swap, recalling Max Willman from the minor leagues while assigning Tanner Laczynski back to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the AHL. He’ll be joined there by Patrick Brown, who has been loaned on a long-term injury conditioning assignment as he approaches a return.
Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot out at least a week with concussion

There’s now some clarity on the injury that Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot sustained after receiving a hit in Saturday's game against Philadelphia. Sportsnet’s Wayne Scanlan reports that Chabot is out at least one week with a concussion, noting that the Senators will be “cautious” with his return to the lineup.
Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

