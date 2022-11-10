Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1,400 Zionists attend Jewish National Fund-USA's National ConferenceInna DBoston, MA
Walgreens Under Fire After Alleged "Racist Close" of StoresBryan DijkhuizenBoston, MA
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBoston, MA
Annual Men of COLOR Leadership Conference held in BostonThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
MBTA finalizes plan to overhaul bus network by 2028The Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Related
NECN
Drone Helps Rescue Hunter Trapped Upside Down at Mass. Wildlife Refuge
When a hunter became trapped in midair, hanging upside down, last week, his rescue came in midair as well, police said. The hunter was suspended three to four feet from the ground at Assabet River National Wildlife Refuge in Sudbury, Massachusetts, Thursday morning, local police said. His tree stand had malfunctioned.
NECN
SUV Crashes Into Home in Lawrence
An SUV crashed into a home early Monday night in Lawrence, Massachusetts. The Lawrence Fire Department responded to the crash around 1 a.m. Monday, on the 450 block of Haverhill Street, according to the agency. The incident is under investigation by the city's police force. The building inspector was called...
NECN
Man Tries to Grab Child Walking on Trail in Goffstown, NH: Police
Police in Goffstown, New Hampshire, have alerted the community after an unknown man attempted to violently grab a child who was walking on a trail Monday evening. According to police, the girl was walking around 7 p.m. on the rail trail in the area of Factory Street when the incident occurred. She is safe, police added.
NECN
PHOTOS: Produce Truck Gets ‘Storrowed' in Boston
A produce truck got "Storrowed" in downtown Boston Monday afternoon. The box truck was stuck under a bridge while driving east on Storrow Drive near Massachusetts Eye and Ear Hospital. The vehicle appeared to have little damage, and was freed. State police didn't immediately release information about what happened; the...
NECN
Man Dead After Motorcycle Crash in Dedham, Mass.
Police are investigating a motorcycle crash in Dedham that left one man dead on Friday afternoon. Dedham police said they received multiple calls about a motorcycle crash at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday on Milton Street near South Stone Mill Drive. When they arrived, they saw a man suffering from...
NECN
Man Charged With Kidnapping, Raping Woman in Attack That Started at MBTA Station
A man accused of kidnapping a 64-year-old woman from an MBTA stop in Quincy, Massachusetts, and raping her repeatedly over the weekend faced a judge in Quincy District Court on Monday. Christian Lynch, 26, is accused of abducting the victim from the Wollaston T stop Saturday morning, raping her repeatedly...
NECN
After Multiple People Overdose, Charlestown Man Arraigned on Drug Charges
A man was arrested by Boston police over the weekend for allegedly trafficking fentanyl, after multiple people in Hyde Park overdosed, according to the agency. Gilbert Eatherton, 22, of Charlestown, is facing several drug-related charges, according to a news release from the Boston Police Department. Police responded to the 1400...
NECN
20-Year-Old From Maine Arrested After Driving 137 MPH on NH Highway
A Maine man was driving recklessly early Saturday morning, speeding in excess of 120 mph along Interstate 95 in Greenland, New Hampshire, police announced. New Hampshire State Police say 20-year-old Darryl Germain, of Portland, Maine, was behind the wheel of a 2021 Nissan Armada when a state trooper clocked his vehicle at 137 mph in a 65mph limit zone.
NECN
Mother Demands Justice in Acton Hit and Run
A woman is demanding justice for her son after being struck by a vehicle while walking on a crosswalk in Acton, Massachusetts. “I work hard. I’m a single mom. I raise my kids by myself & I need the answer. I need justice for my son.” said Crisoly Tejeda.
NECN
3 Injured in Car Crash Involving a Boston Police Cruiser
Boston Police are investigating a crash between a car and a BPD cruiser on Friday night that left three people injured. The crash occurred on Norfolk St. in the area of Capen St at around 8:40 p.m., according to authorities. Police say the officer and the other driver were transported...
NECN
Dump Truck Crashes on Route 1 in Revere, Lanes Reopened
A dump truck carrying trash crashed through a guardrail on Route 1 in Revere Saturday morning, Massachusetts State Police said, closing traffic on the highway for cars traveling north. The highway has since been reopend. Officers were diverting traffic from Route 1 onto Route 60 as the entire northbound side...
NECN
Woman Shot Near CVS in Manchester, NH
A woman was taken to the hospital Sunday after being shot overnight near a CVS store in Manchester, New Hampshire, police said. Manchester police were called to the CVS located at 788 South Willow Street around midnight for a report of shots fired. Responding officers found the woman, who had been shot in the arm, with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
NECN
Lawsuit Filed After Mass. Cancels Civil Service Exams for Firefighters
The Boston Firefighters Union is set to meet with the Massachusetts Civil Service Commission on Monday, after initiating legal action against the state over canceled civil service exams. The Massachusetts Civil Service Commission suspended the exams over a 2009 lawsuit brought forward by the police unions claiming the exams discriminate...
NECN
2 Men Arrested After Fight Outside Motel 6 in Tewksbury
Two men were arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon at a Motel 6 in Tewksbury early Saturday morning. Police say they received a 911 call reporting that a man pulled a knife on another man during an altercation. The two men, identified as 41-year-old Brian Donahue, of...
NECN
Rhode Island Man Killed in Crash on Route 6 in Killingly
A 64-year-old Rhode Island man has died after a crash on Route 6 in Killingly on Saturday. State police said the crash happened around 3:14 p.m. Brian Carney, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle and hit the back of a GMC Sierra that was stopped at a red light, according to state police.
NECN
New Restaurant Opening in Former Anna's Taqueria Space in Coolidge Corner
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A local group of Mexican restaurants plans to expand further into the Boston area, and its next location may be replacing the original location of another local group of Mexican spots. According to a source (and confirmed in a Select Board meeting...
NECN
Why Are Several Worcester Businesses Closing Their Doors?
The business community in Worcester’s Canal District has seen its share of changes including about a half dozen businesses closing their doors in recent months. The latest announcements came from Smokestack Urban Barbecue and Maddi's Cookery and TapHouse. Both businesses posted updates to social media, generating a lot of...
NECN
Sharp Drop in Temperature to the 40s Sunday Morning
A cold front is dropping our temperatures to the 40 on Sunday morning. Temperatures dropped a bit more during sunrise with the colder and drier air rushing in from the NW. It will be a northwest flow that will gust late Sunday, bringing temperatures down to the 30s! Snow potential in the Northeast Kingdom in Vermont tomorrow that will spread into the crown of Maine.
NECN
17 MBTA Employees Suspended Since 2019 for Not Paying Proper Attention: Report
Almost 20 employees of the MBTA were suspended for not paying proper attention on the job over a nearly-four year period, according to the Boston Herald. The Herald cites data it obtained from the MBTA, in response to a request it filed for “MBTA employees found sleeping during work hours,” from 2019 to 2022. In that data, the T said there were 17 employee suspensions during that time workers deemed to not be giving proper attention to the job. A spokesperson told the news agency that the data does not necessarily mean the employee was asleep, because there is not a category that is specifically for sleeping.
NECN
These New England Cities Are Among the Rattiest in the US
Rats have been a rising problem in New England cities and some have been named among the most rat-infested cities in the country. Boston; Hartford; Portland, Maine; and Burlington, Vermont, were the cities in New England included in the top 50 for 2022. Chicago, New York City and Los Angeles topped the list.
Comments / 0