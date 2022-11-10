ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Planta Queen coming soon signage in West End

You can see Planta's Bethesda menus here. Stay tuned for an opening date.
BETHESDA, MD
Your Afternoon Animal Fix

If you have any animal/pet photos you'd like to share please send an email to princeofpetworth(at)gmail(dot)com with 'Animal Fix' in the title and say the name of your pet and your neighborhood.
WASHINGTON, DC
Great November(!!?!!) Garden Haul

Holy smokes, thanks to DJ Galactic for sending this gargantuan haul from Bloomingdale. Great Garden Haul is made possible by the Ben and Sylvia Gardner Foundation, obviously, and readers like you.
WASHINGTON, DC
Umm, you good?

I get it’s an embassy property and all but can’t say I’ve seen this before. Maybe just get a taller fence if you’re that concerned? Pretty low double razor wire coils right on Tilden Street, NW on the way to Pierce Mill and Rock Creek Park:
WASHINGTON, DC
Nando’s Peri Peri coming to Penn Quarter

“New Class “C” Restaurant with a Seating Capacity of 83, Total Occupancy Load of 93, and a Sidewalk Café with 12 Seats.”. You can see Nando’s Menu here. Stay tuned for an opening date.
WASHINGTON, DC

