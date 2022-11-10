Read full article on original website
NECN
Northern New England Could See Up to a Foot of Snow Wednesday
Without question, New England has turned the corner to quintessential November. There are few leaves left on the trees, cool temperatures, a nippy wind and talk of cold rain…and snow. It doesn’t come all at once, but the transition is abrupt enough, coming off record warm temperatures in the 70s Saturday, cool showers Sunday and now a blustery wind chill in the 30s Monday, even with abundant sunshine.
Wintry Blast Arrives in New England This Week, Bringing Snow to Some Areas
The tide has definitely turned. This week features below-normal temperatures and an introduction to winter in some parts of New England. In fact, Sunday night, the far northern part of Maine was blanketed with several inches of snow from a departing storm system. Across southern New England, the day dawns...
Get Ready for a Cold Week with Possible Snow in Parts of New England
Buckle up, these temperatures keep dropping. Our wind is grabbing speed and will gust over 25 mph to 30 mph at times. This will bring our wind chills down to the 30s this evening and into the 20s and teens tomorrow morning. The good news is we’ll have the sun...
Wrong-Way Driver Detectors Being Installed on Some Mass. Highway Ramps
Wrong-way driver detectors are being installed and tested on more than a dozen highway lanes and ramps throughout Massachusetts, as part of a $2.6 million pilot program by the state's department of transportation. This week, there will be overnight lane and ramp closures on some highways, as crews work to...
Tropical Storm Nicole weakens to depression, reaches Georgia
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole weakened to a tropical depression Thursday night as it crossed the Florida Panhandle on its way north into Georgia. The storm had sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean earlier Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago. At 10 p.m., a National Hurricane Center advisory said the center of the storm was about 20 miles (35 kilometers) north of Tallahassee with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kmh). It was moving to the northwest at 15 mph (24 kmh). The storm, which caused at least two deaths, was the first November hurricane to make landfall in Florida in 37 years and only the third on record. It delivered another devastating blow just weeks after Ian came ashore on the Gulf Coast, killing more than 130 people and destroying thousands of homes.
Lawsuit Filed After Mass. Cancels Civil Service Exams for Firefighters
The Boston Firefighters Union is set to meet with the Massachusetts Civil Service Commission on Monday, after initiating legal action against the state over canceled civil service exams. The Massachusetts Civil Service Commission suspended the exams over a 2009 lawsuit brought forward by the police unions claiming the exams discriminate...
Boston Firefighters Union Sues Over Cancelled Civil Service Exam
The Boston Firefighters Union is suing the Commonwealth of Massachusetts over what it is calling an "urgent public safety threat," after the state recently canceled civil service exams indefinitely. The civil service exams determine critical promotions for lieutenants, captains, and other leadership roles within agencies. The Massachusetts Civil Service Commission...
What's Next for Mass. GOP After Disappointing Midterm Elections?
The Massachusetts Republican Party had a rough election last week, with losses in every statewide office and on Beacon Hill. Now, it's back to the drawing board for the MassGOP in a very blue state. After five terms as a State Representative from Norfolk, Republican Shawn Dooley lost his bid...
